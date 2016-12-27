Tue, 12/27/2016 - 07:37 — bioquicknews

On November 22, 2016, the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) was pleased to announce the winners of its fifth annual BioArt competition. This year’s 10 winning images and three videos represent a wide range of research in the biomedical and life sciences, from technology that may aid in recovery from spinal cord injury to a portrait of the New York City skyline “printed” in yeast. Winning entries were unveiled on the FASEB’s web site and will be exhibited at the National Institutes of Health. “It’s so important to seize opportunities to share the wonder of discovery with the public. The BioArt images showcase the beauty of scientific research and are a great place to start the conversation,” said Hudson Freeze, Ph.D., FASEB President. The Image winners are: “Skyline of New York City” created by “printing” nanodroplets of yeast — Michael Shen, Jasmine Temple, Leslie Mitchell, and Jef Boeke, New York University School of Medicine, Nick Phillips, James Chuang, and Jiarui Wang, Johns Hopkins University; “Immune cells battling a urinary tract infection”— Valerie O'Brien, Matthew Joens, Scott J. Hultgren, and James A.J. Fitzpatrick, Washington University in St. Louis; “Nerve cells growing on a nanofiber gel that may aid recovery from spinal cord injury” (image here)—Mark McClendon, Zaida Alvarez Pinto, and Samuel I. Stupp, Northwestern University; “Portrait of an insect nervous system during metamorphosis”— Eduardo Zattara, Armin Moczek, and Jim Powers, Indiana University Bloomington, Jonathan Cherry and Matthew Curtis, Carl Zeiss Microscopy; “Snapshots of bone and cartilage development from embryo to adolescence”— William Munoz, Karla Terrazas, and Paul Trainor, Stowers Institute for Medical Research; “Complex web of connective tissue scaffolding muscle cells”— David Sleboda and Thomas Roberts, Brown University; “Routes of migrating cells in a developing zebrafish”—Oscar Ruiz and George Eisenhoffer, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; “Network of nerve cells directing cartilage formation in the trachea”— Randee Young and Xin Sun, University of Wisconsin–Madison; “Molecular graphics of three human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) enzymes” —Maria Voigt and David S. Goodsell, Research Collaboratory for Structural Bioinformatics, Protein Data Bank; and “ Dime-sized biofilm of an opportunistic pathogen—Scott Chimileski and Roberto Kolter, Harvard Medical School.

Video winners were the following: “Waves of protein expression during cell division”—Anthony Vecchiarelli and Kiyoshi Mizuuchi, National Institutes of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health; “Lightshow of calcium in the active brain”—Caitlin Vander Weele and Kay M. Tye, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and “Tour through the brain of a python”— Paul M. Gignac, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, and Nathan J. Kley, Stony Brook University School of Medicine.

The BioArt competition is open to members of FASEB constituent societies and biomedical and life scientists whose research is supported by federal funds. More information about the program can be found on the BioArt web site (http://www.faseb.org/Resources-for-the-Public/Scientific-Contests/BioArt/Ab). Please use the link below to view the winning entries on the FASEB web site.

