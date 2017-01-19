Thu, 01/19/2017 - 20:28 — bioquicknews

In a January 19, 2017 press release, NX Prenatal, Inc. announced the formation of its Medical/Clinical Advisory Board. This new board brings together leading clinicians and industry veterans who enhance the range and depth of expertise of the company as it accelerates development of its novel prenatal diagnostic tests. These experts are uniquely positioned to provide medical, clinical, and strategic guidance for the company's product development and commercialization activities. The first product will be a novel exosome-based blood test designed to stratify the risk of preterm birth in women as early as 10-12 weeks of pregnancy to provide physicians with a new decision support tool. Gail Page, NX Prenatal's Executive Chairperson, added, "We are pleased to be surrounded by advisors who have deep knowledge in the fields of maternal fetal medicine, obstetrics, proteomics, and biomarker test commercialization. We recognize the importance of working closely with key opinion leaders to ensure that our diagnostic tests are relevant and address an unmet need in the clinical community that will use them." The advisory board members include the following: KEVIN ROSENBLATT, M.D., PH.D. (CHAIR) Dr. Rosenblatt is Chief Medical & Scientific Officer of NX Prenatal. He previously served as CMO/CSO of CompanionDx Labs, a precision medicine/diagnostics company. Dr. Rosenblatt is recognized internationally for his proteomics and genomics expertise and has published over 60 papers on biomarker development and clinical proteomics. He served as an Associate Professor in the Division of Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Associate Professor at the Brown Foundation Institute of Molecular Medicine and as Director of the Proteomics Core for the Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences at UT Health. He also previously served as CSO and Laboratory Director of Risk Assessment Laboratories, LLC, which focused on the development of preterm birth biomarkers.

MARY LAKE POLAN, M.D., PH.D., M.P.H.

Dr. Polan is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine; she is also Chair Emeritus of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University. She has published more than 130 articles, chapters, and books in her areas of research, which include reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and has served on a number of NIH and university committees.

DANIEL W. CHAN, PH.D., D.A.B.C.C., F.A.C.B.

Dr. Chan is Professor of Pathology, Oncology, Radiology, and Urology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Director of the Clinical Chemistry Division and Co-Director of the Pathology Core Laboratory of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Dr. Chan is also Director of the Biomarker Discovery and Translation Center, Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Chan received his BA degree in Biology from the University of Oregon and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is an internationally recognized expert in cancer biomarkers, clinical proteomics, and molecular diagnostics. He has written 5 books, 40 book chapters and 300 scientific articles. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the journal Clinical Proteomics.

THOMAS MCELRATH, M.D., PH.D., F.A.C.O.G.

Dr. McElrath is Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School and an attending physician at Brigham & Women's Hospital where he specializes in Maternal & Fetal Medicine with a focus on the prevention of spontaneous preterm birth. Dr. McElrath manages the Preterm Birth Clinic at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He actively publishes on the biomarker epidemiology and classification of preterm birth and the interaction of environmental conditions and exposures with the risk of preterm birth.

NX PRENATAL

NX Prenatal, Inc. is a private, US-based molecular diagnostics company. The company's NeXosome® Preterm Birth Risk Assay is positioned to be an enabling, early-warning system for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth. Using its proprietary NeXosome Platform, NX Prenatal has demonstrated the potential utility of a new library of biomarkers for prenatal risk assessment as early as 10 weeks gestation. This technology exploits biologically active and stable microparticles, such as exosomes, from the maternal bloodstream, to provide a real-time and non-invasive view of changing maternal and fetal cells and tissues.

