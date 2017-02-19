Sun, 02/19/2017 - 11:04 — bioquicknews

On February 16, 2017, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class biological therapies for cardiac and other medical conditions, announced that it has elected to terminate its license agreement with the Mayo Clinic relating to natriuretic peptide receptor agonists, including Cenderitide. "Our decision to return these rights is a strategic move as we prioritize our efforts to advance our core cell and exosome-based therapeutic development programs," said Dr. Linda Marbán, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We enter 2017 with the anticipation of several key events to occur this year. These include our expected announcement early next quarter of top-line results of our randomized Phase I/II HOPE clinical trial of CAP-1002 (allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells) in people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)-associated heart disease, as well our expectation to clinically evaluate CAP-1002 for its ability to improve peripheral and respiratory muscle in DMD in a trial that is currently being planned. We are also committing increased attention to our exosomes program, and we expect to file an Investigation New Drug application for CAP-2003 (cardiosphere-derived cell exosomes) in the second half of this year," added Dr. Marbán. Capricor Therapeutics (formerly Nile Therapeutics, Inc.) entered into an Amended and Restated Technology License Agreement in 2013 around the time of the corporate merger. Since that time, Capricor has completed two small Phase II studies of Cenderitide, also known as CD-NP, in subjects with chronic, stable heart failure. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other medical conditions. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is a cardiac cell therapy that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myocardial infarction (heart attack). Capricor is exploring the use of CAP-2003, its exosome product candidate in various therapeutic areas including the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. For additional information, visit www.capricor.com. CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. Capricor's exosomes technology, including CAP-2003, has not yet been approved for clinical investigation. For more information, please contact

:

Corporate

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

AJ Bergmann, Vice President of Finance

+1-310-358-3200

abergmann@capricor.com

Investor Relations

Argot Partners

Kimberly Minarovich

+1-212-600-1902

kimberly@argotpartners.com

[Press release] [Capricor]