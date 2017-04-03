Sat, 03/04/2017 - 10:03 — bioquicknews

“The Gene Machine-- How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids—and the Kids We Have” (https://www.amazon.com/Gene-Machine-Technologies-Changing-Kids/dp/037416...) is a new book published on February 28, 2017, and authored by award-winning journalist Bonnie Rochman. The book explores the promise and peril of having children in an age of genetic tests and interventions through the stories of parents and kids, doctors and genetic counselors, all learning to navigate a world overflowing with information and insights. A former health and parenting columnist for Time magazine, Ms. Rochman has also written for The New York Times Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, NBC News, Scientific American, and O, The Oprah Magazine. An excerpt from her new book appears in the March 2017 issue of Scientific American (https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/full-genome-sequencing-for-ne...). Early comments on the book include the following. “An exciting, informative, and lucidly written book about genes and the future"--Siddhartha Mukherjee, Pulitzer Prize-winning, bestselling author of “The Gene and The Emperor of All Maladies.” "Bonnie Rochman has taken a subject that every parent worries about but few understand, and made it accessible, urgent, and humane. The Gene Machine is like a guidebook to the future. It will be invaluable for many families.”--Bruce Feiler, New York Times bestselling author of “The Secrets of Happy Families.” "Bonnie Rochman dives into the turbulent waters of genetic testing and emerges with The Gene Machine, a smart and compassionate account of this ever-advancing science. Her curiosity and compelling narrative will challenge you to consider all the 'what-ifs' of the future of gene sequencing. Go on this journey with her. Take the plunge. You'll come away enthralled and informed.”--Randi Hutter Epstein, M.D., M.P.H.; author of “Get Me Out: A History of Childbirth from the Garden of Eden to the Sperm Bank.” “The Gene Machine provides parents with a clear-eyed explanation of the promise and pitfalls of ever-evolving genetic technologies so that they can make clear-eyed decisions about the unprecedented choices they’ll be facing on their baby-making journey.”--Heidi Murkoff, bestselling author of the “What to Expect” series. Please see additional information on Ms. Rochman’s new book at the links provided below.

