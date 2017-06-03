Mon, 03/06/2017 - 09:30 — bioquicknews

Johns Hopkins inHealth (http://hopkinsinhealth.jhu.edu/), an initiative of Johns Hopkins aimed at moving the field of individualized health forward, will kick off a brand-new event series called the “On the Road to Precision Medicine Health Care Leader Series.” The series will address some of the challenges and obstacles faced in the field of precision medicine. The inaugural event taking place March 8, 2017 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, will focus on the future of immunotherapy. Leading experts will gather to discuss topics such as cost, communication, research, and health care delivery “Immunotherapy: Precision Medicine in Action.” An expert panel will provide insight about the obstacles immunotherapy is facing today. The panelists will include Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories; Glenn Dranoff, M.D., Global Head of Exploratory Immuno-Oncology, Novartis; William Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., Associate Director, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center; and Margaret Anderson, Executive Director, FasterCures (http://www.fastercures.org/). The event will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 9–10:30 a.m. EST, at the National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Fourth Estate Room, Washington, DC 20045.

