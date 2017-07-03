Tue, 03/07/2017 - 07:11 — bioquicknews

“A new ISEV (International Society for Extracellular Vesicles) position paper giving an overview and critical review of analysis of EV (extracellular vesicle) RNA has just been published in JEV (Journal of Extracellular Vesicles). Authored by participants of the 2015 ISEV EV-RNA Workshop and led by Esther Nolte-'t Hoen (Utrecht University), Bogdan Mateescu (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich), and Emma Kowal (MIT), this is essential reading for anyone interested in EV-RNA!” This is the message from Professor Andy Hill (photo), Ph.D., President of the ISEV and Director of the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science at La Trobe University in Australia, who was also an author on the paper. The article is titled “Obstacles and Opportunities in the Functional Analysis of Extracellular Vesicle RNA – An ISEV Position Paper,” and it was published online on March 7, 2017 in the open-access JEV (see link below). The article notes that “although EV-RNA has attracted enormous interest from basic researchers, clinicians, and industry, we currently have limited knowledge on which mechanisms drive and regulate RNA incorporation into EV and on how RNA-encoded messages affect signaling processes in EV-targeted cells. Moreover, EV-RNA research faces various technical challenges, such as standardization of EV isolation methods, optimization of methodologies to isolate and characterize minute quantities of RNA found in EV, and development of approaches to demonstrate functional transfer of EV-RNA in vivo.” The authors said the paper “was written not only to give an overview of the current state of knowledge in the field, but also to clarify that our incomplete knowledge – of the nature of EV(-RNA)s and of how to effectively and reliably study them – currently prohibits the implementation of gold standards in EV-RNA research. In addition, this paper creates awareness of possibilities and limitations of currently used strategies to investigate EV-RNA and calls for caution in interpretation of the obtained data.” Also among the paper’s authors were Hidetoshi Tahari (Hiroshima University), Clotilde Thery (Institut Curie), Juan Pablo Tosar (Institut Pasteur de Montevideo), Marca Waben (Utrecht University), and Kenneth Witmer (Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine). The ISEV's 2017 annual meeting will be held May 18-21 in Toronto, Canada (http://www.isev.org/page/isev2017).

