On March 15, 2017, the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute (ACRI) announced an agreement with BioVendor – Laboratorní medicína a.s. to license its patented intellectual property for the use of the Vn96 synthetic peptide in liquid biopsy applications. The agreement gives BioVendor non-exclusive rights to use the Vn96 peptide for the isolation of extracellular vesicles (EVs) for the diagnosis of diseases, such as cancer. EVs, which include exosomes, are small, cell-derived particles that are present within body fluids such as plasma and urine. EVs can contain a sample of the DNA, RNA, protein, lipids, and metabolites found within the cells from which they are derived and therefore are a valuable source of biomarkers that reflect the real-time state of both healthy and diseased cells. The Vn96 synthetic peptide, developed by ACRI and New England Peptide Inc. (Gardner, Massachusetts), is recognized as one of the leading technologies that enables EV capture from body fluids. Liquid biopsy is a precision medicine technology that offers physicians and health professionals the ability to test a patient in real time to obtain multi-parametric biomarker information and guide therapeutic choices. The Vn96 peptide enables liquid biopsy by providing a fast and reproducible method for the isolation of EVs, and the information that they contain, which is clinically amenable and requires minimal specialized equipment. BioVendor - Laboratorni medicina a.s. was established in the Czech Republic in 1992 as a distributor of clinical chemistry and life science laboratory products. The BioVendor Research and Diagnostic Products Division is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacture of in vitro diagnostics and for-research-use immunoassays, recombinant proteins, and antibodies. BioVendor’s R&D assays for in vitro diagnostics are aimed at rapidly growing fields of interest within the international research and diagnostic community, such as the oncology and liquid biopsy markets. “The license agreement is a very important piece in our strategy to bring innovative immunoassays that target miRNA as clinically valuable biomarkers,” said Viktor Růžička, M.D., CEO of BioVendor – Laboratorní medicína a.s.

ATLANTIC CANCER RESEARCH INSTITUTE

The Atlantic Cancer Research Institute (ACRI) is a private, not-for-profit research organization created in 1998 and located at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Unique to the region and operating a modern biomedical research laboratory, the ACRI entrepreneurial team is striving to innovate by accelerating its understanding of cancer, thus paving the way to better diagnosis, more accurate patient stratification, and drug discovery. “We are very pleased to conclude this licensing agreement with an innovative company like BioVendor. We are confident that our extracellular vesicle isolation technology will be able to enhance their diagnostic and liquid biopsy products,” said Dr. Rodney Ouellette, President and Scientific Director of ACRI.

