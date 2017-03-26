Sun, 03/26/2017 - 10:59 — bioquicknews

The annual meeting of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV 2017) (https://isev.site-ym.com/), will take place from May 17-21 in Toronto, Canada, and will offer an unparalleled opportunity to network with, and learn from, the preeminent leaders in extracellular vesicle (EV) research. To register for this meeting, please click here (https://isev.site-ym.com/page/ISEV2017Registration). The scope and quality of the anticipated scientific exchange make ISEV 2017 the largest and the premier meeting in EV research in the world. This event features five days of the best in vesicle science covering all aspects of basic, clinical, and translational research. The research theme includes diverse areas of science encompassing rare and neglected diseases, infectious disease, coagulation, cancer, neuroscience, cardiovascular studies, immunology, regenerative medicine, virology, parasitology, and more. The overall theme of ISEV 2017 is “Diversity of EV Composition and Function in Disease Diagnosis and Therapeutics.” Amidst growing interest in the promise of EVs in disease detection and treatment, ISEV 2017 will bring scientists and clinicians in medical and biotechnology communities together to translate their research. No other meeting in the world offers the scope, participation level, and thematic focus of ISEV 2017 concentrating and cross-pollinating scientific investigations in the field of disease biomarkers and therapeutic tools by disseminating cutting-edge developments in EV research. Among the plenary speakers scheduled to address the meeting are Clotilde Thery, Ph.D. (Research Director, Institut Curie), Philip Stahl, Ph.D. (Professor Emeritus of Cell Biology and Physiology, Washington University School of Medicine), Thomas Thum M.D., Ph.D. (Professor of Cardiology, Imperial College-London), Jeff Wrana, Ph.D. (Professor of Molecular Genetics, Mount Sinai Hospital-Toronto), Juan Bonifacino, Ph.D. (Distinguished Investigator, NIH), Steve Lindow, Ph.D. (Professor of Plant Pathology, UC-Berkeley), and Polly Matzinger, Ph.D. (Immunogeneticist, Chief of T-Cell Tolerance and Memory Section, NIAID, NIH). For additional information on the scheduled plenary speakers, please click on this link (https://isev.site-ym.com/page/ISEV2017Plenary)

In addition to the distinguished plenary speakers, key features of ISEV 2017 include the following:

--ISEV 2017 is the only global meeting with over 900 EV scientists presenting over 600 abstracts. The ISEV invites you to be a part of the largest EV research community!

--Dedicated programming with 26 tracks covering multiple aspects of EV research

--Satellite and special sessions on flow cytometry (with ISAC and ISTH), EV-HIV, and EV-Omics in RNA, protein, and lipids

--Opportunities for interactive learning and stimulated panel discussions on Education Day, plus Meet-the-Expert and Experts-Meet Sessions.

--Diversity is synergistic! New focus areas added include “Quorum Sensing,” a special session on “Transitions from Academic to Industry,” and joint sessions with EV-related professional international societies.

For these reasons and many more, Susmita Sahoo, Ph.D., Chair, International Organizing Committee ISEV 2017, invites interested scientists and physicians to attend the ISEV 2017 meeting in Toronto.

To register for the meeting, please use the link provided below.

Additional information can be obtained at the other links provided.

Please note that BioQuick News has been covering the world of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes, for a number of years, and a wealth of EV (including exosomes) stories can be found on the BioQuick News site using the publication’s powerful search engine. BioQuick News has previously covered ISEV annual meetings in Boston (2013), Washington, D.C. (2015), and Rotterdam (2016).

