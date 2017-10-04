Mon, 04/10/2017 - 05:03 — bioquicknews

If you wish to keep your telomeres long and attain a long & healthy old age, Madison, Wisconsin, may be the perfect place for you. This thriving midwest city of ~250,000 has just been named the #2 in the “Best Cities for Successful Aging” 2017 ranking in the large metropolitan areas category by the prestigious Milken Institute (successfulaging.milkeninstitute.org.). The Madison area is the global headquarters for Epic Systems (electronic health information), Promega Corporation(biotech products), and BioQuick Online News (breaking news in life science). Other well-known cities on the Milken list included Boston (#9) and San Francisco (#10). Provo-Orem, Utah was ranked #1. On March 14, 2017, the influential Milken Institute released the third edition of its "Best Cities for Successful Aging" report and index, (http://www.milkeninstitute.org/newsroom/press-releases/view/321), a collaboration between the Institute's Center for the Future of Aging and its Research Department. The report evaluates 381 U.S. metropolitan areas to determine how well they serve the needs of the nation's growing population of mature adults, enabling them to age productively, securely, and in optimal health. More than 80 percent of Americans age 65-plus live in metropolitan areas, and nearly 90 percent of older adults in the U.S. want to age in their homes and communities. Thus, the "Best Cities for Successful Aging" index is not intended to identify the locales to which older adults should retire. Instead, the index and report are designed to highlight the nation's most livable metropolitan areas—those that enable an optimal quality of life for their aging citizens. "Cities are on the front lines of the largest demographic shift in history," said Paul Irving, Chairman of the Milken Institute’s Center for the Future of Aging. "Lifespans are extending into eight, nine, and ten decades, and older adults increasingly are seeking lifelong engagement and purpose. They expect their cities and communities to support their changing needs." To evaluate the metropolitan areas that foster the best overall quality of life for older adults, the Milken Institute utilized public data--83 indicators across 9 categories. These categories included general livability, health care, wellness, financial security, living arrangements, employment, education, transportation and convenience, and community engagement

.

THE MAYOR'S PLEDGE

Recognizing the pivotal role of mayors and other local government officials in championing a supportive environment for an aging population, the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging in 2014 launched The Mayor's Pledge. Since its inception, nearly 200 mayors across the United States have joined this movement for purposeful, healthy aging and committed to making their cities work better for older residents. View the list of pledging mayors (http://successfulaging.milkeninstitute.org/mayors-pledge/index2016.html).

PROGRAMS WITH PURPOSE

In addition, the Milken Institute canvassed the country to discover programs and projects spearheaded by nonprofit organizations, public agencies, and businesses that engage older adults and bring positive change to their lives and communities. The Programs With Purpose detailed in the new edition of the report represent a few of the initiatives that serve as examples for others to emulate.

"The policies, programs, and features that we highlight in 'Best Cities for Successful Aging' are not just important for older adults," said Irving. "Throughout our lives, we seek meaning and purpose. A vibrant economy, efficient transportation, effective health services, learning opportunities, and accessible housing enable all individuals and communities to prosper."

To read "Best Cities for Successful Aging" and explore the interactive data site, visit successfulaging.milkeninstitute.org.

MILKEN INSTITUTE

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity by advancing collaborative solutions that widen access to capital, create jobs. and improve health. It does this through independent, data-driven research, action-oriented meetings, and meaningful policy initiatives.

CENTER FOR THE FUTURE OF AGING

The mission of the Milken Institute's Center for the Future of Aging is to improve lives and strengthen societies by promoting healthy, productive, and purposeful aging.

MILKEN INSTITUTE

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity by advancing collaborative solutions that widen access to capital, create jobs and improve health. It conducts data-driven research, convenes action-oriented meetings, and promotes meaningful policy initiatives.

BIOQUICK ONLINE NEWS

BioQuick(TM) Online News LLC, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is dedicated to the timely reporting of key life science advances from around the globe. BioQuick is a wholly independent publication and presently has readers in over 160 countries. BioQuick also has a Japanese-language edition, directed by Yoshimitsu Obata, M.S., in Tokyo. BioQuick has received prestigious APEX Awards for Publishing Excellence in seven consecutive yerars: 2010-2016. BioQuick currently offers over 4,000 fully accessible articles on major life science advances of the last seven years. A particular topic can be easily looked for using the publication's powerful search engine. Recently, BioQuick has had the pleasure of serving as a media partner for a number of major scientific events, including the Personalized Medicine World Conference 2016 in Silicon Valley, California; the 2016 Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference in San Francisce, California; and the 2016 International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Meeting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. BioQuick is actively seeking additional advertising and sponsorship. BioQuick is a trademark of Editor & Publisher Michael D. O'Neill.

BIOASSOCIATES-JAPAN & BIOQUICK NEWS

BioAssociates, Inc. (http://www.bioassociates.co.jp/m/sub/about_us.html?easiestml_lang=en) is a business creation and marketing support company, exclusively focusing on the Japanese Life Science and biotech businesses. The company provides business consulting and marketing solutions which are most appropriate for Japanese markets. Available services include market research, marcom localization, advertising on theBioMarket.jp web portal, and market development. The BioMarket.jp website is an innovative biotechnology website for Japanese life science researchers: this popular portal can promote (http://bomarket.jp) biotech-related products and services to Japanese life science researchers. Please contact BioQuick News editor Mike O’Neill (logophile2000@yahoo.com) if you need marketing support in Japan.

RECENT MEETINGS COVERED BY BIOQUICK NEWS

Precision Medicine World Conference 2017 (Silicon Valley)

American Society for Cell Biology Annual Meeting 2016 (San Francisco)

World Congress of Psychiatric Genetics 2016 (Jerusalem)

American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting 2016 (Vancouver)

International Society for Extracellular Vesicles Annual Meeting 2016 (Rotterdam)

American Society for Exosomes and Microvesicles Annual Meeting 2015 (Marco Island, Florida)

International Society for Extrcellular Vesicles Annual Meeting 2015 (Washington, DC)

American Society for Exosomes and Microvesicles Annual Meeting 2014 (Asilomar/Monterey, Calfornia)

International Society for Extracellular Vesicles Annual Meeting 2013 (Boston)

[Milken Institute press release] [Best Cities for Successful Aging] [Mayor's Pledge] [BioQuick News]