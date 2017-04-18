Tue, 04/18/2017 - 03:03 — bioquicknews

On first meeting Carol Head (photo) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQwUmoAKUic) there are many things that you would not likely guess right away. You would not guess, for instance that she was VP of the Organizing Committee for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. You would also likely not guess that she had spent eight years in a variety of executive positions at the LA Times. And most of all, you would never guess that she suffers from the debilitating energy-sapping disease commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). (Patients prefer to call the disease M.E. for myalgic encephalomyelitis and, as a result, the disease has recently been re-named to myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).) [For more information on this disease, please go to this web site (http://solvecfs.org)]. But Carol does have this debilitating disease and, for the last three years, this paradoxically dynamic woman has served as CEO and President of the increasingly effective Solve ME/CFS Initiative (SMCI) (http://solvecfs.org/), the primary research and advocacy organization for ME/CFS patients in the United States and an international leader in biomedical research for the disease. For the work she is doing with SMCI, Carol was recently recognized as one of fourteen Health Heroes for 2017 in Oprah Winfrey’s O Magazine (http://www.oprah.com/health_wellness/o-magazines-2017-health-heroes). In 2015, Francis Collins (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Collins), M.D. Ph.D., Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and former Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), and leader of the Human Genome Project said, “Of the many mysterious illnesses that science has yet to unravel, ME/CFS has proven to be one of the most challenging.”

BioQuick News recently attended a symposium on ME/CFS that was given by the SMCI at the Precision Medicine World Conference(PMWC) in late January 2017 in Silicon Valley (http://www.pmwcintl.com/2017sv/) (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/3938). At this symposium, Carol briefly outlined her story with ME/CFS and described efforts that the SMCI is developing and pursuing.

In addition, a leading ME/CFS scientist (Zaher Nahle, Ph.D., SMCI’s Chief Scientific Officer and VP for Research), and a leading ME/CFS physician (Andreas Kogelnik, M.D., Ph.D.) described their experiences study and treating ME/CFS.

Moved, and also intrigued, by this presentation, BioQuick News Editor & Publisher Mike O’Neill arranged to follow up with Carol to learn more about ME/CFS and the efforts that the SMCI is pursuing. Mike had this opportunity in early April and this article is largely the result of the phone interview that Carol kindly granted.

MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME (ME/CFS)

Incidence

ME/CFS is a mysterious and often devastating disease of crippling enervation that affects an estimated 1 million to 2.5 million people in the United States and an estimated 17 million worldwide, including actress Morgan Fairchild and author Laura Hillenbrand (of “Seabiscuit” fame). (see links to related YouTube videos and articles on Carol, Morgan, and Laura at end of this article).

For comparison purposes,* consider that the genetic disease hemophilia affects an estimated 20,000 in the U.S, the genetic disease cystic fibrosis affects an estimated 30,000 people in the U.S.; the genetic disease sickle cell anemia affects an estimated 100,000 in the U.S.; and the genetic disease autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (AD-PKD) affects approximately 600,000 people in the U.S. AD-PKD is the single most common potentially lethal single-gene inherited disease.

The tick-borne, spirochete-caused Lyme disease results in approximately 300,000 new cases each year in the U.S.; the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis is responsible for 2.3 million cases around the world; 3.7 million are living with HIV worldwide today; and there are 10.4 million new cases of tuberculosis each year worldwide.

Fibromyalgia, another mysterious disease like ME/CFS, which also involves chronic pain and which sometimes overlaps with ME/CFS is estimated to affect approximately 10 million people in the U.S.

*[Editor’s Note: These disease statistics have been drawn from different sources and are not intended for rigorous comparison, but rather to give a general idea of the relative incidences for different diseases.]

Age of Onset, Sex Differences, Lifetime Effects

ME/CFS has a highly variable age of onset, affecting individuals from ages 8 to 80. The onset is often sudden, but can occasionally be more gradual. Both sexes are affected, but approximately four times more women than men come down with the disease. The disease is chronic and generally lasts a lifetime. Sometimes it can even cause death and patients with ME/CFS have a significantly higher rate of suicide than average.

Symptoms

The symptoms typically include combinations of many of the following: post-exertional malaise (PEM) (where any moderate exercise or mental effort is followed by the need to spend days or weeks in bed), extreme exhaustion, unremitting pain, non-restorative sleep, brain fog/cognitive impairment, joint pain, inflamed lymph nodes, persistent sore throat, severe headaches, neurological abnormalities, gastrourinary and gastrointestinal complications, irritability and mood swings, and sensitivity to light, sound, odors, chemicals, food, and medications.

The symptoms can be so severe that many patients become house-bound or bed-bound for long periods of time (picture author and ME/CFS patient Laura Hillenbrand writing the best-selling book “Seabiscuit” about the blue-collar horse that ran on the wind (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seabiscuit) while completely bed-bound).

It has been estimated that up to 25% of ME/CFS patients are house-bound or bed-bound during their lifetimes.

The specific constellation of ME/CFS symptoms can vary from person to person, as can the severity of the symptoms. And further, the symptoms can vary over the course of the disease. Occasionally, as we will see with Carol, the symptoms can be ameliorated, but this is the rare exception rather than the rule. The few patients, like Carol, who do get better do not know why they have improved.

Lowest Quality of Life

ME/CFS patients score the lowest on quality-of-life metrics of any disease measured, including stroke, diabetes, and cancer.

No Understanding, No Treatment, No Biomarkers

Presently, there is virtually no understanding of

the cause of ME/CFS, no FDA-approved treatment , and no biomarkers for diagnosis and disease monitoring.

The possible role of genetics and inheritance in ME/CFS is unclear. There is occasionally an appearance of family involvement, but the relative roles of genetics, immune response, and environmental factors are not clear. Studies to investigate these factors have simply not been done broadly or effectively enough to provide answers.

The possible role of infection is unknown and not yet demonstrated.

Co-Morbidities

Certain other syndromes are sometimes seen together with ME/CFS. These include fibromyalgia (up to 30% of those with ME/CFS also have fibromyalgia), orthostatic intolerance or inability to stand for long periods of time, inflammatory bowel syndrome, interstitial cystitis, tempomandibular joint disorder (TMJ), chronic pelvic pain, and multiple chemical sensitivity disorder.

Diagnosis of ME/CFS—91% of Patients Still Go Undiagnosed

Up until recently, the diagnosis of ME/CFS was made by exclusion. That is, other diseases showing similar symptoms would have to be eliminated in order to leave the ME/CFS diagnosis standing more firmly on its own.

For instance, Lyme disease shares some symptoms with ME/CFS, but there is a laboratory test that detects antibodies to the spirochete that causes this tick-borne disease and this test can be used to exclude Lyme disease during the ME/CFS differential diagnosis.

Recently, advances in research have allowed ME/CFS to move from a “diagnosis of exclusion” to a “diagnosis.” That is, if a patient presents now with five or more of a constellation of specific symptoms, the diagnosis of ME/CFS is given.

The World Health Organization (WHO) now classifies ME/CFS as a neurological disease. In 2015, the Institute of Medicine (US?) published a report that described the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS (http://www.nationalacademies.org/hmd/Reports/2015/ME-CFS.aspx). Presently, however, most insurance companies consider treatments for ME/CFS experimental and will not cover them.

Furthermore, knowledge of the latest developments in ME/CFS is not widespread in the physician community and an astounding percentage (estimated at 91%) of ME/CFS cases still go undiagnosed. Fewer than 30% of medical school criteria even mention ME/CFS.

ME/CFS Nomenclature

In a related development, the name of “chronic fatigue syndrome” has fallen out of favor and been replaced by the name preferred by patients: “myalgic encephalomyelitis.” This name better conveys the medical nature of the disease and emphasizes something important, i.e., that the condition is a “real” disease and not just a psychological construct in the minds of “weak” patients. This is very important to the up to 2.5 million sufferers of this disease in the United States, and many more around the world. For now, the joint term ME/CFS is being used, but the goal of the patient community is to ultimately replace CFS with ME. In its 2015 report, the Institute of Medicine propose a new name SDEID (systemic exertion intolerance disorder), but this term is not commonly used.

CAROL’S STORY

Carol says that she was always an active and driven person from as early as she can remember. She was born and raised in a small town (Columbus) in Indiana. But, she wouldn’t stay small very long and that became evident early on.

“When I went to high school in a small town in the 1970’s, there was only 1 sport for girls and 12 sports for boys. I led the effort (not at all popular with the school administration) to start a girl’s track team. So, having started the team, I had to run track. And I loved it.”

She wanted to see the big world beyond Columbus and she wanted to do big things, and she wanted to use her abundant talent and super-human energy to help people. She started off by heading east to earn her bachelor’s at Wellesley and then went west to earn her MBA at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in California.

Early Years at Stanford Lead Much Later to Project Redwood

According to reports from classmates, Carol stood up at the 25th reunion of her Stanford Business School class of 1980 and proposed the idea that members of her class might work together to start a philanthropy organization that ultimately became Project Redwood (http://www.projectredwood.org/). Project Redwood focuses on global extreme poverty and has funded $2 million in innovative projects to support the poorest of the poor. And the description of Carol on the Project Redwood web site gives some valuable insight into her personality (http://www.projectredwood.org/2015/04/17/get-to-know-more-about-carol-head/).

As Carol acknowledges, the Project Redwood site says “that ‘activist’ is an appropriate way to describe her underlying ambitions…she has a passion for advancing causes that will improve the lives of others—especially women and girls.”

In fact, the site says that Carol “confided being torn between pursuing a career working in the non-profit public sector or joining our class at Stanford. Not the alternative most of us were considering at the time. But a light bulb went off in her head and she concluded that going to business school would allow her to become an advocate for change from a position of power.”

“She sought to become a role model for the opportunities she wanted others to have…and she was determined to become a leader who would make positive change.”

The site goes on to ask the question “Who doesn’t remember Carol taking the lead in class skits and being the center of most fun social events during our two years at the Graduate School of Business.”

Out into the Big Beckoning World

After Stanford, Carol first took a job in New York City working for NBC. At the time, the Project Redwood site notes, “the opportunity to be in the midst of power, politics, and media seemed a great way to learn how the private sector operated.” But, the site says, Carol couldn’t settle into the New York lifestyle and she headed back to California and Los Angeles and she has been there ever since.

After a few consulting gigs to get started and to pay off some student debts, Carol secured a position at the Olympic Organizing Committee for the 1984 Summer Games, and was promoted to Vice President. This allowed Carol to combine her love of sports and politics with her world-class organizational skills.

One of her many responsibilities was to manage the Olympic Village, which allowed her to have significant contact with the athletes, which she particularly enjoyed.

At the Olympics, Carol worked under the legendary Peter Ueberroth, Chairman of the US Olympic Committee and former Commissioner of Major League Baseball, who she notes was “a true visionary and brilliant leader.”

After the Games, Carol began working for the Los Angeles Times, where she worked for eight years in executive positions in advertising, sales, and marketing.

After the Times, the Project Redwood site states, Carol moved into “the more entrepreneurial worlds of start-ups and consulting,” and “she worked for e-commerce businesses (Shopzilla and Hollywood.com) and associated clients across the marketplace.”

Carol’s Idea Launches Project Redwood to Make a Difference

In September 1978, 306 men and women, including Carol, began a rigorous course of study at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Over the next two years, these top students forged life-long personal and professional relationships, while earning master’s degrees in business administration.

At their 25th reunion in 2005, at the initial suggestion of Carol, the Class of 1980 saw a chance to make a difference in the world by using its collective experience and financial resources to help the desperately poor. Less than two years later, in 2007, this partnership funded five projects across the globe.

To date, Project Redwood has completed ten annual funding cycles to help non-profit organizations worldwide to work to improve the lives and prospects of the at-risk and disenfranchised.

Carol is still a partner of this now-renowned non-profit, philanthropic organization that was given birth by her simple suggestion 12 years ago. This woman has big and charitable ideas, and she gets things done, no matter the barriers, and, as we will learn, she has faced many.

More Career Shifts

Yet another career shift came when Carol purchased a tiny wholesale bakery business, which she re-branded as Oliver’s Artisan Breads. For ten years, according to Project Redwood, Carol was the one responsible for producing delicious breads for local grocers (e.g., Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods) and such businesses as American Airlines, Starbucks, and the Getty Center.

Along the way (in 1987), Carol married Skip Rimer (http://www.milkeninstitute.org/events/conferences/global-conference/2017...), who himself is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, and went on to be Executive Editor of The Santa Monica Outlook, and a longtime (now retired) Executive Director of the Milken Institute. Together, Carol and Skip have raised two sons, now in their 20’s.

About three years ago, Carol’s career took yet another dramatic and unpredicted turn. While at a casual lunch with a friend who has ME/CFS and was on the board of the disease advocacy group, then named the CFIDS Association of America and located in North Carolina, Carol learned of an opening for a CEO at the group.

Carol’s background was almost perfect, and beyond that, although you would never guess it to look at her, she also had the disease herself. She immediately submitted her name to the search committee and, after a rigorous national search, the CFIDS Association chose Carol to lead them into the future. One of her first acts was to change the organization’s name to the Solve ME/CFS Initiative. In 2014, Carol moved the organization headquarters to Los Angeles.

A better choice could not have been made as Carol immediately began to galvanize the group and to exert her natural power to generate action and results. Many of the numerous SMCI accomplishments that have already taken place in the three years under Carol’s leadership will be presented later in this article.

Onset of Carol’s ME/CFS

But now, we would like to describe the story of Carol’s personal experience with ME/CFS that began just after her completion of business school at Stanford (1980) and started with what she thought was just a touch of the flu. Little did she know of the almost 40-year journey that the disease and she would take together through all the magnificent accomplishments of her life.

Those accomplishments surely came by dint of talent and effort, but there would likely have been even more had she not had ME/CFS. She was ultimately able to adjust to her disease and meliorate its influence on her. But she also had a measure of luck that not many ME/CFS sufferers have, as only an estimated 5% of ME/CFS victims are able to lead almost normal lives.

Carol’s flu persisted for a couple of days, and then for weeks, and then for months. In addition, she was always extremely fatigued with an extraordinary exhaustion that affected her at every level and made even getting out of bed very difficult. She also had severe headaches.

Before getting sick, Carol had been an extraordinarily energetic person who loved and played multiple sports at a high level (swimming, tennis, skiing—all pre-Title IX) . She had also always been a highly assertive, optimistic person. So, when she first went to a doctor and he told her she was “just depressed” and to “snap out of it,” she wasn’t having much of that. But she wasn’t getting better either.

She proceeded to go to four more doctors and the result was always the same. They dismissed her symptoms as likely just in her head and suggested she see a psychologist. Finally, despite her natural instinct to have confidence in doctors, Carol concluded that “they were just wrong.”

“I know myself. I know I am not depressed. I know I am not lazy.”

Finally, a Diagnosis & Hope

Finally, after much frustrating searching, Carol found a holistic medical person, a man who practiced alternative medicine, who spent two hours talking with her—quite a contrast with the typical 15-minute medical appointment, she noted, and finally, and oh so importantly, Carol said, this medical person “believed me.”

This practitioner said he had seen Carol’s symptoms “a lot” in his practice and he suggested that they work together on Carol’s symptoms one at a time, rather than all together at once.

And that is what they did, Carol said, and, though it took a couple of years, over that time Carol was largely able to overcome the overwhelming fatigue and crippling headaches she had suffered from.

During that time of struggling to address her severe symptoms, Carol tried virtually everything, she said. She had all the amalgam fillings removed from her teeth, for instance, and also tried Chinese herbs, hair analysis, and many other approaches.

Getting Better, But with Sacrifices

And Carol’s desire to get better extended, as usual, far beyond herself. She wanted to get married and to have children. She also wanted a career of action, productivity, and giving to people in need.

Very luckily, and relatively atypically, Carol did get much better, although she must still be very careful to take care in certain areas to meliorate the effects of her ME/CFS.

She must give up her beloved sports entirely, for instance, so as to avoid the risk of “post-exertional malaise” that she and almost all ME/CFS sufferers are vulnerable to. This is a condition that makes it virtually impossible to get out of bed the day after engaging in any vigorous sport

.

Fitbit Device to Keep Track of Steps

Carol said she wears a Fitbit device to keep track of her step count, but for the opposite reason that most people use these devices. Most try to keep their step number over 10,000/day. Carol tries to keep her number under 3,000/day so as to avoid post-exertion problems.

Carol has been able to live a very full life, rich in accomplishment and satisfaction. She has achieved much in the business and philanthropic worlds and she has a wonderful family life with husband Skip and children.

But she is quick to point out that she is one of the very lucky ~5% of ME/CFS sufferers who are less severely affected by the disease and are able to live relatively normal lives. For this, she is extremely grateful and she is now devoting all her considerable talents, and yes, almost unbelievably, her great energy, to helping everyone with ME/CFS.

There is much to be done and it needs to be done as quickly as possible, as so many are suffering. ME/CFS, Carol says, is currently in a state not dissimilar from that for multiple sclerosis (MS) in the 1950s. Then, MS was labeled a disease of hysteria and chalked up to mental weakness.

Most people today, including many physicians, are still not convinced that ME/CFS is actually a disease. We know much more about MS today and everyone knows that it is a very real disease. With more education and more research, that day may be coming for ME/CFS. It is not yet here, unfortunately, and we need desperately to hasten its arrival.

Under Carol’s leadership, the SMCI is working in many different areas to bring that day closer. These areas of focus include scientific research, clinical trials, fund-raising, advocacy with government, and communication with patients.

The scientific research is focusing in areas for which there is already some evidence to suggest involvement in ME/CFS, and these promising areas include bioenergetics and mitochondria; immunity, inflammation, and autoimmunity; neuroendocrine biology; and the human herpes virus (HHV-6).

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ME/CFS RESEARCH: “THIRTY YEARS OF DISDAIN”

An important book documenting the history of, and lack of government response to, ME/CFS has been authored by SMCI Board Member Mary Dimmock, who left her long-time position at Pfizer when her son was stricken with ME/CFS after a backpacking trip to Asia just after college.

At Pfizer, Mary’s 31-year career had spanned drug metabolism research, clinical research, database administration, systems management, and information systems development. The last ten years of Mary’s work at Pfizer were spent engaging with scientists around the world to increase R&D effectiveness and efficiency by streamlining and integrating business processes and information flows across the Pfizer organization.

The title of Mary’s book on ME/CFS and the funding levels provided by the Health & Human Services (HHS) Department of the United States, which supervises the NIH, is “Thirty Years of Disdain” (https://www.healthrising.org/forums/threads/thirty-years-of-disdain-how-...).

In commenting on her book Mary has said, “I spent 31 years at one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and have seen how large institutions behave when they consider a problem to be serious and how they behave when an issue is considered unimportant. Ultimately, HHS’ actions boil down to the utter failure on the part of the HHS to take this disease seriously and respond with the vigor and urgency warranted by the disease.”

(http://www.meadvocacy.org/introducing_mary_dimmock_s_summary_thirty_year...).

FUNDING SITUATION “STILL HORRIFIC”

With regard to the current state of Federal funding for ME/CFS research and other efforts, Carol says that the situation is “still horrific” and that the federal government’s NIH and HHS “barely have a toe in the water.”

“ME/CFS funding is essentially $0 compared to that for other comparable diseases of mystery and health impact,” Carol says.

Funding for ME/CFS currently ranks #230 of 240 diseases in terms of funding per patient (from the NIH) and has historically resided in the bottom 4%.

“We are egregiously underfunded,” Carol says, “and yet the only real way forward is by scientific research and clinical trials, and such efforts can cost millions.”

DRUG APPROVAL STATUS

One example is rituximab (Rituxan) (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rituximab), an anti-B-cell drug that has shown some possible effectiveness in ME/CFS in a clinical trial for another indication. A clinical trial for rituximab in ME/CFS patients might confirm this effect and support the possible FDA approval of rituximab for use in ME/CFS. But there is currently virtually no money to support the conduct of such possibly very useful trials.

Now, some patients or their families purchase rituximab out of pocket. One mother, Carol mentioned, spent over $65,000 last year to help her son be as healthy as he could be.

“We desperately need clinical trials and we need research to establish biomarkers that can be used to diagnose and monitor severity of ME/CFS. We also need biomarkers for use in testing the effectiveness of prospective treatments for ME/CFS.”

“If we can address some of these needs, progress toward treatment, and perhaps even a cure, will be swifter.”

Carol notes that progress is more promising outside the U.S., as rituximab is already approved for phase 3 clinical trials in Norway and rintatolimod (Ampligen) (an experimental nucleic acid therapeutic that is an anti-viral, immune-system-altering drug) (https://www.verywell.com/profile-of-ampligen-for-chronic-fatigue-syndrom...) is fully approved for prescription use for ME/CFS in Argentina (http://www.bioworld.com/content/don%E2%80%99t-cry-ampligen-yet-argentina...). In 2009, and again in 2013, the FDA rejected Ampligen as an ME/CFS treatment

RESEARCH FOCUS OF RECENTLY FUNDED PROJECTS

Areas of current and envisioned scientific and clinical research focus for the SMCI can be seen in a number of recently funded projects described below. The innovative research program is led by SMCI’s Chief Scientific Officer and VP for Research, Zaher Nahle, Ph.D.

The SMCI recently awarded five seed grants through its Ramsay Award Program for ME/CFS pilot research studies in the following areas:

Inflammation. Research group 1 (Dr. Jarred Younger, University of Alabama at Birmingham) will use advanced brain thermoimaging to define altered brain biology and low-grade inflammation. His project is titled “Advanced Non-Invasive Analysis in ME/CFS Diagnosis and Treatment Decisions” and the abstract can be viewed here (http://solvecfs.org/advanced-non-invasive-analysis-in-mecfs-diagnosis-an...).

Rituximab. Research group 2 (Geraldine Cambridge, University College London; Fane Mensah, Cambridge University London; and Chris Armstrong, University of Melbourne, Australia) will study B-cell metabolic and cellular alteration in the context drug rituximab ((https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rituximab ) that is toxic for B-cells. Rituximab is FDA-approved for certain indications. but not yet for ME/CFS. This hints at autoimmune diseases. A clinical trial of rituximab for [what indications?] concluded in 2015 providing an indication that rituximab might be effective in ME/CFS. Funding for additional clinical studies of rituximab in ME/CFS is currently lacking. Group 2’s project is titled “Metabolic Analysis of B-Cell Maturation in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and the abstract may be viewed (http://solvecfs.org/metabolic-analysis-of-b-cell-maturation-in-myalgic-e...).

Natural Killer & Immune Cells. Research group 3 (Isabel Barao-Silvestre, University of Nevada-Reno; Rubern Dagda, University of Nevada-Reno; and Victor Darley Usmar, University of Alabama at Birmingham) will study bioenergetic health index and mitochondrial myopathies in natural killer and immune cells. Their project is titled “The Bioenergetic Health Index of NK Cells As a Diagnostic Tool for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome” and the abstract may be viewed here (http://solvecfs.org/the-bioenergetic-health-index-of-nk-cells-as-a-diagn...).

Mitochondrial Function. Research team 4 (Carben Scheibenbogan and Madlen Lobel, Charite University Medicine Berlin) will characterize autoimmunity signatures, studying viral and mitochondrial function. Their project is titled “Autoimmune Signature in ME/CFS” and the abstract can be viewed here (http://solvecfs.org/autoimmune-signature-in-cfsme/).

Human Herpes Virus 6 (HHV-6). Research team 5 (Bhupesh Prusty, Julius Maximilian University of Wurzburg, Germany) will explore the link between HHV-6 and mitochondrial alterations. His project is titled “HHV-6 Mediated Mitochondrial Modulation and Its Association to ME/CFS” and the abstract can be viewed here (http://solvecfs.org/hhv-6-mediated-mitochondrial-modulation-and-its-poss...). [what is the basis for interest in this work?]

Four Original SMCI-Directed and SMCI-Initiated Research Studies

Pathways & Biomarkers. Research in the areas of bioenergetics, metabolomics, and lipidomics using high-throughput technology and analysis of gut microbiome will be conducted in partnership with industry-leader Metabalon, Cornell University, and The Levine Clinic in Manhattan.

Immunosenescence & Cell-Cycle Energetics. Research addressing the basic biology and root causes of ME/CFS will be carried out in partnership with Dr. Sheila Stewart of Washington University in St. Louis.

Drug Screening & Functional Genomics Studies. Research aiming to uncover potential drug screening targets in ME/CFS will be conducted in partnership with leading experts at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenteR.

.

Diagnostics & Metabolic Imaging. Research using advanced, non-invasive measurement of muscle metabolites in ME/CFS patients for diagnostic testing will be carried out at the University of Washington through the SMCI’s Cathleen J. Gleeson Ph.D. Fund.

RECENT PROMOTIONAL/EDUCATION WORK BY THE SMCI

Promoted Cross-Pollination of Ideas Through Think tanks

The SMCI convened some of the top minds in ME/CFS clinical care and research to collaborate on the key issues facing ME/CFS at an all-day meeting of SMCI’s Research Advisory Council. Attendees included Drs. Anthony Komaroff, Jose Montoya, Susan Levine, Cindy Bateman, Sheila Stewart, Natalie Block, Peter Rowe, Andreas Kogelnik, Michel Silvestri, and Zaher Nahle, among others.

Facilitated Patients’ Participation in Research

The SMCI created a new and improved ME/CFS patient registry through an award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Genetic Alliance to improve clinical trials and study design; the SMCI began populating this registry with patient data in Q1 2017.

The SMCI created opportunities for young and under-represented investigators through travel awards

The SMCI launched the MeetME Travel Awards program in coordination with the NIH to facilitate the attendance and participation of young talent and underrepresented groups at ME/CFS meetings and conferences

Leadership & Influence

SMCI representatives spoke at ME/CFS conferences and gatherings

SMCI representatives contributed insight at key ME/CFS conferences in the U.S. and U.K., including the following meetings:

--“Invest in ME” conference and colloquium

--“Action for ME CMRC” conference big data session

--IACFS/ME Biennial Conference

SMCI representatives supported and spoke at both #MillionsMissing days of action (held in 25 cities worldwide) to bring attention to the disease

SMCI representatives engaged in meetings to further the ME/CFS Patient Agenda

SMCI representatives had a private meeting with NIH Director Francis Collins to discuss efforts at the NIH to strengthen research on, understanding of, interest in, and clinical studies for ME/CFS

SMCI representatives met with the Assistant HHS Secretary Karen DeSalvo, alongside several other ME/CFS advocates on two occasions to discuss the egregious lack of federal funding for this disease.

Carol Head serves on the federal Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Advisory Committee (CFSAC) and contributed as a member of the Stakeholder Engagement subcommittee.

ME/CFS representatives serve on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Technical Development Workgroup (TDW).

ME/CFS representatives attended the NIH’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Patient Advocacy Day in Washington D.C.

ME/CFS representatives provided strategic policy advocacy leadership.

ME/CFS representatives authored dozens of opinion and technical pieces addressing current ME/CFS affairs across the science, research, and policy landscapes.

Advocacy

ME/CFS representatives advocated for policies and federal actions.

ME/CFS representatives contributed to restoring CDC funding for ME/CFS research after it was zeroed out in the FY 17 budget; lobbying effort and Capitol Hill visits resulted in the funding being restored.

ME/CFS representatives helped secure 55 members of Congress,--in partnership with other advocates and Congresswomen Zoe Lofgren (CA) and Anna Eshoo (CA)--to co-sign a letter to NIH Director Francis Collins that called for additional ME/CFS research funding.

ME/CFS representatives met with 21 congressional offices and contacted every member of Congress regarding ME/CFS.

ME/CFS representatives joined the Research!America advocacy alliance for medical research and supported the 21st Century Cures Act, appropriations finalization, and other actions in support of medical research investment.

ME/CFS representatives advocated through professional committees at the NIH and CDC to develop educational materials.

ME/CFS representatives supported the Federal Disability Integration Act for revised programs and regulations that support ME/CFS patients.

ME/CFS representatives secured public commitment from Congresswoman Karen Bass (CA) to assist in the formation of an ME/CFS caucus.

Community Engagement

ME/CFS representatives secured, condensed, and reported information for, and built bridges between, members of the ME/CFS community.

ME/CFS representatives hosted a medical education webinar series at which thought leaders presented updates to the ME/CFS community; speakers included ME/CFS experts like Drs. Anthony Komaroff, Susan Levine, Jarred Younger, and Maureen Hanson, as well as decision-makers from the CDC and NIH such as Dr. Avi Nath and Dr. Elizabeth Unger.

ME/CFS representatives created an ME/CFS ad that ran on a giant electronic billboard in the heart of New York’s Times Square more than 5,500 times over a three-month period to increase public awareness of the disease.

Recognition

Earned recognition from organizations outside the ME/CFS community

President Carol Head was named a 2017 Health Hero in O, The Oprah Magazine, and she spoke at both #MillionsMissing days of action to bring attention to the disease.

The Solve ME/CFS Initiative was named a 4-Star Rated Charity by Charity Navigator, becoming the first and only ME/CFS organization to earn this coveted distinction, as well as a Guidestar Gold Participant by Guidestar.org.

Director of Advocacy and Engagement Emily Taylor was profiled in Scripps Magazine for her work in health advocacy and raising awareness for ME/CFS (http://solvecfs.org/scripps-magazine-electing-to-act-how-alumnae-and-stu...).

President Carol Head and the SMCI are being highlighted in an April 2017 feature article in BioQuick Online News, a much-awarded global life science magazine that reaches readers in over 160 countries around the world.

FASTER FORWARD

Under the inspired and energetic leadership of President/CEO Carol Head, the SMCI is accelerating into a brighter future for the up to 2.5 million ME/CFS sufferers in the United States.

Carol was knocked down hard early in her life by the exigencies of a mysterious and debilitating disease, but she fought back hard, and with every ounce of her talent, energy, and pure guts. And she is having significant success, not just for herself, but for all those with ME/CFS.

By being generous with her time and effort, Carol has been empowered by all the people she is helping and she has won much. She is having a powerful influence on that big beckoning world she dreamt of as a child.

She thinks big and she gets things done.

This writer does not think that ME/CFS has a chance against this dynamo of a woman.

--by Mchael D. O'Neill, Editor & Publisher, BioQuick Online News

