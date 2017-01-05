Mon, 05/01/2017 - 14:15 — bioquicknews

The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) has announced the 25 Junior Member Scholarship winners for the ISEV 2017 annual meeting in Toronto, Canada (May 18-21). The scholarships are intended to support young researchers (students and postdocs) in pursuing their studies in the area of extracellular vesicles through attendance at the ISEV 2017 annual meeting. Among the 25 winners are junior ISEV members from Austria, Brazil, Germany, Canada, USA, The Netherlands, Ireland, Japan, China, Korea, UK, France, Australia, and Portugal. Among the winning abstracts are ones entitled “Molecular Subtypes of Glioma Stem Cells As Determinants of Tumor Vesiculome and Extracellular Vesicle Mediated Intercellular Communication,” “Real-Time Quantification of Multivesicular Body-Plasma Membrane Fusion Reveals Modulation of Exosome Release by G Protein-Coupled Receptor Signaling,” and “Picornavirus Infection Induces the Release of Distinct EV Populations Containing Infectious Virus and Altered Host-Derived Contents.” You may hear the scholarship winners’ presentations at the ISEV 2017 meeting in Toronto. You may view the entire list of scholarship winners and their abstract titles at the link provided below. Further information on the ISEV 2017 annual meeting May 18-21 can be found at: https://isev.site-ym.com/page/ISEV2017.

