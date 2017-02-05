Tue, 05/02/2017 - 16:22 — bioquicknews

In his latest “Zone in with Zon” blog post, dated May 2, 2017, and published by TriLink BioTechnologies of San Diego, Gerald “Jerry” Zon, PhD, gives advance notice of National ALS Advocacy Day that will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He notes that ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is commonly called “Lou Gehrig’s disease” in the United States after the famous New York Yankee baseball player Lou Gehrig who was struck by the disease and died two years after the dread disease forced him to leave the game in 1939. In his popular blog, Dr. Zon outlines the grim features of this fatal disease for which there is still no cure, but he also highlights promising stem cell work that has taken place recently in Israel. He reported that a company named BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has developed a patented stem cell-based technology that delivers a growth factor that can help neurons live longer at or near the site of injury or damage. More specifically, Dr. Zon noted, “a mesenchymal stem cell isolated from an ALS patient is grown in a cell culture under certain conditions to produce a differentiated phenotype that secretes brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) at a level at least five-times greater than normal.”….“After these ‘super secreting’ cells are obtained ex vivo, they are reintroduced into the same ALS patient (i.e., an autologous transplant), wherein BDNF acts on neurons of the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system, helping to support the survival of existing neurons, and encourage the growth and differentiation of new neurons and synapses.” Dr. Zon said that BCLI has registered these differentiated BDNF-secreting cells as NurOwn® and that safety and efficacy have been reported in recently published Phase 1/2 and 2a open-label, proof-of-concept studies of patients with ALS at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel. Dr. Zon noted that a February 2017 press release (http://ir.brainstorm-cell.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=142287&p=RssLanding&cat=ne...) by BCLI announced that City of Hope’s Center for Biomedicine and Genetics (CBG) in Duarte, California will produce clinical supplies of NurOwn® adult stem cells for the BCLI’s planned randomized, double-blind, multi-dose Phase 3 clinical study in patients with ALS. The release added that CBG is expected to support all U.S. medical centers that will be participating in the Phase 3 trial. Dr. Zon added that in a second February 2017 press release (http://ir.brainstorm-cell.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=142287&p=irol-newsArticle&...), BCLI announced an agreement with Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM) in Toronto, Canada to support the market authorization request for NurOwn® and explore the opportunity to access Health Canada’s early access pathway for treatment of patients with ALS as early as 2018. Dr. Zon is an eminent nucleic acid chemist and Director of Business Development at TriLink BioTechnologies in San Diego, California. The entirety of Dr. Zon’s most recent blog can be viewed at the link below. Previous Dr. Zon blogs can also be viewed at that site.

