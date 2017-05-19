Fri, 05/19/2017 - 08:17 — bioquicknews

A highly stimulating and information-packed Education Day on extracelluar vesicles (EVs) was held on Wednesday, May 17, in preparation for the four-day International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) sixth annual meeting taking place this year in Toronto, Canada, May 18-21. The Education Day, sponsored by BioCytex (http://www.biocytex.com/) and attended by nearly 400 scientists from around the world, featured a full day of scientific presentations in two different tracks: Track A: EV Biology and Technology, and Track B: EVs in Health and Disease. Track A started out with warm welcoming remarks by International Organization Chair Susmita Sahoo, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Cardiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who highlighted the comprehensive educational resource provided by the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) that the ISEV offers. Then Clotilde Thery, PhD, opened the session with a talk on the “Rise of the Extracellular Vesicle Paradigm of Cellular Regulation.” Dr. Thery is an INSERM Director of Research at the Institut Pasteur in Paris. She performed and published the first proteomic studies of exosomes secreted by immune dendritic cells and since 2007 has been leading the “Exosomes and Tumor Growth” team at the Institut Curie. In her ISEV address, Dr. Thery first emphasized that the EV field today is quite similar to where the field of immunology was 50 years ago when researchers were just beginning to grapple with the heterogeneity of white blood cells. We need new tools to separate and distinguish different subpopulations of EVs, she suggested In her work, she has found that small EVs isolated by differential centrifugation and flotation density gradient separation that show simultaneous immune-isolation with anti-CD81, anti-CD63, and anti-CD9 can defined as exosomes. She emphasized that simultaneous isolation, not single, is key. In closing, she noted that the website http://evtrack.org is very useful for new separation techniques. Dr. Thery’s talk was followed by a session focusing on the “Biology of EVs,” which was chaired by Alissa Weaver, MD, PhD, Professor of Cancer Biology at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

The first speaker was Stephen J. Gould, PhD, Professor of Biological Chemistry, Johns Hopkins Medicine, who spoke on “Small EV Biogenesis,” which focused on the biogenesis of EVs less than 250 nm in size. He noted that data from his lab suggest that the process of vesiculation is a natural physico-chemical process. He noted that his group found no evidence that knockouts of tetraspanins such as CD63 interfered with vesiculation. He noted that HEK293 single cell clones display pronounced variation in CD63 budding and emphasized the need to identify the molecular basis of this phenotypic heterogeneity. Also, Dr. Gould, who is the president of the American Society for Exosomes and Microvesicles (ASEMV), announced that the annual meeting of his society would be held at Asilomar, California, October 8-12, this fall.

Next, Dave Carter, PhD, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science at Oxford Brookes University in the UK, discussed “Uptake: Interaction of EVs with Recipient Cells, Membrane Proteins.” He noted that there are numerous different uptake pathways, including membrane fusion, phagocytosis, macropinocytosis, clathrin-mediated endocytosis, caveolin-dependent (clathrin-independent) endocytosis, and lipid-raft-mediated endocytosis. He then described different protein classes that can play roles in uptake, including tetraspanins, integrins/immunoglobulins, proteoglycans, and lectins. These may play a role in targeting and tissue specificity.

Juan M. Falcon Perez, PhD., Group Leader of the Exosomes Lab and Head of Metabolomics Platform at CIC bioGUNE and CIBERehd, in Spain, gave a presentation entitled “EV Lipids and Lipidomics, Metabolomics.” He first noted that metabolomics focuses on molecules <1,500 daltons in mass and includes over 40,000 molecules, requiring highly sensitive separation mass spec/NMR analysis techniques. He reported that such analyses have shown that EVs, compared to their parent cells, are enriched in sphingomyelin, phospholipids and phosphatidylserine, glycosphingolipids, and cholesterol. He also reported some evidence that lower levels of certain EV lipids were possible biomarkers for renal cell carcinoma and prostate cancer.

EVs IN CANCER

In the opening session of Track B, Professor Edit Buzas, from Budapest, gave a superb intro to EVs as biomarkers and therapeutics, highlighting the clinical advancements in EV research. The first sessions focused on EV Analysis in Clinical Laboratory Settings and was chaired by Dolores Di Vizio, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UCLA. The first speaker was Louise Laurent, Associate Professor at University of California San Diego (UCSD) who provided solid experimental data on standardization of EV isolation methodologies from body fluids, tissues, and conditioned media with the ultimate goal of clinical application. Then Dr. Di Vizio spoke about heterogeneity of EVs as an important characteristic of vesiculation that has to be considered when studying both the function of EVs and their use as biomarkers. Her focus was on cancer-cell-derived EVs, but she noted that all cell types release a wide range of EVs with different size, cargo, and function. Her talk was followed by a highly translational presentation from Dr. Mario Gimona, Head of the GMP Production and Core Facility Microscopy, Paracelsus Private Medical University Salzburg who presented on Production of EVs for Therapeutic Applications.

The second session in Track B focused on “EVs in Cancer” and was chaired by Janusz Rak, MD, PhD , Professor of Pediatrics at McGill University Health Center.

The first speaker was Xandra Breakefield, PhD, Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, who spoke on “EVs in Cancer: Establishment and Progression.” Dr. Breakefield is a world-renowned expert on glioblastoma multiforme and she focused her talk on the role of EVs in this grim disease that currently has a median survival time of just 15 months and for which the standard of care has not changed in 20 years. She noted that glioblasoma tumor cells produce an abundance of EVs and that the EVs communicate with the microglia cells that constitute as much as 40% of the tumor mass. Normally, Dr. Breakefield said, the microglia have salutary “warrior” and “sentinel” roles in the brain, but the tumor EVs subvert these roles, interacting with the microglia to cause the warrior role to be weakened, and the sentinel or “sensosome” role to be disabled, blinding the microglia to the presence of the tumor. The microglia are further influenced by the tumor EVs to enable and promote immune suppression, nurturing and protecting the cancer phenotype. Dr. Breakefield closed by highlighting the utility of the http://exRNA.org web site.

The next speaker was Andries Zijlstra, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His talk was on “EVs in Metastatic and Tumor Microenvironment.” He noted recent work that indicated that EVs have activity in establishing favorable niches for secondary sites of metastasis. He also presented a model for high-resolution intravital imaging of metastasis, which was the chorioallantoic membrane of the chick embryo. He used this to show that secretion of exosomes from late endosomes is required for directional, persistent, and efficient in vivo movement of cancer cells.

Nigel Mackman, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, spoke on “EVs As Biomarkers and Mediators of Hemostasis and Thrombosis.” Dr. Mackman noted that phosphatidyl serine (PS) is normally not exposed on platelets, but in clotting it flips to the outside so that it is exposed, and that there is a disease called Scott syndrome in which PS is not exposed on platelets. He said that PS+ EVs are present in the blood of normal individuals, but that tissue factor plus (TF+) EVs are not present in healthy individuals and have been associated with some diseases, including cancer and sickle cell disease. He noted that pancreatic cancer patients with high TF+ EVs may be at higher risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE).

BIOMARKERS AND PATHOLOGICAL MECHANISMS

The first Track 2 session after lunch centered on “BioMarkers and Pathological Mechanisms” and the opening talk was given by Vicky Yang, DVM, PhD, Cummings Veterinary Medical Center at Tufts University, who presented an “Overview of EV-Driven Pathological Mechanisms.” She gave examples in neurologic diseases (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, MS, and prion diseases), immunology (stimulation and suppression), infectious diseases (where EVs are used to evade the host immune system), viral diseases (where there is a blunting of the immune response), and cancer (where there is promotion of tumor cell growth, of immune suppression, of angiogenesis, and of premetastatic niche. She also briefly mentioned the cardiovascular system where there is not as much understanding, and then hepatobiliary diseases, where hepatic EVs have been shown to stimulate fibrosis. She ended by noting that adipocytes have been shown to be active producers of EVs.

The second post-lunch presentation was by Suresh Mathivanan, PhD, La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science at La Trobe University in Australia who spoke on “Dietary EVs in Cross-Species Regulation.” Dr. Mathivanan described evidence that milk EVs are remarkably stable and he showed imaging evidence for their biodistribution in mice after oral gavage. He noted that there is suggestive evidence that milk exosomes reduce colorectal tumor burden in mice. He acknowledged that this is early evidence and that concrete supportive evidence is needed to support this hypothesis.

Next came Lesley Cheng, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, also at La Trobe University, who delivered a talk entitled “Where Is the RNA in Blood? Vesicles or Free-Swimming?” Her immediate answer was that microRNAs are present in the blood, both bound to RNA-binding protein and also in exosomes. She noted that there are approximately 2,500 known mature human miRNAs and that they are a rich potential source of biomarkers, particularly for diseases like Alzheimer’s that are slowly-progressing. She added that it would be important to improve isolation and characterization techniques for miRNAs.

The final speaker of this session was Ana Claudia Trocoli Torrecilhas, PhD, Adjunct Professor, Federal University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, who spoke on “EVs, Glycoproteins, Innate Immunity, and Chagas disease. Dr. Torrecilhas noted that Chagas disease is caused by the intracellular parasite Trypanosoma Cruzi and affects 6-8 million people in Latin America. Not only that, but it is an emerging disease in the USA (300,000 people) and Europe (80,000) due to immigration. She said that the trypanosome surface is covered with glycoprotieins, of which 60-80% are mucins, and that the trypanosomes release EVs that increase the innate immunity of the host which actually serves to promote the invasiveness of the parasite that is an intracellular parasite. The toll-like receptor (TLR) is up-reglated in innate immunity, but it is also a receptor to which the T. Cruzi parasite binds.

EVs IN THE CLINICS: CHALLENGES AND PROGRESS

The closing session of Track 2 focused on “EVs in the Clinics: Challenges and Progress” and the first talk was delivered by past ISEV President Jan Lötvall, MD, PhD, now Chief Scientist at Codiak Biosciences. Dr. Lötval presented an overview of the “Past, Present, and Future of Therapeutic EVs.” His key message was that he believes that EVs will be the “next-generation of biologicals” for the next many decades, much in the mold of monoclonal antibodies.” He surveyed the current scene looking at the EV-based therapy platform in cancer, regenerative medicine, RNAi delivery, gene therapy, and complex cargoes. With respect to regenerative medicine, he noted work in an EAE model of MS that MSC exosomes can replace MSCs in correcting the defect in the model. With gene therapy, he noted that exosome-associated AAVs appear to be more efficacious in gene delivery. He added that there may be future opportunities with complex cargoes, such as p53.

Michael E. Davis, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine followed with a discussion of

“Stem-Cell-Derived EVs In Regenerative Medicine: Functional Studies.” He noted the clear importance of exosomes by highlighting an explosion of papers suggesting that “stem cell therapy is nothing without exosomes,” that launched significant efforts focusing on stem-cell-derived exosomes. But exosomes contain many things, Dr. Davis said, and it is very important to differentiate and quantitate their various cargoes. Exosomal miRNAs are critical, he said, and a goal is to find clusters of miRNA signals that are significant. This knowledge would enable the possible engineering of exosomes to exert specific effects by selecting clusters of miRNAs whose effects are known.

Dr. Davis was followed by current ISEV President Andy Hill, PhD, Director of the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science at La Trobe University, who spoke on “The Role of EVs in Neurological Diseases.” He emphasized that many of these diseases involve the misfolding of proteins, that aging is often a factor, and diagnosis is often difficult. The diseases include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, prion diseases, Huntington’s disease, and ALS. All of these share the feature of spreading of mis-folded protein. Dr. Hill spoke about prion transmission being possible through cell-cell contact, by EVs, and/or by nanotunneling, and noted that exosomes with prions are more efficient at transmitting the prions that are cell extracts, suggesting that prions may be specifically packaged in these vesicles. He opened with the question of whether EVs are involved in getting rid of the misfolded proteins or are they involved in the spreading of the misfolded proteins. He closed by noting that EVs may well be a therapeutic target in neurodegenerative diseases, and that a currently still-outstanding question is what exactly is the role of exosomes in these diseases.

The final talk of the afternoon was a bravura performance by Chantal Boulanger, PhD, a Senior Research Director at the French National Health and Medical Research Institute (INSERM), who arrived at the lecture hall scant moments after landing in Toronto from Paris. The impressively composed Dr. Boulanger presented her talk on “EVs in Cardiovascular Disease.” She noted the importance of this work as CV disease is the main cause of mortality in European countries. She first described the isolation of microvesicles from human atherosclerotic plaques at a much higher frequency than from normal tissue. She did work in mice to attempt to characterize the EVs in work to try to characterize EVs in myocardial infarction (MI). She first found that large EVs increased significantly in MIs versus sham MIs and that small EVs also increased similarly, but much less significantly. The cell type that showed the highest increase in EVs was cardiomyocytes, with endothelial cells being a distant second.

[ISEV 2017 Annual Meeting May 18-21]