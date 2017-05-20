Sat, 05/20/2017 - 07:59 — bioquicknews

Day 1 of the Sixth Annual International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) conference May 18-21 in Toronto, Canada, was officially opened Thursday morning with brief remarks by ISEV President Andy Hill, PhD, and International Organizing Committee Chairperson Sumitsa Sahoo, PhD. Dr. Hill welcomed the largest group of ISEV attendees ever (just slightly under 1,000) from more than 50 countries and applauded the worldwide research effort on EVs that is gathering ever-greater momentum. Dr. Sahoo warmly welcomed everyone to Canada and noted that the country is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. She foreshadowed the seven plenary address that would be given over the next three days of the meeting and noted that 30 different symposia and six Meet the Expert sessions would be held in addition to many poster sessions and satellite events. She also thanked the numerous meeting sponsors. She then declared the meeting officially open and called on Marca Wauben, Ph.D., to introduce the first plenary speaker, Philip Stahl, PhD, the Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Professor Emeritus, Cell Biology and Physiology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri. But her introduction was extra-special as it began with her presenting Dr. Stahl with the prestigious ISEV 2017 Special Achievement Award for his work, in 1983, in first describing the “exosome secretion pathway” and demonstrating that multivesicular bodies (MVBs) release their vesicles into the extracellular milieu after fusion with the plasma membrane.Dr. Stahl’s research spans nearly five decades at Washington University in St. Louis. Initially focused on lysosomal enzymes and lysosome biogenesis, the Stahl Laboratory and its many students have made a number of seminal contributions to our understanding of endocytosis, membrane trafficking, and cell signaling. These include (i) the discovery of a sugar-specific lysosomal enzyme clearance pathway (in vivo) and the isolation and molecular cloning of the mannose receptor, the first member of a new family of sugar-specific pattern recognition receptors now considered components of the innate immune system; (ii) key advances in our understanding of Rab5 and Arf6, GTPases that orchestrate and regulate endosome fusion, endocytosis and receptor recycling and especially growth factor receptor signaling and trafficking; (iii) the cell biology of TBC1D3, a unique hominoid-specific gene that is highly multi-copied in the human genome. TBC1D3 regulates growth factor receptor ubiquitination thereby altering receptor trafficking and signaling. The influence of hominoid- and human-specific genes on the human condition represents an unexplored frontier in cell biology.

In accepting his ISEV Special Achievement Award, Dr. Stahl paid kind tribute to the collaborators who had helped in his seminal achievement. He then graced the opening session audience with his plenary address on “The Rise of an Exosomal Paradigm of Exosomal Communication: A Road to the Future.” He presented three chapters of the story: the past, where we are today, and what the path to the future might be. He noted in particular the work of Graca Raposo in 1996 in demonstrating that exosomes were released from antigen-presenting cells and the role of this work in suggesting a role for exosomes in intercellular communication. He then cited the work of Lötvall and others in 2006-2007 showing that EVs contain RNA and thus could carry information that can be transferred to other cells.

.

Today, Dr. Stahl said there is much evidence for the role of exosomes in cellular communication in diseases, in cancer, in the cardiovascular system, in immunology, and in neurobiology. He proposed a provisional model that consisted of a proximal body (e.g., the cell producing the exosome), the information (e.g., the exosome and its contents), and the distal body (e.g., the cell receiving the exosome and its information).

He cited three unknowns: how the system is regulated, what the molecular vocabulary is (e.g., are there zip codes that exosomes use?), and the two-body problem (i.e., is there one MVB or two, one that goes on to become an exosome and one that goes to the lysosome?).

He noted that we need new technologies to investigate the proximal body, that monoclonal antibodies might help us detect and define subsets of the informational exosomes, and that the distal body or target cell is the part of the model we currently know the least about.

He said that path forward will likely lie in getting EV communication in register with the great signaling systems of physiology such as the nervous system and immune system. He closed by stating the future of EV research “is bright, the consequences immense, and the impact on human health immeasurable.”

DR. THOMAS THUM

The second plenary address of the morning was delivered by Thomas Thum, MD, PhD, Professor and Director of the Institute of Molecular and Translational Therapeutic Strategies at Hannover Medical School in Germany. Dr. Thum recently joined Imperial College, UK, as Visiting Professor of Cardiology to strengthen collaborative research activities. His major translational interests are to uncover the roles of regulatory RNA molecules, such as microRNAs and long-non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in cardiovascular and transplantation medicine. He is particularly interested in heart failure and has performed landmark studies to show the therapeutic and diagnostic potential of microRNAs and respective antagonists. His address this morning was titled “Paracrine Cross-Talk of ncRNAs via EVs.” He began by noting that non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) are key orchestrators of signaling pathways and he showed a figure illustrating the small amount of ncRNA in single-celled organisms, the increasing amount in C. elegans, and then the vastly increased amount in humans, where as much as 98.5% of our RNA is non-coding. He noted that this ncRNA is a largely unexplored area and yet microRNA and long-non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) represent druggable targets, which he is particularly interested in investigating in the area of heart failure, which is the number-1 killer in the world. He noted that cardiofibroblasts produce exosomes with miR-21* that are actively taken up by cardiomyocytes and that the hypertrophy response of cardiomyocytes can be partially blocked by blocking miR-21*. In addition, ischemic cardiomyocytes release EVs containing lncRNA_Hyp1 to the fibroblasts that induce fibrosis. Down-regulation of the lncRNA_Hyp1 leads to a decrease in fibrotic markers. Dr. Thum further noted that there is cross-talk between immune cells and renal fibroblasts and that miR21 is up-regulated in kidney transplants. A therapeutic strategy may be to inhibit miR-21 to inhibit fibrosis, he said.

DR. JEFF WRANA

The third plenary address of the morning was delivered by Jeff Wrana, PhD, of the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Canada. Dr. Wrana’s research aims to reveal new targets for treatments that would attack the entire disease network, not just individual hubs. Dr. Wrana's research program involves the application of high-throughput, robotics-based technologies that perform thousands of tests at a time and enable studies of gene function on a genome-wide scale. With his special expertise and phenomenal success securing support from granting agencies, he has established a Robotics Facility at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute. The expertise and advanced technology available in the facility extends the research capacity of scientists throughout the Lunenfeld and beyond. Dr. Wrana has made significant discoveries in breast, colorectal, and other cancers. In particular, he is interested in mechanisms of metastasis. Insights into this little-understood process have the potential to make a significant impact on survival rates for breast and other cancers.

His plenary address this morning was titled “The Role of Exosomes in Planar Cell Polarity in Pathological Cell Migration.” He noted that CD81 is required in exosomes to drive breast cancer cell (BCC) metastasis and that knockdown of CD81 inhibits metastasis. He added that Prickle1 is required for exosome-driven BCC metastasis. He stated that exosomes may form a general intercellular signaling platform driving dynamic cell protrusions.

The plenary addresses were followed by three simultaneous symposia sessions, “Therapeutic Applications of EVs,” “Platelets, Coagulation, and Inflammation,” and “EVs in Neurological Diseases.”

EVs IN NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES

The first talk in the “EVs in Neurological Diseases” session was titled “Microglia Release Distinct Extracellular Vesicle Populations in Response to Different Pathological Stimuli” and was delivered by Metka Lenassi, PhD, of the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. Her group examined whether different pathological stimuli (ATP-a signal for brain lesion, Ca+2 ionophore ionomycin, and expression of HIV-1 protein Nef) evoke release of distinct EVs compared to resting immortalized human microglia. The results demonstrated that microglia do respond to diverse pathological stimuli by releasing specific (but still heterogeneous) EV populations, which could explain diverse functions of microglial EVs.

The second talk was delivered by Lesley Cheng, PhD, of the La Trobe Institute of Molecular Science and was titled “Serum miRNA Exosomal Biomarkers Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Are Also Detected in Brain-Derived Exosomes from Alzheimer’s Human Post-Mortem Tissue.” Dr. Cheng described work that identified a highly specific panel of miRNA that is present both in the brain and blood of AD patients. The miRNA candidates can be used to develop a blood-based diagnostic test highly relevant to a brain disease, equivalent to non-invasive brain biopsy, and further studied to understand AD pathology and other neurodegenerative diseases to identify therapeutic targets.

Dr. Cheng was followed by Janice Braun, PhD, University of Calgary, whose talk was titled “Neurons Export EVs Enriched in Molecular Chaperones and Misfolded Proteins.” Dr. Braun noted that cysteine string protein (CSP) is a critical neural J protein that her group has recently demonstrated is exported from neurons in EVs. The work she described here indicates that J proteins export specific proteins via EVs. These findings suggest a link between the CSP-mediated removal of toxic proteins and the transmission of misfolded/toxic proteins from affected to unaffected areas of the brain.

The next presentation was by Raphael Schneider, MD, University of Toronto, who spoke on “Exosomal MicroRNAs in Cerebrospinal Fluid of Patients with Genetic Frontotemporal Dementia in the Genetic Frontotemporal Dementia Initiative—a Biomarker Study.” His results showed that a decrease in certain exosomal miRNAs has potential as a diagnostic biomarker for frontotemporal dementia (FTP). Validation of the results in independent patient cohorts including sporadic cases will be necessary before this test can be applied in clinical practice.

The final talk of this session was delivered by Ilija Melentijevic, PhD, of Rutgers University, USA, and was titled “Neuronal Exophers: A Novel Large Vesicle That Functions in the Removal of Neurotoxic Cytoplasm Components.” His group discovered a novel capacity of young adult C. elegans neurons to extrude large (~4M) vesicles that can include aggregated human neurodegenerative disease proteins, mitochondria, or lysosomes, but no nuclear DNA. They call these extrusions “exophers.” The group believes that this extrusion pathway may constitute a novel neuronal protection mechanism that serves to maintain protein/organelle homeostasis when other systems are compromised.

The first post-lunch symposia featured sessions on “EV Biogenesis,” EVs in Tumor Biology,” and “EVs in Inflammatory Diseases.”

EVs in Tumor Biology

EVs IN TUMOR BIOLOGY

The first talk in the “EVs in Tumor Biology” session was given by Yusuke Yoshioka, PhD, from the National Cancer Center Research Institute in Japan, and was titled “NAPG Can Regulate Tumor-Specific EV Secretion.” His group’s work identified EV secretion-suppressive miRNA and its target gene, and found that the knockdown of NSF attachment protein gamma (NAPG) suppresses lung metastasis. The results pave the way toward identifying new therapeutic targets for preventing metastatic spread.

The second talk of this session was titled “Intercellular Communication Between Melanoma and Stroma Cells Induce PD-1 Overexpression and Tumor Progression,” and was delivered by Krisztina Buzas, PhD, of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. The group’s results suggest that melanoma exosomes re-educate MSCs, which show a skewed balance toward a melanoma stem cell-like phenotype. Elevated PD-1 expression and melanoma-specific markers also indicate a cancerous transformation of stem cells. The group believes that, taken together, communication by cancer exosomes enhances the cancerous microenvironment via re-education of stem cells in the tumor matrix.

In the final talk of the session, Vincent Hyenne, PhD, of INSERM, presented “Zebrafish, A New Model to Study Tumor EVs in Vivo.” In addition to other work, his group generated tumors in the zebrafish embryos and developed tools to follow EVs naturally released by these tumor cells. Together with their other significant work, this establishes the zebrafish embryo as a new model to study tumor EVs in vivo and will allow researchers to tackle essential aspects of the biology of tumor EVs in the future.

The final three symposia sessions of the afternoon were “EV Interactions with Cellular Targets,” “EV-Mediated Communication in Cancer I,” and “Emerging Technologies in EV Characterization.”

EV INTERACTIONS WITH CELLULAR TARGETS

The first talk in “EV Interactions with Cellular Targets was given by Pieter Vader, PhD, of the University Medical Center Utrecht and was titled “Inspired by Nature: Characterization of Mechanisms of EV Uptake.” His group’s results showed that EVs from A431 cells enter HeLa cells predominantly via clathrin-independent endocytosis and macropinocytois. The group believes that identification of EV components that promote their uptake via pathways that lead to functional RNA transfer might allow development of more efficient delivery systems through EV-inspired engineering.

The second talk was on live imaging and biodistribution of 89Zirconium-labeled EVs in rodents and non-human primates, following IV, IP, and intra-cisterna magna administration, and was given by John Kulman, PhD, of Codiak BioSciences. The results indicated that labeling of EVs with 89Zr is highly suitable for live PET/CT imaging with 3-D image reconstruction, the assessment of biodistribution after organ harvest, and histological evaluation by autoradioluminography. Biodistribution patterns differed greatly as a function of administration route, but not of EV cellular origin.

The next talk was given by Gholamreza Fazeli, PhD, of the University of Wuerzburg, on “Determining the Fate of Extracellular Vesicles in C. elegans: Trafficking of the Released Organelle, the Post-Mitotic Midbody.” The studies revealed that internalized midbody remnants are degraded via LC3-associated phagocytosis (LAP). Phagocytosis of midbodies is likely to terminate midbody signaling after their release. The recruitment of LC3 to the phagosome is likely necessary for the degradation of a double-membrane-wrapped phagosome. The fate of the midbody reveals how cells cope with released extracellular organelles.

This talk was followed by Ikuhiko Nakase, PhD, of Osaka Prefecture University, speaking on “Arginine-Rich Cell-Penetrating Peptide-Modified EVs for Improved Intracellular Drug Delivery,” In this work, oligoarginine peptide (Rn; n=4-16)-modified exosomes were prepared by cross-linking the peptides and EVs via N--maleimidocaproyl-oxysulfosuccinimide ester. When the group examined the effects of the Rn modification on cellular exosome uptake, the number of arginine residues on the peptide-modified EVs significantly affected both micropinocytosis induction and cellular uptake. To confirm their findings, the group artificially encapsulated the ribosome-inactivating protein, saponin, in oligoarginine peptide-modified EVs (saponin-EVs). The group found that saponin EVs modified with hexadeca-arginine (R16) peptides showed effective anti-cancer activity. The findings may contribute to the development of EV-based intracellular drug delivery systems.

The next presentation was by Julia Costa, PhD, of ITQB NOVA in Portugal, who reported work on “Surface Glycosylation of EVs and Implications on Their Interaction with Target Cells.” EVs were detected with markers, including CD63, CD81, flotillin-2, and LGALS3BP. EVs had heterogeneous size, presented average diameters around 100 nm by NTA, and cup-shape by TEM. Lectin blotting showed that EVs were rich in glycoproteins with 2,3/6-linked sialic acid and fucose among other sugars. Specific N-glycan profiles were found by HPAEC-PAD and NP-HPLC combined with exoglycosidase digestions and mass spectrometry. EVs had predominantly complex glycans with sialic acid and some high mannose glycans, whereas MBs were rich in high mannose glycans. The authors conclude that EVs display specific glycosignatures, which open novel perspectives to explore their role in the interaction with other cells.

The final presentation of the session was given by Bernd Giebel, PhD, Institute for Transfusion Medicine, University Hospital Essen, Germany, and titled “The Amnis Imaging Stream Flow Cytometer Platform Allows Discrimination of Different Vesicle Types in Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Supernatants.” He reported that in ongoing experiments his group has optimized the analyses of nano-sized single vesicles on the Amnis imaging flow cytometer platform and are now able to characterize vesicles and EVs including exosomes, microvesicles, and apoptotic bodies at the single vesicle level. Upon staining with different antibodies, the group can discriminate hPL-derived vesicles from MSC-released EVs, now. While most hPL vesicles express CD9, MSC-EVs are CD9-negative. However, in contrast to hPL vesicles, most MSC-EVs express CD81. By implementing additional antibodies, the group can further discriminate different hPL vesicle and MSC-EV subtypes. Amongst others, the optimized analysis platform enables the group to now determine the content of hPL vesicles being consumed by independent MSC preparations and the content of the EVs being release by these cells.

MEETING SPONSORS

Sponsors of this year’s annual ISEV meeting included gold sponsor iZON Science Ltd; silver sponsors Malvern Instruments, Oxford Nanoimaging (ONI) Ltd, Particle Metrix Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, bronze sponsors AcouSort AB, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Becton Dickinson, Cell Guidance Systems, Cosmo Bio Co Ltd, Evox Therapeutics Limited, Hansa Bio Med Life Sciences, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc, MBL International, Norgen Biotek Corp, Sysmex Corporation, System Biosciences (SBI), Wako Chemicals USA; Attendee Lanyard Sponsor Codiak BioSciences; and Education Day sponsor BioCytex. The ISEV also noted that Mount Sinai Heart is a Friend of the ISEV.

[ISEV 2017 Annual Meeting May 18-21]