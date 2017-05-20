Sat, 05/20/2017 - 16:32 — bioquicknews

The second day of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) annual meeting began with three simultaneous early-morning Meet the Experts sessions—one on “EV-Mediated Functional Delivery of Protein and Nucleic Acids,” one on “EV lipids and Lipidomics,” and the third on “Rigor and Reproducibility in EV Analysis.” These sessions are designed for experts to give brief opening talks and then to field questions from the audience. The session on “EV-Mediated Functional Delivery of Protein and Nucleic Acids” was chaired by Lucia Languino and featured the expert speakers Janusz Rak from McGill University and Raghu Kalluri from the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Rak spoke first and emphasized that, despite the unequivocal functional consequences on target cells, an understanding of the uptake mechanisms and post-cargo processing for EVs remains elusive. He gave examples illustrating that proteins (TF and EGFR) could be transferred via EVs to recipient cells and shown to have activity. He noted the work of Jan Lötvall demonstrating the transfer of RNA via exosomes and he also cited recent evidence that ds genomic DNA could be transferred by EVs. Dr. Kalluri then came forward and focused on the question of how efficiently EV phenomena observed in vitro occurs in vivo. He said that these phenomena are likely highly regulated and happen at a relatively low efficiency in vivo or we wouldn’t be what we are. He said there must be in vivo barriers that exist that we are now unaware of and that it is important to understand how these barriers are overcome in some cases. He noted that there are likely different exosomes from different cells and perhaps different exosomes from cells in different states. There is a “booming” heterogeneity that needs to be unraveled, he said. There is a tremendous amount of nucleic acid in exosomes and how it enters cells and how much is functional needs to be investigated. He noted that it is quite stunning how much DNA is in the cytoplasm and that exosomes might provide a way to clear this out. He closed by saying that EV biology is a very young field with much to learn and that, although there is a desire to explain everything right away, it is OK to have unknowns. The discussion was completed by Dr. Rak and the audience. It was pointed out that although we do not have conclusive information on how efficient the functional delivery of molecules via EVs happens in vivo, the development of systems in which the EVs are fluorescently tagged is gradually shedding light on the phenomenon.

The Meet the Experts sessions were followed by three simultaneous symposia—“Novel Developments in EV Isolation,” “EVs in Tumor Metastasis,” and “EVs in Viral Infections.”

The first talk in the EVs in Viral Infections symposium was given by Daniella Schatz of the Weitzman Institute of Science on “Communication via EVs During Host-Virus Interactions in the Ocean.” Her group investigated the signaling role of EVs produced during interactions between the cosmopolitan alga Emiliania huxleyi and its specific virus EhV. Using Nanosight technology, they found that EVs are highly produced during viral infection or when bystander cells are exposed to infochemicals from infected cells. Lipidomics and transcriptomic analyses of these EVs demonstrated that they have a unique lipid composition that differs from that of their infected host cells, and their cargo is composed of selected small RNAs that are predicted to target sphingolipid metabolism and cell-cycle pathways. E. huxleyi cells can uptake vesicles, consequently leading to a faster viral infection dynamic and prolonging EhV half-life in the extracellular milieu. The scientists propose that EVs are exploited by viruses to sustain efficient infectivity and propagation across E. huxleyi blooms. Because these algal blooms have immense impact on cycling of carbon and sulfur, this novel mode of cell-cell communication my influence the fate of the blooms and, consequently, the composition and flow of nutrients in the microbial food webs in the ocean.

The second talk was on “Apoptotic Bodies—A Novel Trojan Horse for Influenza A Virus” and was delivered by Georgia Atkin-Smith of the La Trobe Institute for Molecular Science. She described work that first demonstrated that influenza A virus (IAV) can induce apoptosis and apoptotic cell disassembly in THP-1 monocytes in vitro and in mouse monocytes in vivo. Secondly, data suggests that IAV proteins, genomic material, and lethal virions are distributed into beaded apoptopodia and apoptotic bodies (ApoBDs) of infected monocytes. When incubated with viable cells, ApoBDs derived from IAV-infected cells could induce apoptosis and viral infection, whereas control ApoBDs (UV treatment) did not. Strikingly, when administered intranasally to mice, ApoBDs from infected THP-1 cells could induce a severe inflammatory response, viral infection, and also aid viral antigen presentation. For the first time, the scientists said, these results demonstrate that apoptotic cell disassembly may act as a double-edged sword during infection by both aiding viral propagation and immune detection. Because the group has recently identified a series of commonly used pharmaceutical compounds that can manipulate the disassembly process, further studies may unveil novel therapeutic strategies to combat viral infection.

The next talk was given by Matias Ostrowski of the INBIRS Institute, University of Buenos Aires, and titled “EVs Released by HIV-Infected CD4+ T Cells Promote the Secretion of Proinflammatory Cytokines by Uninfected Bystander Lymphocytes: Role of Hypoxia Inducible Factor 1 Alpha.” From their results, the group concluded that HIV infection induces the activity of HIF-1 in productively infected cells and the secretion of EVs that, in turn, induce glycolytic activity and a proinflammatory phenotype in bystander CD4+ T cells. Overall, the group believes the results suggest that EVs released by HIV-infected cells contribute to chronic immune activation and inflammation in HIV-1-infected patients.

The final talk of the session was titled “EVs Carry HIV Env and Facilitate HIV Infection of Human Lymphoid Tissue” and was delivered by Leonid Margolis of the Eunice-Kennedy National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. He presented results demonstrating the EVs that carry viral Env facilitate HIV-1 replication and constitute a factor in HIV infection, and suggested that these EVs may become a new target for anti-HIV therapy.

PLENARY 4: PATHWAYS AND MECHANISMS OF EV FORMATION

The fourth plenary speaker of the meeting, Clotilde Thery, PhD, was introduced by Alissa Weaver, MD, PhD, as a “giant in the EV field.” Dr. Weaver noted that Dr. Thery had not only made fundamental contributions to the field, but she had also made key contributions in founding the ISEV and helping the growth of this international society. She now serves as an editor-in-chief of the Society’s Journal of Extracellular Vesicles. Since 2007, Dr. Thery has been leading a team entitled “Exosomes and Tumor Growth” at Institut Curie, Paris, France, in the “Immunity and Cancer” INSERM department. Her team focuses on unraveling the in vivo physiological or pathological functions of exosomes, and more recently of the other extracellular vesicles, by continuously going from cell biology approaches of their modes of formation to application of this knowledge to in vivo situations.

Dr. Thery began her address by emphasizing EV heterogeneity and the need for developing better tools to separate and differentiate the subsets of EVs. She described work to separate EVs by ultracentrifugation followed by gradient centrifugation into large vesicles, medium vesicles, and small vesicles. The EV populations were then analyzed by mass spectrometry. One of the conclusions of this study is that not only EVs of different size exhibit differences in their cargo, but the diversity is found also among small EV subpopulations, which express different protein cargo. For this reason, individual use of CD9, CD63, and CD81 antibodies might not be an ideal strategy.

PLENARY 5: MECHANISMS AND FUNCTIONS OF LYSOSOMAL POSITIONING

The fifth plenary speaker of the meeting, Juan Bonifacino, PhD, of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, was introduced by Xandra Breakefiekd, PhD, and he spoke on the “Mechanisms and Functions of Lysosome Positioning.” He began by highlighting the many important cellular activities of lysosomes, in addition to their role in the degradation of biomacromolecules. He said he calls them “lys-awesomes,” and he mentioned their key roles in many cellular processes, including lipid homeostasis, cell adhesion and migration, plasma membrane repair, exosome release, metabolic signaling, and gene regulation. He said these functions are influenced by the positioning and motility of lysosomes within the cytoplasm, as they move back and forth between the center and the periphery of the cells along microtubule tracks. Outward movement is driven by kinesins, whereas inward movement is driven by dynein. Recently, his group obtained new insights into the mechanisms by which lysosomes are coupled to kinesins. The scientists discovered a multi-subunit complex named BORC that recruits the small GTPase Arl8 to the lysosomal membrane. Arl8 in turn interacts with members of the kinesin-1 and kinesin-3 families to move lysosomes along different microtubule tracks. Further studies showed that BORC-dependent dispersal of lysosomes is required for autophagy, cell adhesion and migration, and nutrient signaling. These experiments have thus uncovered a molecular machinery involved in moving lysosomes to the cell periphery, and highlighted the importance of this machinery in the regulation of various cellular processes.

EARLY AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Immediately after lunch, three simultaneous symposia were focused on “Novel Technologies in EV Characterization,” on “EVs in Cardiac Disorders,” and on “EV RNAs As Cancer Biomarkers.”

The first talk in the “EVs in Cardiac Disorders” symposium was given by Costanza Emanueli of the Bristol Heart Institute, University of Bristol, and was titled “The Pericardial Fluid Exosomes As New Cell-to-Cell Communicators Worsening Ischemic Heart Disease in Diabetes.” Her group hypothesized that the vascular protective and reparative actions of pericardial fluid (PF) exosomes are perturbed by T2DM, which could hijack and modify these exosomes to amplify and spread its deleterious program. The results showed that T2DM exosomes increased apoptosis in recipient endothelial cells (ECs) in hypoxia and reduced the formation of capillary networks on Matrigel in ECs maintained in high glucose in hypoxia. Proteomic profiling of PF exosomes from T2DM (vs NDM) showed significantly higher expression of proteins involved in cardiac hypertrophy, fibrosis, and cell death. A higher expression of WD-repeat proteins was seen in T2DM exosomes. WD-repeats regulate APAF-1 (apoptotic peptidase activating factor-1) self-association for apoptosome formation and procaspase activation. Western blot confirmed higher expression of APAF-1 in DM-exosomes. MicroRNA profiling of PF exosomes showed down-regulation of pro-angiogenic microRNAs, including let-7b-5p, which targets and inhibits capsase-3 expression, in PF exosomes from T2DM. In conclusion, the group believes the study shows the pro-apoptotic and anti-angiogenic effect of PF exosomes from patients with ischemic heart disease (IHD) and T2DM. T2DM exosomes also showed altered proteomic and microRNA profiles, suggesting increased formation of apoptosomes and delayed angiogenesis.

The second talk was titled “Endothelial Cell-Derived EVs in Acute Myocardial Infarction,” and was given by Naveed Alkbar of the University of Oxford. Th mechanism by which acute myocardial infarction (AMI) mobilizes monocytes from the spleen into peripheral blood and induces transcriptional activation has been unknown. Here, the authors report results indicating that endothelial cell (EC)-derived EVs may be one mechanism whereby the injured myocardium signals monocyte mobilization and transcriptional activation post-AMI.

The next talk was delivered by Yaxuan Liang of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and was titled “Hypoxic Pre-Conditioning on Human CD34+ Stem Cells Enhances Exosome Therapeutics of Ischemic Tissue Repair Through ETS1-Regulated Pathway.” From its experiments, the group concluded that hypoxia induced miR-126 expression in CD34 cell-derived exosomes stimulating exosome-mediated angiogenesis and therapeutic recovery via ETS-transcriptional pathway. The scientists believe their work has important clinical implications to improve therapeutic angiogenesis, especially in diabetic and cardiovascular patients, who have stem cells with diminished angiogenic potential.

The following talk was titled “Circulating Exosomes Correlate with Metabolic Syndrome Severity and Evoke Changes of Mitochondrial Dynamic Which Are Associated with Endothelial Dysfunction,” and was given by Ramaroson Andriantsitohaina of INSERM. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is characterized by a cluster of interrelated risk factors—hyperglycemia, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and obesity—leading to an increased risk of cardiovascular events. Exosomes can be considered as new biomarkers of different pathologies, and can be involved in intercellular communication. This group hypothesized that exosomes could be implicated in MetS-associated endothelial dysfunction. Their results suggest that exosomes from MetS patients could be new biomarkers for this pathology and may contribute to endothelial dysfunction in MetS, by decreasing NO production, increasing oxidative stress, and disturbing mitochondrial dynamic. Thus, they believe, exosomes may be a future target to prevent and treat this pathology.

Next was a presentation by Alexander Kapustin, of King’s College London, that was titled “Fibronectin Regulates Exosome Secretion by Human Vascular Smooth Muscle Cells.” The work concluded that fibronectin stimulates exosome secretion by vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMC), which in turn, modulates VSMC migration. Modulation of the branched actin network and/or exosome secretion opens a new avenue for atherosclerosis treatment and prevention.

The final talk of this symposium was titled “Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Their Secreted Exosomes Exert Therapeutic Effects in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” and was delivered by Chaya Brodie of Ber-Ilan University in Israel. The results demonstrate that mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their secreted exosomes may have important clinical implications in cell therapy of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), partly via the targeted delivery of therapeutic non-coding RNAs.

LATE AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

The three simultaneous late afternoon symposia were on “EV Omics,” on “EVs in Tissue Repair and Inflammation,” and on “Biogenesis: EVs and Viruses.”

