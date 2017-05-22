Mon, 05/22/2017 - 10:52 — bioquicknews

Day 3 of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) 2017 annual meeting in Toronto, Canada, opened with three simultaneous early-morning Meet the Experts sessions—one on “In Vivo Imaging-Based Analysis of EV-Biological Activity,” one on “Vesicular and Non-Vesicular Pathways of Extracellular RNA Release,” and the third on EV-Mediated Parasite-Host Interactions.” These sessions are designed for experts to give brief opening talks and then to field questions from the audience. The third session was chaired by Dr. Ana Claudia Torrecilhas of the Federal University of Sao Paolo, and the featured expert speakers were Dr. Rodrigo Soares, of the Instituto Oswaldi Cruz in Brazil, who focused on the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite, and Dr. Martin Olivier, of McGill University in Canada, who spoke on Leishmania. Dr. Soares noted how T. cruzi EVs are agonists of the TLR2 receptor and stimulate the production of NO, TNF-, IL-6, and MAP kinases, eliciting a generally proinflammatory response that is conducive to the survival and invasiveness of the intracellular parasite. Dr. Olivier described how the Leismania parasite insect vector, the sand fly, transmits Leishmania EVs with its bite and that these EVs exacerbate Leishmania pathology. In addition, some of the Leishmania EVs contain a virus called LRV1. This virus can infect other Leishmania and exacerbate their virulence. The virus is not infective without the EV coat. Leishmania has a pro-inflammatory effect initially to attract vulnerable cells and then to sustain the infection. At the end of the session, Dr. Torrecilhas emphasized the need to better characterize the composition of parasite EVs to help better understand their immunomodulatory effects. The Meet the Experts sessions were followed by three simultaneous symposia—one on “EVs in tumor Immunity and Angiogenesis,” another on “EVs in Stem Cell and Cardiovascular Biology,” and a third on “Milk EVs.” The first talk of the “Milk EVs” symposium was titled “Milk Exosomes Enhance Anti-Proliferative and Anti-Cancer Activities of Berry Anthocyanidins Against Multiple Human Cancers,” and was given by Ramesh Gupta of the JG Brown Cancer Center of the University of Louisville. Dr. Gupta noted that berries have been reported to have beneficial effects against various diseases, including cancer, and that anthocyanidins (Anthos) are considered presumptive active components. However, bioactivities of Anthos are compromised due to their instability and poor bioavailability. Here, though, he reports that the therapeutic efficacy of Anthos can be enhanced when used as an exosome formulation (ExoAnthos), and that it lacks toxicity. He presented data suggesting significantly enhanced anti-proliferative and anti-cancer activities of the berry Anthos when embedded in exosomes, and also suggesting that milk exosomes may serve as excellent nano carrier for plant bioactives that encounter stability and oral bioavailability issues.

Next was a talk by Benmoussa Abderrahim of the University of Laval on “Characterization of EVs with Milk Fat Globule Membrane-Like Properties That Carry Most MicroRNAs in Commercial Dairy Cow Milk.” His group’s results suggest the presence of exosome-like EVs with milk fat globule membrane (MFGM)-like properties in commercial milk and their association with the majority of milk microRNAs. He noted that, considering their resistance to proteinase K digestion and bioaccessibility in vitro, these EVs may contribute to interspecies transfer of dietary microRNAs and immune regulation by milk EVs.

The third talk focused on “Tracing Cellular Origin of Human Exosomes Using Multiplex Proximity Assay,” and was delivered by Susanne Gabrielsson of the Karolinska Institute. Dr. Gabrielsson described her group’s use of multiplex proximity extension assays (PEA) to identify with high specificity and sensitivity the protein profiles of exosomes of different origins, including seven cell lines and two different body fluids. By comparing cells and exosomes, and after appropriate data filtering, the group successfully identified the cells from which the exosomes were derived. In addition, human milk EVs and prostasomes released from prostate acinar cells clustered with cell lines from breast and prostate tissue, respectively. Milk exosomes uniquely expressed CXCL5, MIA, and KLK6, while prostasomes carried NKX31, GSTP1, and SRC, highlighting that EVs originating from different origins have different properties. The group concludes that PEA provides a powerful protein screening tool in exosome research, for purposes of identifying the cell source of exosomes, or new biomarkers in diseases such as cancer and inflammation.

The final talk of this symposium was given by Janos Zempleni of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and was titled “Biological Activities of EVs and Their Cargos from Bovine Milk in Non-Bovine Species.” The group set out to (1) assess the bioavailability and distribution of bovine milk exosomes and RNA cargos in mice, (2) assess whether milk exosome-defined diets elicit phenotypes in mice, and (3) to determine whether milk exosomes alter the gut microbiome. The results indicated that, while the majority of bovine milk exosomes accumulated in mice spleens and livers, the RNA cargo localized to the brain and kidney. A fraction of the exosomes was not absorbed and entered the large intestine. Phenotypes of dietary milk exosome depletion included an about 50% decrease in litter size; up to 1,900% and 144% increase in liver amino acids and purines, respectively; and 150% and 200% impaired spatial memory and kainic acid survival times. Depending on sex and age, between 200 and 500 “strains” of microorganisms (operational taxonomic units) were differentially expressed in mice fed an exosome-depleted diet compared with exosome-sufficient controls. The group concluded that bovine milk exosomes and their cargos are bioavailable and accumulate in distinct tissues. Exosome-defined diets elicit strong phenotypes, and changes in the gut microbiome might contribute toward these phenotypes.

6TH PLENARY ADDRESS: STEVE LINDOW, PHD

Session co-chair Marca Wauben, PhD, introduced the ISEV’s sixth plenary speaker, Steven Lindow, PhD, an eminent plant pathologist from UC Berkeley. She noted that Dr. Lindow would speak about cross-talk between bacteria and plants, and that his presence at this meeting demonstrated the power of EV research to connect different disciplines in science. Dr. Lindow’s address was titled “Novel Role of Quorum Sensing-Regulated EVs in Intercellular Movement and Virulence in the Plant Pathogenic Bacterium Xylella fastidiosa.” He began by describing how the bacterium X. fastidiosa causes progressive lethal disease in grapes and citrus. It infects the xylem of these plants and is transmitted by xylem-sucking insects. He noted that if the bacteria grow too densely in the xylem, they will die, and that the bacteria have a quorum-sensing behavior that functions to prevent this deadly overgrowth. When the number of X. fastidiosa is low, large numbers of EVs are released and they have anti-adhesive properties that enhance the movement of the bacteria and are potent virulence factors for the bacteria, enabling the efficient movement of the pathogen between xylem vessels within plants. When the bacteria grow densely, quorum-sensing signaling molecules (long-chain fatty acids) are produced and fewer EVs are released. This makes the cells stickier and they can be acquired by the sucking insect vectors. Dr. Lindow noted that plant disease control strategies based on “pathogen confusion” whereby fatty acid signaling molecules are artificially increased in plants are being developed.

7TH PLENARY ADDRESS: NETA REGEV-RUDZKI, PHD

Session co-chair Kenneth Witwer, PhD, graciously introduced the seventh ISEV plenary speaker, Neva Regev-Rudzki, PhD, of the Weitzman Institute of Science, citing her seminal work on the cell-cell communication between malaria parasites via EVs. Dr. Regev-Rudzki’s address was titled “Malaria Parasites Regulate Secretion of Exosomes Carrying Distinct Cargo.” She began by emphasizing the massive human toll that malaria still exacts today, killing 1,000 children each day. Drug resistance is a major problem and there is still no effective vaccine. She went on to discuss work showing that parasite genes (ds DNA) are packaged into exosomes that are released in the first 12 hours of the 48-hour infection cycle of the red blood cells. These DNA-containing exosomes are taken up by monocytes where they target DNA sensing pathways, particularly STING that is activated to stimulate the production of type 1 interferons. Dr. Regev-Rudzki believes this is an elaborate decoy mechanism that the malaria parasite uses to occupy monocytes while the parasite is thriving in the RBCs.

EARLY AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Immediately after lunch, three simultaneous symposia were featured—one on “EV-Mediated Communication Between Host and Microorganisms,” a second on “EV-Based Cancer Biomarkers,” and the third on “EV Functions in Inflammation.”

The first talk in the “EV-Mediated Communication Between Host and Microorganisms” symposium was given by Helen Vallhov of the Karolinska Institute and was titled “The Role of EVs (MalaEx) from the Commensal Yeast Malassezia sympodialis in Atopic Eczema.” Malasseezia releases nano-sized exosome-like vesicles, designated MalaEx, which carry allergens and can induce inflammatory cytokine responses. This group’s aim was to further understand how MalaEx is involved in host-microbe interactions by comparing protein content of MalaEx and the whole yeast cells, and by investigating interactions of MalaEx with cells in the skin. In their work, the scientists identified 2714 proteins in whole yeast cells and approximately 300 in MalaEx. 34 proteins are enriched in MalaEx and among those were two of the major M. sympodialis allergens, Mala s 1 and s 7. Preliminary functional experiments suggest an active binding of MalaEx to human keratinocytes using confocal microscopy. The group concludes that its results support an active involvement of MalaEx in host-microbe interactions, by binding to host cells, and by the spreading of allergens, thereby contributing to the allergic inflammation. By understanding the role of MalaEx in the sensitization and maintenance phases of atopic eczema, novel prevention strategies and potential therapeutic targets may arise, the group believes.

The second talk was titled “Vesicle-Mediated Cross-Species RNA Interference Between the Gastrointestinal Nematode Heligmosomoides polygyrus and Its Mouse Host,” and was given by Amy Buck of the University of Edinburgh. The group had previously shown that an Argonaute protein (HpWAGO) and small RNAs (miRNAs and Y-RNAs) are secreted in EVs produced by H. polygyrus, a gastrointestinal nematode that infects mice. Some of these miRNAs can suppress mouse immune-related host genes in a reporter assay. In the work here, the group describes the biochemical properties of the secreted Argonaute protein, including its potential interaction partners inside the nematode, as well as the mouse host. Immunoprecipitation experiments of the Argonaute protein suggest it associates with factors involved in secondary siRNA biogenesis inside of nematodes. Most of these siRNAs come from unannotated regions within the H. polygyrus genome, not clearly associated with protein-coding genes. The nematode RNA can be visualized in the cytoplasm of mouse cells following incubation in transwell assays. The group believes that these results suggest further diversity in extracellular RNA from a nematode parasite and lay a foundation for understanding the origin of these exRNAs inside the parasite and the mechanisms by which they mediate cross-species communication through interaction with mouse genes.

The third talk was delivered by Julia Tandberg of the University of Oslo and was titled “Membrane Vesicles from Piscirickettsia salmonis Induce Protective Immunity and Reduced Disease Development in an Adult Zebrafish Model.” Bacterial membrane vesicles (MVs) are 50 to 250 nm spherical structures secreted from the surface of many bacteria. Proteomic and biochemical characterization has revealed that the MVs contain a variety of bacterial components, including proteins, lipopolysaccharides, DNA, and RNA. This makes MVs interesting as potential vaccine candidates, as they represent several aspects of the bacteria, but in a non-replicative form. In the present study, the group evaluated the use of MVs from P. salmonis as a vaccine candidate using an adult zebrafish model. The results showed that immunization with MVs protected zebrafish against a lethal dose of P. salmonis, and histology showed a reduced formation of granulomas compared to the control group. Immunized fish also displayed an increased macrophage response and reduced inflammatory response after challenge, as well as an increased IgM response after vaccination.

The following talk was titled “EVs Released by M. tuberculosis-Infected Macrophages Contain Mycobacterial RNAs and Induce Type 1 Interferon Expression in Uninfected Cells,” and was given by Yong Cheng, of the University of Notre Dame. The results demonstrated that M. tuberculosis transcripts are delivered into exosomes of host cells via a SecA2-dependent pathway, and these mycobacterial transcripts may induce expression of type 1 interferon in neighboring cells, potentially increasing mycobacterial survival in TB patients.

The final talk of this symposium was given by Jennifer Bomberger of the University of Pittsburgh, and was titled “Dysregulation of Nutritional Immunity During Respiratory Virus Infection Enhances Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilm Growth.” In this study, the group shows that EVs released apically from airway epithelial cells (AECs) during RSV co-infection enhanced P. aeruginosa biofilm growth. The EVs had significantly increased levels of iron and chelation of iron from the EVs reduced their ability to stimulate P. aeruginosa biofilm growth. Interestingly, the group thought, RSV infection enhanced transcytosis and apical secretion of transferrin loaded onto EVs. The group believes that, together, the results suggest RSV infection redirects transferrin trafficking in AECs, resulting in the loading of transferrin onto EVs, which are secreted from AECs and can be utilized as an iron source by P. aeruginosa to form biofilms. The group concludes that its data suggests a novel nutrient acquisition pathway for bacteria and provides mechanistic insight into nutritional immunity in the lung.

LATE AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

The three simultaneous late afternoon symposia were on “EV Communication in Cancer II,” on “EVs As Epigenetic Regulators,” and on “EVs in Cancer Progression and Therapy.”

