On June 2, 2017, San Francisco State University’s Department of Biology will host Personalized Medicine 10.0 “Has It Changed Your Life?” The meeting will take place from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the South San Francisco Conference Center. For registration information, please contact dnamed@sfsu.edu or visit http://personalizedmedicine.sfsu.edu or contact conference chairman Michael Goldman, PhD, Chairman, Biology, San Francisco State University (goldman@sfsu.edu). Please see the meeting program at this link (http://personalizedmedicine.sfsu.edu/docs/pers_med_2017_program.pdf). Personalized medicine seeks to use genetic variation to develop new diagnostic tests and treatments and to identify the sub-groups of patients for whom they will work best. This approach can also help determine which groups of patients are more prone to developing some diseases and, ideally, help with the selection of lifestyle changes and/or treatments that can delay onset of disease or reduce its impact. This year, to celebrate our tenth anniversary conference on personalized medicine, we take a longer view, looking at how our lives have changed since the advent of personalized, precision and genomic medicine, and just how far we have yet to go. We revisit the topics we focused upon in previous years, including bioinformatics, oncology, epigenetics, the genomics of rare disease, nth generation sequencing technologies, the microbiome, and the unprecedented developments in gene therapy and genome editing. We examine the hard science, the clinical applications, the business potential, and the regulatory and ethical implications of personalized medicine in 2017. Where next for our society and our species? The tentative meeting agenda is as follows: 8.00 Registration / Breakfast & Networking; 8:50 Opening Remarks: Michael A. Goldman, Ph.D., Professor & Chair, Department of Biology, SF State University; Keith J. Bowman, Ph.D., Dean, College of Science & Engineering, SF State University; Leslie E. Wong, Ph.D., President, San Francisco State University.

9:00 Opening Keynote: Amylynne Santiago Volker, President/Founder, Nicholas Volker One in a Billion Foundation “Personalized Medicine: It sure changed our lives!”; MODERATOR: Richard M. Lawn, Ph.D., Executive Director, Scientific Affairs, Audentes Therapeutic; 9:35 Esteban G. Burchard, M.D., M.P.H., Harry Wm. and Diana V. Hind Distinguished Professor in Pharmaceutical Sciences II, Professor, Bioengineering & Therapeutic Sciences and Medicine, University of California, San Francisco “Making Precision Medicine Socially Precise” 10:10 James J. Kovach MD, JD, Director, Translational Entrepreneurship & Industry Research Alliances, UC Davis Health System “Personalized Medicine for a Longer Healthspan” 10:45 Break 11:05 Colin Collins, Ph.D., Vancouver Prostate Centre “Targeting Prostate Cancer” 11:40 Christos J. Petropoulos, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Monogram Biosciences, Vice President, LabCorp Inc. “HIV and Personalized Medicine – A view over three decades” 12:15 Wrap-Up & Perspective 12:25 Lunch

1:15 David W. Martin, M.D., CEO, AvidBiotics Immuno-Oncology: “Driving Safe Convertible CARs to Personal Benefit” 1:50 Ragnar von Schiber, Associate Director, Corporate Citizenship, Genentech, Inc. “Changing Future Lives: Preparing the next generation of innovators” 2:10 Bernat Baeza Raja, Ph.D., Scientist II, Second Genome, Inc. “The Microbiome in Complex Disease” 2:45 Ed Rebar, Ph.D., Vice President, Technology, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. “Personalized Medicine Targets the Genome: High-precision Gene Editing and Gene Regulation Using Designed Zinc Finger Proteins” 3:20 Break 4:00 Marica Grskovic, Ph.D., Associate Director, Research & Development, CareDx, Inc. “Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA: An Accurate, Precise, and Dynamic Biomarker for Improved Patient Management for Solid Organ Transplantation” 4:35 Wrap-Up & Perspective 4:55 Closing Keynote: Charis Thompson, Ph.D., Chancellor's Professor and Chair, Department of Gender and Women's Studies, Center for Science, Technology, and Medicine in Society, University of California, Berkeley, and the London School of Economics “Genomic Medicine for Our Time” 5:45 Closing Remarks: Kevin Mullin, Speaker Pro Tempore & Chair, Select Committee on Biotechnology, California State Assembly; Michael A. Goldman, Ph.D., Chair, Department of Biology at SF State 6:00 Reception – Student Posters; 7:30 Close.

