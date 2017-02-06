Fri, 06/02/2017 - 06:04 — bioquicknews

In a June 1, 2017 press release, Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. announced that it will introduce its Exosome Dx Depletion (and/or) Enrichment (EDDE) platform to members of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) at the ASCO annual meeting in Chicago (June 2-6). The patented EDDE platform can select exosomes derived from a specific tissue type, and, at the same time, significantly increase the signal to noise for any target. Exosome Diagnostics encourages attendees to stop by its booth to learn more about how the EDDE platform can improve biomarker discovery and patient stratification (booth #25091, nearby the posters section in the ASCO exhibit hall). “The EDDE platform is an important technological achievement to enrich for disease-specific vesicles. We have shown that this enables detection of targets not otherwise measurable on proteins and RNA. We are particularly excited to now combine the EDDE platform with our long RNAseq platform that efficiently enables sequencing of the transcriptome with a focus on mRNA, long non-coding RNA, and other clinically actionable targets from biofluids such as plasma and urine,” says Dr. Johan Skog, Chief Scientific Officer and Founding Scientist of Exosome Diagnostics. “We have already used the EDDE platform for immunotherapy targets like PD-1, as well as neuronal exosomes containing Tau,” continued Dr. Skog. The Exosome Dx Depletion (and/or) Enrichment (EDDE) platform capabilities include the following: empowers cell-specific biomarker analysis; enrichment allows for selection of exosomes from a tissue- or disease-specific cell of origin; know where your biomarker of interest is originating from; determine whether therapeutic is delivered to intended cell/tissue type through target engagement readout; tissue/cell-specific enrichment greatly enhances sensitivity of assay; bulk exosome analysis may be too noisy to detect biomarker/gene signature of interest; will facilitate biomarker discovery in oncology and other disease states; optimizable upstream of any downstream analytic instrument; RNA: qPCR, RNASeq, OpenArray, etc.; and protein: ELISA, PEA, WB, etc.

“Exosome Diagnostics has developed a suite of technologies, of which EDDE is one, that will improve patient care, further drug development, and bring centralized laboratory diagnostics to the offices of the clinician,” stated John Boyce, President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics. “These patented technologies, in conjunction with Exosome’s high yield isolation, are critical for success in the liquid biopsy market,” Boyce continued.

