Fri, 06/02/2017 - 06:25 — bioquicknews

In a May 31, 2017 announcement, Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. said it will have a demonstration unit of ShahkyTM, the world’s first point-of-care protein capture and analysis instrument, for ASCO attendees to view and learn about capabilities at the upcoming world meeting in Chicago, June 2-5. Shahky will be on display in Exosome Dx’s booth, # 25091 (nearby the posters section of the exhibit hall.) Earlier this year, Exosome Dx announced the first partnership that grants access to the Shahky instrument with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Exosome Dx will use the ASCO meeting as a forum to engage potential new partners for both the Shahky instrument and other proprietary platforms including exosomal long RNASeq, enabling actionable biomarkers for clinical use. The Shahky instrument achieves high sensitivity by selectively targeting disease-specific exosomes. The instrument was validated at a leading Boston Hospital in early January of 2017. The instrument’s capabilities make it a powerful technology for discovering, assessing, and validating clinical biomarkers. The system has been developed and overseen by Exosome Dx’s Regulatory Department, with design control and engineering practices that are in accordance with FDA and other applicable regulations. Exosome Dx recently licensed a multiplexed nanoplasmonic assay designed specifically to fit into clinical workflows from a research effort at Harvard-MGH (published in Science Translational Medicine, May 2017) that developed a prototype assay for early detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cancer. The assay employs a liquid biopsy approach, leveraging low blood volumes and the clinical potential of exosome-based proteins and mRNA. "The Shahky system represents a platform on which clinical research laboratories can quickly develop high-impact assays that will improve patient care via the interrogation of extra cellular vesicles, cells, and analytes for liquid biopsy based assays," stated John Boyce President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics. "Exosome Diagnostics is able to leverage its broad portfolio of sensitive liquid biopsy technologies in both a CLIA laboratory setting, as well as on what the company anticipates will be the market-leading platform in point-of-care liquid biopsy early disease detection," Boyce continued.

EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS

Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The company’s novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, and point-of-care instrument for protein capture and analysis, ShahkyTM, can yield comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and other serious diseases are diagnosed, treated, and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com to learn more.

[Press release] [Exosome Diagnostics]