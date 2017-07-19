Wed, 07/19/2017 - 19:45 — bioquicknews

On July 19, 2017, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a therapeutic technology company focused on unmet needs in global health and biodefense, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent Number 9,707,333 (the '333 Patent), entitled "EXTRACORPOREAL REMOVAL OF MICROVESICULAR PARTICLES." The '333 Patent covers methods of capturing exosomes that include an MHC-I or MHC-II antigen, whereby a patient suspected of receiving a benefit from exosome capture and removal is selected, and the whole blood, plasma, or serum from the patient is contacted with a substrate that includes antibodies specific for an MHC-I or MHC-II antigen. The '333 Patent also covers methods of capturing and removing MHC-I or MHC-II antigen-associated exosomes from whole blood, plasma, or serum of a patient, and returning the whole blood, plasma, or serum to the patient with substantially fewer MHC-I or MHC-II antigen-associated exosomes. MHC-I and MHC-II antigen-associated exosomes contribute to the progression of numerous disease conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The '333 Patent is a continuation of U.S. Patent Number 9,364,601, which covers methods of lectin-based capture of exosomes from a patient, and U.S. Patent Number 8,288,172, which protects the use of the Aethlon Hemopurifier® in a method to remove immunosuppressive exosomes from blood. Together, these patents solidify Aethlon's position as a leader in pioneering diagnostic and therapeutic strategies in the field of exosome biology. Aethlon Chairman and CEO Jim Joyce (a former National Football League player for the Denver Broncos,among other distinctions) stated, "In addition to expanding our intellectual property portfolio, the issuance of the '333 patent further reinforces our competitive position within the emerging industry for therapeutic strategies to inhibit the proliferation of disease-promoting exosomes." Aethlon Medical creates medical technologies to address unmet needs in global health and biodefense. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. The Company believes the Hemopurifier® can achieve the broad-spectrum countermeasure goal set forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The device has been validated to capture Ebola, Zika, Lassa, MERS-CoV, HIV, Hepatitis C, Cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr, Herpes Simplex, Chikungunya, Dengue, West Nile, Smallpox-related viruses, H1N1 Swine Flu, H5N1 Bird Flu, and the reconstructed Spanish flu virus of 1918. Aethlon is also the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, Inc., a company focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening diseases. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.comand www.ExosomeSciences.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

[Press release]