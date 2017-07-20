Thu, 07/20/2017 - 08:02 — bioquicknews

On July 12, 2017, Biological Dynamics announced the publication of data in ACS Nano demonstrating that the company's proprietary lab-on-a-chip ExoVerita™ system can simplify and streamline the process for isolation and recovery of exosomes. The company is using this technology to develop a portfolio of minimally-invasive diagnostic tests to provide faster answers to critical clinical questions in high-burden diseases, such as cancer, traumatic brain injury, and infectious diseases. The ACS Nano article, published online on July 3, 2017, is titled “Rapid Isolation and Detection of Exosomes and Associated Biomarkers from Plasma.” Exosomes are cell-derived, extracellular vesicles that enable communication between cells. They are secreted from most cell types and released in bodily fluids such as urine, blood plasma, and saliva. Due to their stability and ability to transport information about their origin and the state of their parental cells, exosomes are believed to have great potential to power the next generation of liquid biopsies and cancer biomarkers. "Current exosome isolation methods are generally expensive, complex, and cumbersome, which could limit large-scale diagnostic applications," said Michael Heller, PhD, principal investigator on the paper and scientific advisory board member of Biological Dynamics. "This study describes a relatively simple, rapid, and non-destructive method for the isolation of exosomes, that preserves their valuable biomarker information for direct analysis. The technology is setting the stage for rapid, seamless sample-to-answer liquid biopsy, cancer therapy monitoring, and ultimately early disease detection." In the study published, the researchers evaluated human breast cancer patient plasma and plasma samples spiked with glioblastoma exosomes using the ACE (ExoVerita) system. Despite the use of a relatively small sample volume (<50 microliters), the system was able to successfully capture exosomes in 30 minutes, while preserving the integrity of RNA, transmembrane proteins, and internal proteins. The research team also eluted the exosomes off the chip and confirmed that the extraction process provides viable mRNA for qPCR/RT-PCR analysis.

"This data supports our confidence in the potential for our platform to develop important molecular diagnostics to improve the detection and treatment of cancer," said Raj Krishnan, Ph.D., CEO of Biological Dynamics. "This study, along with previous publications, demonstrates our technology can isolate and analyze exosomal DNA, RNA, and proteins at the same time. By providing one platform to access the three pillars of diagnostics, we are positioned to develop a new generation of multimodal diagnostics to transform the field."

ExoVerita Lab-on-a-Chip System

The ExoVerita lab-on-a-chip system is optimized for the isolation and analysis of extracellular vesicles. The ExoVerita system is built upon the same novel proprietary Alternating Current Electrokinetic (ACE) platform that powers Biological Dynamics' cell-free DNA program. The ExoVerita system interacts with nanoparticles via a unique novel interface that allows for simultaneous direct isolation and analysis of DNA, RNA, and exosomal proteins without the need for dilution. ExoVerita uses an ACE chip to reversibly capture macromolecules in biofluids, such as whole blood, serum, and plasma. The ExoVerita provides a simplified, no-dilution, sample-to-answer workflow, which bypasses many fundamental limitations of current technologies, making the system a potentially robust solution for liquid biopsy, cancer patient therapy monitoring, and ultimately early disease detection. The system is currently being used for internal development purposes. As part of an early technology access program, an optimized benchtop version will be available to select partners to develop the next generation of highly accurate diagnostic solutions.

Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is a San-Diego-based molecular diagnostic company with a primary focus on oncology. Biological Dynamics' novel lab-on-a-chip platform uses the company's proprietary ACE technology to isolate and analyze cell-free nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from biofluids. The company is deploying the universal ACE platform in three strategic areas: treatment response in oncology, nanoparticle-based research, and point-of-care smartphone-enabled molecular diagnostics. The OncoState™ assay, OmniVerita™ system, and ExoVerita™ instrument have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA. For more information, please visit http://www.biologicaldynamics.com/.

[Press release] [ACS Nano abstract]