BioQuick News has recently learned that Philiip Askenase, MD, will be honored with a life-time achievement award--Distinguished Scientist Awardee of the AAAAI for 2018—by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. This award is presented annually to recognize scientific contributions of a single individual to the field of Allergy and Immunology that have advanced allergy and immunology research, and for leadership contributions to the specialty. Generally, only one such award is given each year. Dr. Askenase, Professor of Medicine (Immunology) at the Yale School of Medicine is the first from Yale ever selected for this prestigious award. The award will be given before a large audience in Orlando, Florida at the Annual AAAAI meeting in early March 2018. The AAAAI has a total of about 7,000 members from all over the world. Dr. Askenase will present a lecture at the time of the award presentation and the provisional title for his address is “The Role of Exosome Delivery of miRNAs in Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.” Working with the well-known models of cutaneous immune hypersensitivity and immunity, Dr. Askenase discovered the series of steps from challenge with antigen, in a sensitized host, to the entry of T cells into the site of challenge. This work uncovered previously unrecognized roles of: B-1a B cells, NKT cells, IL-4, complement, serotonin, and mast cells. These findings are relevant to the diagnosis and therapy of allergic and autoimmune diseases, as well as cancers and transplantation. Current work in the Askenase lab centers on the very exciting newly discovered exosomes that are nanoparticles released by all cells sending RNA functional messages to each other. The Askenase team works on these in models of allergy, multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative diseases, and stem cell therapies. A recent comprehensive review of exosome functions in allergy & hypersensitivity, authored by Dr. Askenase and colleagues, can be found here (https://www.karger.com/Article/FullText/449249). BioQuick News is honored to have Dr. Askenase as a member of its distinguished board of science & medicine advisors (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/34).

