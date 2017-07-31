Mon, 07/31/2017 - 10:33 — bioquicknews

Katherine (Katie) E. Ward (photo) has been named the Outstanding Biology Teacher from California (2017) by the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT). Ms. Ward will be recognized at the NABT Honors Luncheon at the NABT Professional Development Conference in St. Louis this November. Ms. Ward is a lead teacher at Aragon High School in San Mateo, CA, where she teaches AP Biology and Biotechnology. She also serves as a teacher in residence at the Exploratorium Museum in San Francisco, is an active AP Leadership Academy participant, and is a Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) Professional Development Leader, She also facilitates professional development for educators using activities sponsored by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI).

[Facebook post] [NABT Facebook site] [NABT Professional Development Conference]