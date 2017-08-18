Fri, 08/18/2017 - 06:01 — bioquicknews

On August 16, 2017, the Solve ME/CFS Initiative (SMCI) announced that the SMCI and its partners are initiating a new ME/CFS Research Fund at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston, Massachusetts. The establishment of this fund supports the continuation of BWH’s Dr. David Systrom’s ME/CFS research. This work will further understanding of the autonomic, peripheral neuropathy, and cardiovascular features of ME/CFS. In other words, this research focuses on the involuntary nervous system, nerve pain in the hands and feet, and the heart and blood vessels. Specifically, the work aims to characterize the connection between small fiber polyneuropathy (nerve damage) and exertional intolerance during the course of cardiopulmonary (relating to the heart and the lungs) testing. Future study directions will include a continued focus on exertion intolerance with particular attention to the development of therapeutic interventions. Under Dr. Zaher Nahle, Chief Scientific Officer at SMCI’s leadership, the SMCI is committed to creating and advancing stand-alone ME/CFS programs, like this one, at major research universities and medical centers. The SMCI is extremely pleased to facilitate this work at the prestigious BWH. Notably, this was made possible by a donation from a visionary patient through the recently established “patient scientist” program, designed to facilitate patient participation in research through partnerships between patients, SMCI, and selected medical programs.

Dr. David M. Systrom received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and completed a residency in internal medicine at Emory University Hospital, followed by a fellowship in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. An active investigator and Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiopulmonary Laboratory and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Systrom regularly publishes research examining pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary vascular disease, right heart failure, and thromboembolic disease. He has authored over 130 peer-reviewed publications, has received funding from the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association, and has been named to the annual list of the Best Doctors in America.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) is a world-renowned teaching hospital of the Harvard Medical School. BMH provides cutting-edge treatment and technologies in a setting that emphasizes quality patient experiences safety. The hospital’s dedication to medical education has fostered a prestigious residency program. BWH is a leader in clinical, translational, bench, and population-based research studies and bears the distinction of being a top recipient of research grants from the National Institutes of Health.

The SMCI and Dr. Systrom are committed to reporting on progress of this project to the community as new data becomes available.

