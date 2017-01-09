Fri, 09/01/2017 - 19:07 — bioquicknews

Research led by Suresh Alahari, PhD, Fred Brazda Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, has demonstrated the potential of a particular protein to treat or prevent metabolic diseases including obesity and diabetes. The findings were published online on August 24, 2017 in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. The open-access article is titled “Nischarin Inhibition Alters Energy Metabolism by Activating AMP-Activated Protein Kinase.” Nischarin is a novel protein discovered by the Alahari lab. The research team demonstrated that it functions as a molecular scaffold that holds and interacts with several protein partners in a number of biological processes. The lab's earlier research found that Nischarin acts as a tumor suppressor that may inhibit the metastasis of breast and other cancers. The current research project, conducted in a knockout mouse model, found that Nischarin interacts with and controls the activity of a gene called AMPK. AMPK regulates metabolic stability. The research team discovered that Nischarin binds to AMPK and inhibits its activity. In Nischarin-deleted mice, the researchers found decreased activation of genes that make glucose. The study showed that Nischarin also interacts with a gene regulating glucose uptake. Blood glucose levels were lower in the knockout mice, with improved glucose and insulin tolerance. As well, the researchers showed that Nischarin mutation inhibits several genes involved in fat metabolism and the accumulation of fat in the liver. The knockout mice displayed increased energy expenditure despite their smaller growth and appetite suppression leading to decreased food intake and weight reduction. "These studies demonstrate the potential of Nischarin as a regulator of metabolic diseases and suggest suppression of Nischarin function may be a valuable approach in the quest to cure such diseases as diabetes and obesity," notes Dr. Alahari. Dr. Alahari's research team included Drs. Shengli Dong, Somesh Baranwal, Silvia Serrano Gomez, Steven Eastlack, and Donald Mercante at LSU Health New Orleans, as well as Drs. Anapatricia Garcia from Emory University, Tomoo Iwakuma from Kansas University Medical Center, and Franck Mauvais-Jarvis from Tulane University.

