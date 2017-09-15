Fri, 09/15/2017 - 08:10 — bioquicknews

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a therapeutic technology company focused on unmet needs in global health and biodefense, announced, on September 14, 2017, that the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has awarded the Company a government contract (number HHSN261201700022C). The title of this SBIR Topic 359 Phase I contract is "Device Strategy for Selective Isolation of Oncosomes and Non-Malignant Exosomes." The NCI Phase I contract period runs from September 15, 2017 and runs through June 14, 2018. The total amount of the firm fixed price contract is $299,250. The contract calls for two subcontractors to work with the Company. The subcontractors under Aethlon Medical on the contract are University of Pittsburgh and Massachusetts General Hospital. Aethlon Medical is investigating the potential use of the Aethlon Hemopurifier® to reduce the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes (oncosomes), which contribute to cancer progression. The Hemopurifier® is currently being advanced to treat life-threatening viral infections under an FDA designated Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) program. The Company is also engaged in the advancement of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and other disease conditions. Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health and biodefense. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® was designed to reduce the presence of life-threatening viral pathogens from the circulatory system of infected individuals. The technology provides a first-line candidate defense against viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies, including a broad-spectrum of naturally occurring pandemic threats and agents of bioterrorism. Aethlon Medical is also investigating the potential use of the Hemopurifier® to reduce the presence of tumor-derived exosomes, which contribute to immune-suppression and the spread of metastasis in cancer patients. Aethlon Medical is the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, Inc. (ESI), which is a diagnostic company focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com. You can also connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

