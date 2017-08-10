Sun, 10/08/2017 - 21:37 — bioquicknews

With almost 200 attendees from around the USA and world, the seventh annual American Society for Exosomes and Microvesicles (ASEMV 2017) meeting opened on Sunday, October 8, at the naturally spectacular Asilomar Conference Grounds in Pebble Beach, California. Opening remarks by Michael Graner, PhD, University of Colorado Denver, briefly outlined the history of the ASEMV meetings from the early days when just a few were working on exosomes to the present time when exosome studies are being carried out in almost every conceivable area of biology. Dr. Graner emphasized that the recurrent theme of the ASEMV meetings over the years has been “awesome science,” and he expected this year to be the same. He then introduced the evening’s three speakers: Dr. Takahiro Ochiya, Chief, Division of Molecular and Cellular Medicine, National Cancer Center, Tokyo, Japan; Dr. Christie D. Fowler, Department of Neurobiology and Behavior, University of California-Irvine; and Dr. Janos Zempleni, Department of Nutrition and Health Science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dr. Ochiya spoke on “Extracellular Vesicles As a Novel Therapeutic Target for Cancer Metastasis.” Dr. Fowler spoke on “Extracellular MicroRNAs Released During Nicotine Self-Administration.” Dr. Zempleni spoke on the “Delivery and Alterations of Microbial Signals by Bovine Milk Exosomes in Non-Bovine Species.” Details of these talks will be described in an upcoming article in BioQuick News. This year’s meeting was organized by ASEMV President Dr. Stephen J. Gould of Johns Hopkins University, and sponsors of the meeting include Particle Metrix, CARIS Life Sciences, ReNeuron, Malvern, QIAGEN, Hitachi Chemical, iZON, System Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Norgen Biotek Corporation, Hansa Bio Med Life Sciences, Lonza, and nanoView Diagnostics.

[ASEMV 2017] [Program ASEMV 2017] [ASEMV About Us]