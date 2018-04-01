Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:18 — bioquicknews

On April 26, 2017, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. (APT), a clinical-stage company founded to provide an effective therapeutic response to the global rise of multi-drug resistant (MDR) pathogenic bacteria, announced that a therapeutic approach leveraging bacteriophage (phage), as outlined in 2003 by NIH Emeritus Scientist, Carl R Merril, MD, (Merril, et al, Nature Reviews; Drug Discovery, 2003) had been used by the University of California-San Diego Medical Center to successfully rescue a terminally ill patient (Tom Patterson) infected with multidrug resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (MDRAB). A detailed story on the use of phage therapy to treat MDR pathogenic bacterial infections was published in the December 25, 2017 issue of Time Magazine (http://time.com/5068513/superbugs-are-nearly-impossible-to-fight/). Titled “Superbugs Are Nearly Impossible to Fight. This Last-Resort Medical Treatment Offers Hope” and authored by Alexandra Sifferlin, the Time story outlines the history of phage-based therapies, which actually dates back almost to the time phage were first discovered (just over 100 years ago). That history is fraught with controversy and mixed results, but great progress in molecular biology and, particularly, the very recent success in the treatment of Tom Patterson, have rekindled interest and hope in this approach to therapy to fight deadly MDR bacterial infections. The Time story also describes the very recent phage-based effort to save the life of 25-year-old Mallory Smith, a cystic fibrosis patient who was in critical condition with a drug-resistant Burkholderia cepacia infection. According to Time, after being notified of Mallory’s plight, APT identified a phage that might be able to kill the bacteria and shipped the virus to the University of Pittsburgh hospital where Mallory was being treated. But, according to Time, it was too late. The phage treatment was started, but sadly, Mallory died the next day, in mid-November 2017. Nevertheless, Time said Mallory’s parents want to help phage research continue so that it may one day help other people–even though it couldn’t save their daughter.

Over the past several years, Dr. Merril’s techniques have been refined and are part of ongoing research efforts by the United States Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), Silver Spring, Maryland. In 2016, Dr. Merril co-founded APT, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, to pursue FDA regulatory approval for broad use of this approach. APT has established a collaborative research agreement (CRADA) and an exclusive license agreement with the NMRC to advance the PhageBank™ and develop diagnostic and phage production technologies.

Dr. Merril explained, “Two key components of APT’s approach are the large and dynamically growing collection of bacteriophages (the PhageBank™) and the innovative phage matching technology used to identify effective and patient-specific therapies for life threatening bacterial infections. With this approach, APT can overcome resistant bacterial strains that have plagued the use of antibiotics.”

Greg Merril, CEO of APT, noted: “While the company pursues full market approval through FDA regulatory processes we are currently open to assessing critically ill patients suffering from multidrug resistant infections for possible treatment within the FDA’s Emergency Investigational New Drug program.”

MULTIDRUG-RESISTANT ACINETOBACTER BAUMANNII (MDRAB)

On February 25, 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed Acinetobacter baumannii as the Priority 1: CRITICAL threat for antibiotic resistant pathogens. Mortality rate is estimated at approximately 40% with current therapies. There are an estimated 230,000 infections per year in the US and Europe.

ADAPTIVE PHAGE THERAPEUTICS (APT)

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. (APT) is a clinical-stage company founded to provide an effective therapeutic response to the global rise of multi-drug resistant (MDR) pathogenic bacteria. In 2016, APT entered into a collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) and has negotiated worldwide exclusive rights to NMRC’s innovative system for phage/pathogen rapid matching (patents pending), as well as proprietary datasets, and PhageBank™.

