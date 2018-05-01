Fri, 01/05/2018 - 15:52 — bioquicknews

Scientists at the Yale University School of Medicine have shown that, in a rat model of spinal cord injury (SCI), intravenously delivered exosomes from bone-marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) rapidly traffic to injured, but not uninjured spinal cord, and associate specifically with M2 macrophages. The researchers believe that their findings support the idea that extracellular vesicles, released by MSCs, may mediate at least some of the therapeutic effects of IV MSC administration. The new work follows on a 2015 study (in Experimental Neurology), by members of the Yale group, that showed that IV infusion of bone marrow-derived MSCs improved functional recovery after contusive SCI in the non-immunosuppressed rat, although the MSCs themselves were not detected at the spinal cord injury (SCI) site (http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0014488615000679). The new work was published on January 2, 2018 in PLOS ONE. The open-access article is titled “Intravenously Delivered Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Exosomes Target M2-Type Macrophages in the Injured Spinal Cord.” The authors also reported that, in their new study, MSC exosomes were also detected in the spleen, which was notably reduced in weight in the SCI rat. The researchers noted that further work is need to needed to determine whether IV exosomes replicate the therapeutic actions of MSCs on SCI recovery, as well as to elucidate the possible role of the spleen in SCI recovery. The authors of this work are Karen L. Lankford, Edgar J. Arroyo, Katarzyna Nazimek, Krysztof Bryniarski, Philip W. Askenase, and Jeffrey D. Kocsis, all affiliated with the Yale University School of Medicine.

[PLOS ONE article] [Experimental Neurology abstract] [Yale News report]