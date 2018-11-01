Thu, 01/11/2018 - 18:55 — bioquicknews

BioQuick News can not stand quiet in the face of today’s racist comments by US President Donald Trump. Editor & Publisher Michael D. O’Neill believes that honor and justice demand that this draft-dodging racist bully be removed from office as soon as possible. Millions of Americans have died to defend liberty, justice, and honor, and this one evil man must not be allowed to constantly flout these sacred values. Martin Luther King’s birthday on Monday would be a fitting time to say good-bye to this disgrace to our nation. (Photo shows the bully Trump mocking a disabled reporter in a speech during the presidential campaign.)