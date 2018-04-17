Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:38 — bioquicknews

Almost 90 attendees from all over Wisconsin, and also from Illinois and Minnesota, journeyed through rough winter weather conditions to attend a conference organized by the Wisconsin Branch of the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) (http://wi.dyslexiaida.org/), and held in the Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The theme of the conference was “Moving Literacy Forward Until Everyone Can Read.” Attendees included teachers, tutors, parents, some who are afflicted by dyslexia, and vendors who provide products to aid those with dyslexia. Conference sponsors included the Walbridge School in Madison, Wisconsin; Mount St. Joseph University; and the 2017 IDA Reading, Literacy & Learning Conference Audio Recordings. The Walbridge School (http://walbridgeschool.org/) was founded in 1984 by educators and parents in order to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of children who learn differently. Mount St. Joseph University is a Cincinnati-based educational institute that offers a fully online reading science program (http://www.msj.edu/academics/graduate-programs/master-of-arts-teacher-ad...). Session recordings with slide decks from the IDA's Reading, Literacy & Learning Conference in November 2017 are now available for purchase at www.dyslexiaida.org. Vendors at this year’s conference included IDA-Wisconsin, Decoding Dyslexia Wisconsin, Mount St. Joseph, Silver Moon Spelling Rules, Sylvan Spirit Pqbd Jewelry, Waldbridge School, School Specialty Instruction & Intervention, and Project Success UW-Oshkosh. After opening remarks by Tammy Tillotson, PhD, Director of the Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin, the conference’s featured lecture was delivered by Mark Seidenberg, PhD, Professor of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and author of the popular dyslexia volume “Language at the Speed of Sound.” Dr. Seidenberg is a neuroscientist who has studied and written on language, reading, and dyslexia for over 30 years.

Additional highlights of the conference included instructional presentations by Loucricia Carson, Sara Vogt, and Dr. Tammy Tillotson who shared a wealth of information based on years of experience in utilizing technology, applying multisensory techniques, and working with struggling readers. The instructional demonstrations were intended to provide supportive instruction on how to incorporate effective strategies and tools with one-to-one, small groups, and full classrooms.

Dr. Tillotson noted that Microsoft Learning Tools (https://www.onenote.com/learningtools) has recently partnered with the IDA and now offers tools to support dyslexic individuals at no additional cost.

The conference closed with a panel discussion amongst dyslexia experts and a presentation by Dr. Tillotson’s son Jack, who is a 17-year-old junior at the Chippewa Falls Senior High School and afflicted by dyslexia. The panel discussed and demonstrated what effective language instruction looks and sounds like when applying a structured literacy approach.

Jack Tillotson completed the conference by sharing the perspective of a young man who, despite being diagnosed with dyslexia in first grade, has learned to appreciate his differences and advocate for his needs. He proudly shared that, in his experience, some teachers are educational builders and others are character builders. Regardless of the teacher, being able to embrace the lessons the teachers have to teach and focusing on the positive helps him to learn.

Next year’s conference is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2019, at the Historic Masonic Building in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Dr. Tammy Tillotson (center), Director of the Children's Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin and Branch President, accepts floral recognition of her great efforts in organizing the IDA-Wisconsin 2018 Dyslexia Conference “Moving Literacy Forward Until Everyone Can Read.” (Photo by BioQuick’s Michael D. O’Neill).

[Wisconsin Branch of the International Dyslexia Association (IDA)]