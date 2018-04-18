Wed, 04/18/2018 - 14:32 — bioquicknews

(by Rachel DeRita, PhD Candidate,Thomas Jefferson University, Department of Cancer Biology). The Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) continues to make innovative advancements in the field of cancer immunotherapy in the midst of what has been called the “immune revolution” by the cancer center’s director, Robert H. Vonderheide (photo), MD, PhD. He explains that the success with the revolutionary immune system-based therapies is “bittersweet,” as many patients are either non-responsive or re-lapse after initial success. A main strategy of the current cancer immunotherapies is to block the immune system’s “off switch.” For example, when the molecule PD-1 on immune cells is bound to PD-L1 on tumor cells, the immune system deactivates and allows the cancer to hide from the immune system. Antibodies against PD-1 (pembrolizumab, brand name Keytruda) can block the deactivation caused by PD-1/PD-L1 binding, and are approved for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with overexpression of PD-L1. Approximately 30% of patients to not respond to this treatment and another 25% exhibit further tumor progression after one year. The search for improvements to current immunotherapies has led to a new class of immunotherapy drugs known as monoclonal antibodies to a protein called CD40. CD40 is expressed by the antigen-presenting cells of the immune system, which are responsible for eliciting an anti-tumor response. When CD40 is bound by other surface markers on T-helper cells, the antigen-presenting cell (such as a B cells or dendritic cells) is activated to perform a number of functions to eventually target and kill tumor cells. By stimulating this molecule with an antibody, the anti-tumor response is strengthened. Dr. Vonderheide states, “…we need to go back to the beginning and prime the T cells before we jumpstart their immune system with other therapies to attack the cancer.”

He further explains that the immune response is a multi-step assembly line, and checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab are targeting the last step, T-cell activation against the tumor. However, with patients in which previous stages of the assembly line have not occurred, a checkpoint inhibitor may not be successful. By going back to the beginning and priming the T-cells by CD40 stimulation, more patients may potentially be treated with higher success.

Pre-clinical studies on CD40 agonists have progressed into human clinical trials, many of which are combinatorial with current standard chemotherapy agents. There are two major trials concerning pancreatic cancer.

The first is a phase 1 study led by Dr. Vonderheide that is investigating the safety and potential efficacy of an experimental CD40 agonist, RO7009789, in pancreatic cancer patients, in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine chemotherapy, either pre- or post-surgery.

Secondly, a phase 1b/2 trial led by Mark O’Hara, MD, is investigating the efficacy of APX005M (anti-CD40), nivolumab (anti-PD-1), gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel, or APX005M and the chemotherapy without nivolumab in metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients.

Furthermore, a phase 1/2 trial studying the combination of APX005M and nivolumab in metastaic melanoma patients is being led by Gerald P. Linette, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and Chief Medical Officer for Cancer Immunotherapy and Clinical Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Finally, another study is being lead by Dr. Ronac Mamtani, MD, MSCE on APX005M in adults with solid tumors.

With all of these studies underway, and more, UPenn continues to be a leader in the battle against cancer using immunotherapy.

[Press release (April 10, 2018)] [Dr. Vonderheide’s Perspective Article in Cancer Cell]