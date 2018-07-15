Sun, 07/15/2018 - 08:54 — bioquicknews

Researchers at the Carlos III National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) in Madrid, Spain have provided valuable information about the defense mechanisms of the immune system in early learning to respond to pathogens such as viruses or bacteria. The data from this research, published online on July 9, 2018 in Nature Communications, contribute to the understanding of cellular processes that begin in the first moments and explain how the different cellular components of the immune system communicate to give an effective response to pathogens. The CNIC researchers have determined that the mitochondrial DNA contained in certain nanovesicles causes a state of alert in the receptor cells that allows the activation of the antiviral genetic program. These nanovesicles, known as exosomes, are produced by T lymphocytes and captured by dendritic cells via intercellular contacts. The immune response against pathogens requires the specific interaction between T lymphocytes and antigen-presenting cells, especially dendritic cells, a process known as immune synapses. During this process, the researchers explain, intercellular information is exchanged both by receptor connections and their ligands, which exist on the cell surface, and by the transfer of exosomes. Until now, the activation routes in the T cells after the immune synapse had been studied; however, both the identity of the signals received and their functional effects on the dendritic cells had received less attention. The laboratory of Professor Francisco Sánchez-Madrid, principal investigator of the Intercellular Communication Group of the CNIC, Head of the Hospital la Princesa, and Professor of Immunology of the Autonomous University of Madrid, had previously described the ability of T cells to transfer exosomes to the dendritic cells during the immune synapse. The article is titled “Priming of Dendritic Cells by DNA-Containing Extracellular Vesicles from Activated T Cells Through Antigen-Driven Contacts.” Now, researchers describe in this new work that these nanovesicles "carry DNA and proteins of mitochondrial origin," explains Professor Sánchez Madrid.

The DNA present in the exosomes, according to the researchers, is "directly responsible for the increase in the expression of antiviral genes through the cGAS / STING pathway, which detect the presence of DNA outside the cell nucleus.” That is, explains Dr. Daniel Torralba, "it 's like a warning signal of the immune system so that the antiviral response to a pathogen is activated.” In the study it has been proven that after the acquisition of the exosomal content, "this expression of antiviral genes" is induced, which protects against viral infection.

Researchers have used animal models in which the mitochondrial DNA was different and thus proved that the transfer of mitochondrial DNA occurred during the synapse. For this, Dr. Torralba and Dr. Francesc Baixauli have collaborated with other CNIC groups, such as Professor José Antonio Enriquez, and the Proteomics and Genomics Unit. Researchers from the CIMA Research Center of Pamplona and other Spanish institutions have also participated.

Said DNA transfer, mediated by exosomes, has a functional impact on the recipient cells. The expression of about 1600 genes is modified in the dendritic cells in the presence of T cell exosomes. In addition, a large part of the modified genes are involved in protection against viral infections.

Together, these findings contribute to the understanding of the cellular processes initiated after the immune synapse and how the cellular components of the innate and adaptive immune system are communicated to give an effective response to pathogens.

[Press release] [Nature Communications article]