The American Association of Stem Cell Physicians (AAOSCP) hosted its weekend conference August 10-12, 2018 in Miami, Florida, at the Mandarin Oriental. The event was sold out. Its huge success was thanks to the participation of some of the influential keynote speakers in research, medicine, and academia. The founders of the AAOSCP are leaders in medicine who are paving cutting-edge advancements in regenerative medicine. At the 2018 annual American Association of Stem Cell Physicians conference, exciting topics were discussed, such as: Johns Hopkins workshop on retina regeneration by Dr. Scheffer Tseng; Miami's own Bascom Palmer research scientist and retina specialist Dr. Alfonso Sabater talked about tissue engineering strategies for corneal and ocular reconstruction; bioplasty pioneer and Iinventor Dr. Carlos Mercado, who discussed low-intensity shock wave acellular treatments; Kimera Labs introduced everyone to Paul, a quadriplegic who has received successful treatments of intrathecally exosomes with positive results; Cornell University's Dr. Sunny Kim spoke about stem cell therapy for arthritis; and New York University Dr. Benjamin Bieber showcased innovative injection techniques to improve regenerative medicine outcomes. Harvard and Duke were among the prominent institutions represented at the conference, discussing topics about tissue regeneration. It was a stellar event. "The conference was a huge success. It was the first conference to host researchers, academia, and clinical all in one room, great minds exchanging vital information and techniques for the progress of medicine. We look forward to the positive impact this will have on health care," said Bernard Lessa-Bastos, AAOSCP Marketing Director. The American Association of Stem Cell Physicians (AAOSCP) is an organization solely committed to creating an educational platform based on solid research. The organization’s goal is to enhance the quality of medical practice and the continued education of physicians. AAOSCP is a research-oriented group representing academia, clinical and research from around the world. Our goal is to make available to physicians the benefit of stem cell therapeutics, to share ideas and technique, in order to better serve our communities. We strive to make stem cells the standard of care in the near future, to obtain funding for scientifically sound and innovative research, to develop cutting-edge diagnostic tools based on scientific research, and to assist in the funding and promotion of research based on stem cell therapies. "We are very proud to be contributing to the medical community by spreading medical knowledge that will benefit many," said spokesperson for AAOSCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian.

IMAGE

PhD researcher and neuroregenerative scientist Kristen Willeumier lecturing on the reversal of neurodegenerative diseases in football players.

