Tue, 10/02/2018 - 13:42 — bioquicknews

On October 2, 2018, IONTAS Limited, a leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human antibodies, today announced a collaborative paper published in Nature Communications1 with the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and the Instituto Clodomiro Picado of the University of Costa Rica describing the development of a panel of human antibodies that neutralize elements of black mamba snake toxin in an in vivo model. The open-access article, published online on October 2, 2018, is titled “In Vivo Neutralization of Dendrotoxin-Mediated Neurotoxicity of Black Mamba Venom By Oligoclonal Human Igg Antibodies.” Each year, approximately two million people fall victim to snakebite envenoming, which leads to more than 100,000 deaths and approximately 400,000 cases of severe sequalae, such as amputation. Particularly, impoverished victims living in snake-infested areas of the tropics are at risk, and many bites are left untreated due to the unavailability of safe and effective antivenoms. Snakebite envenoming has recently been introduced on the World Health Organization’s list of neglected tropical diseases due to its high disease burden. The “proof of concept” research described in the Nature Communications article identified key components, including dendrotoxins, in the black mamba’s venom that contribute to venom toxicity. Human antibodies were generated to these dendrotoxins using IONTAS Phage Display Technology and cocktails of IgG-formatted human antibodies were then shown to protect mice from dendrotoxin-mediated neurotoxicity in vivo. Associate Professor Andreas Hougaard Laustsen, Technical University of Denmark, commented: “Current antivenoms are based on plasma-derived animal antibodies, which are effective in neutralizing venom toxicity, but are also associated with serious adverse reactions, such as serum sickness, due to their non-human origin. With our work, we have laid the first stone on the technological path towards the manufacture of a next-generation fully human antivenom, devoid of such drawbacks.” Professor José María Gutiérrez, Instituto Clodomiro Picado, Universidad de Costa Rica, said: “It is rewarding to see that classic techniques in toxinology and state-of-the-art methodologies of recombinant DNA could be successfully combined to demonstrate clear therapeutic potential. This recombinant antibody approach opens the door to the development of novel tools in the treatment of snakebites.” Dr. John McCafferty, Founder and CEO, IONTAS said: “Snake envenomation is a particular burden among the world’s poorest people and the approach to treatment, based on poorly defined animal serum has not changed in decades. IONTAS was motivated to contribute our resources and experience in recombinant antibody technology towards this initial proof-of-concept study. We hope that this report will help encourage funders to support the scientific community and advance the treatment of snakebites using modern antibody engineering methods. Although many challenges remain in the development of safe, efficacious, and cost-effective drug cocktails, it is an achievable goal with the ultimate reward of seeing science help improve human lives.”

IONTAS

IONTAS is a biotechnology company focused on antibody discovery and cutting-edge technology development directed toward protein-based drug discovery. IONTAS was founded by John McCafferty principle inventor of antibody phage display technology and a co-founder of Cambridge Antibody Technology (now Medimmune, Cambridge). IONTAS offers services for antibody discovery using Phage Display Technology; and the supply of bespoke phage display libraries. In addition, IONTAS offers proprietary antibody discovery platforms including Mammalian Display where full-length antibodies are expressed in the context of a mammalian cell thereby allowing selection based on function, stability, expression ,and developability; IONTAS has also developed a novel “KnotBody” format that facilitates the targeting of antibodies to ion channels, GPCRs, and proteases.

INSTITUTO CLODOMIRO PICADO

The Instituto Clodomiro Picado (is a research center in Coronado, San José Province, Costa Rica. Established in 1970, the institute is a research unit of the Universidad de Costa Rica, responsible for the development and production of snake antivenoms and scientific research on snakes and their venoms, as well as educational and extension programs in rural areas and hospitals. The center collaborates internationally in research in toxinology and herpetology, working with more than 115 organizations in 31 different countries.

TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF DENMARK

DTU is recognized internationally as a leading university in the areas of technical and natural sciences, renowned for their business-oriented approach, focus on sustainability and study environment. The university was founded in 1829, and is now ranked as one of the foremost technical universities in Europe, continuing to set new records in the number of publications, and increase and develop partnerships with industry, and assignments accomplished by DTU’s scientific advice.

[Nature Communications article] [IONTAS]