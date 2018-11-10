Thu, 10/11/2018 - 04:40 — bioquicknews

On October 10, 2018, NanoView Biosciences, an emerging leader in the field of exosome detection and characterization, announced the closing of a $10 million Series B financing led by Northpond Ventures. Existing investors, including Sands Capital Ventures and PBM Capital Group, participated in the financing round. Proceeds will be used to complete development of the ExoView system, NanoView’s complete exosome detection and characterization platform, and to prepare the product for commercial launch. “Northpond Ventures really understands the need for more accurate, efficient approaches to characterizing exosomes and we are excited to have them join our current investors,” said Jerry Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of NanoView. “With these funds we are well positioned to complete the development of the first applications of our ExoView system. We plan to launch this platform for research markets in early 2019 and then expand into developing tools for clinical markets in the future.” Exosomes are nanoscale extracellular vesicles secreted by most cell types; they represent a communication system between cells. A growing body of research supports the potential of exosomes to diagnose, monitor, and even treat a broad range of diseases. Most currently available methods for analyzing exosomes are cumbersome, expensive, and require large sample volumes that are not readily available. According to NanoView, the ExoView system is an innovative instrument and consumables platform that efficiently and accurately enables complete detection and characterization of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes. “We see tremendous opportunity in NanoView’s platform technology and are impressed with the progress the company is making as it prepares to launch the ExoView system into the life science research market,” said Michael Rubin, MD, Founder and CEO of Northpond Ventures. “There is growing excitement about the promise of exosomes to diagnose and treat a variety of diseases, and the ExoView system has the potential to play a very important role in advancing this field of research.”

NANOVIEW BIOSCIENCES

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, enables life science researchers to better understand the biological role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The company’s proprietary product, the ExoView™ system, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision medicine. According to NanoView, ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

