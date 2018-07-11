Wed, 11/07/2018 - 19:07 — bioquicknews

The Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC), celebrating 10 years of operation, will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center (Silicon Valley, California) January 20-23, 2019. This is expected to be the largest Precision Medicine World Conference ever with 2,500 attendees. This amazing gathering of prestigious experts in multiple inter-related fields and those interested in learning more is co-hosted by UCSF, Stanford Health Care/Stanford Medicine, Duke University, Duke Health, and Johns Hopkins University. The program will cover innovative technologies, thriving initiatives, and clinical case studies that enable the translation of precision medicine into direct improvements in health care. Conference attendees will have an opportunity to learn first-hand about the latest developments and advancements in precision medicine and cutting-edge new strategies and solutions that are changing how patients are treated. The conference’s five-track program will include sessions on the following major topics, among many others: AI & Data Science; Clinical & Research Tools; Clinical Dx; Creating Clinical Value with Liquid Biopsy ctDNA, etc.; Digital Health/Health and Wellness; Pharmacogenomics; Emerging Technologies in Precision Medicine; Immunotherapy; Large-Scale Bio-Data Resources to Support Drug Development; Rare Disease Diagnosis; and Wellness & Aging. Conference organizers have assembled a hugely impressive lineup of 450+ highly regarded speakers, featuring pioneering researchers and authorities across the healthcare and biotechnology sectors (https://www.pmwcintl.com/2019sv/speakers/).

LUMINARY & PIONEER AWARDS

The conference will begin with the presentation of the PMWC’s prestigious Luminary & Pioneer Awards (https://www.pmwcintl.com/2019sv/awards/). The PMWC Luminary Award recognizes recent contributions of preeminent figures who have accelerated personalized medicine into the clinical marketplace. The PMWC Pioneer Award is given to rare individuals who presaged the advent of personalized medicine when less-evolved technology and encouragement from peers existed, but still made major advances in the field.

This year, for the Luminary Award, PMWC will be honoring Carl June, MD (Director of Translational Research at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania), for developing CAR-T therapy (the world’s first gene-based cancer therapy); Sharon Terry (CEO, Genetic Alliance), for inspiring and leading the movement to build systems for individuals to access and share health data; and Feng Zhang (Associate Professor, MIT), PhD, for spearheading the development of optogenetics and CRISPR.

For the Pioneer Award, PMWC will be recognizing George Yancopoulos (Co-Founder, President, CSO, Regeneron), MD, PhD, for developing foundational technologies designed to invent groundbreaking therapies.

Q & A INTERVIEWS WITH AWARD WINNERS

The PMWC will be making Q&A interviews with the award winners available ahead of the meeting and the interview with Dr. June is available now. You may find this interview at this link (https://www.pmwcintl.com/carl-june-2019sv-qa/). The first of a number of questions and Dr. June’s response to this first question is provided here. Please go to the PMWC web site to review the remainder of the Q&A interview of Dr. June.

To learn about the latest developments in precision medicine at PMWC 2019 and to meet and hear from the preeminent leaders of all the inter-related fields, please register here: https://www.pmwcintl.com/registration/?page_scroll=2019sv. If you are a patient advocate or in academia and cannot afford to purchase a ticket, contact team@pmwcintl.com or chat with them on the website - mention BioQuick News and they will do their best to assist you.

DR. JUNE'S INTERVIEW -- FIRST QUESTION & ANSWER -- ACCESS TO ENTIRE INTERVIEW ON PMWC SITE

Here is the first question asked of Dr. June, with his response.

First Question: The track theme is on the topic “How do we accelerate and deliver on the promise of cancer immunotherapy?” What are some key promises regarding immune-oncology, that we can build upon and translate into reality and how can we expedite delivery?

Dr. June’s Answer: “The use of the immune system to fight cancer holds a promise as a general solution to cancer therapy. At this point, there are about 600,000 deaths every year in the United States from cancer. About 10% of those are from blood cancers and the other 90% from solid tumors. The key issues are how to raise the response rate from currently 20% in most cancers so that nearly everyone responds. This is a daunting challenge because of the diversity of different kinds of tumors. The tumor microenvironment is extremely complex and varies from patient to patient and even within patients, different metastasis can have major differences in the nature of the tumor microenvironment.”

Please go to the PMWC site to view the entirety of Dr. June's Q & A interview (https://www.pmwcintl.com/carl-june-2019sv-qa/).

