What does fear smell like? And happiness? When we feel emotions do we emit substances specific to that particular emotional state which can be “smelled” by our peers? This is certainly true of animals, but for human beings, it has yet to be proven. Enzo Pasquale Scilingo, PhD, Professor of Electronic and Information Bioinformation at the Department of Information Engineering (DII) of the University of Pisa, who heads the Computational Physiology group at the Research Center “E. Piaggio,” is coordinating a project the aim of which is to study whether the emotions we feel lead us to emit specific molecules, identifiable through the sense of smell, by analyzing sweat. The project called POTION has been awarded over 6,500,000 euros, for a period of five years during which time Professor Scilingo will coordinate a consortium of 10 international partners from 8 different countries, each with a scientific profile which is complementary, multidisciplinary and of consolidated experience in the research sector referred to in the themes of the project. A team from the Department of Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry of the University of Pisa, coordinated by Professor Fabio di Francesco, will also be taking part in the project. Their task will be to identify and synthesize the molecules in question, using the most advanced analytical techniques. “POTION aims to study the human capacity to transmit emotions and influence social behaviour through body odor: chemosignals,” explains Professor Scilingo. “When we feel emotions such as happiness and fear, the human body produces chemosignals that are released through sweat and which could be emotionally contagious the moment they are perceived by others. The reaction to these chemosignals could induce inclusive behaviour and confidence in the percipient, or exclusive behavior and separation, and consequently, it could modulate social interaction between individuals.”

[Press release]