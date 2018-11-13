Tue, 11/13/2018 - 20:44 — bioquicknews

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) (http://www.esmo.org) has selected Professor Cornelis Melief to receive the 2018 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Award (http://www.esmo.org/Career-Development/Awards/ESMO-Award-for-Immuno-Onco...) in recognition of his life's work in studying the interactions of the immune system with cancer. The distinction will be officially presented to him at the opening keynote and award lecture of this year's ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress in Geneva, Switzerland (13-16 December) (http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-Immuno-Oncology-Congress-2018). Professors George Coukos and John Haanen, Scientific Co-Chairs of the upcoming Congress (http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-Immuno-Oncology-Congress-2018/Congr...), commented on the reasons for this nomination: "Professor Melief dedicated his career to understanding how the immune system, specifically cytotoxic lymphocytes, interact with cancer, and used this knowledge for the development of new therapeutic cancer vaccine strategies," said Professor Coukos. After studying virally induced cancer in mice, he is currently involved in clinical trials with synthetic vaccines for the treatment of head and neck, as well as cervical cancer, associated with the human papilloma virus (HPV). "With this award we are recognizing him as a true pioneer in the field of cancer immunology, who has trained and inspired a whole generation of young scientists with his research," Professor Haanen added.

Melief is Professor Emeritus in tumor immunology at the Leiden University Medical Center in The Netherlands, as well as the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of ISA Pharmaceuticals. "This is a great honor and wonderful recognition of the fact that after many years of concept building and evaluation in lab models and investigational trials, we have finally arrived at immunotherapy approaches that can make a difference for patients," he said.

The success of Professor Melief's work in developing effective immunotherapy for virus-induced tumors recently led to the implementation of clinical trials to bring so-called synthetic long peptide (SLP) vaccines to cancer patients world-wide. Professor Melief and his team were able to show the clinical effectiveness of these vaccines in treating patients with pre-malignant lesions caused by HPV type 16. They also demonstrated that in patients with cancer, in whom vaccination could not be used effectively on its own, it instead should be employed in combination with other therapies.

Among the most promising results obtained to date, Professor Melief and his team found that a combination of SLP vaccination and standard chemotherapy strengthened cervical cancer patients' immune response and prolonged their survival. The team further discovered that a similar effect could be achieved among patients with HPV-related head and neck cancer by administering the vaccines in conjunction with immunotherapy in the form of immune system boosting monoclonal antibodies.

Professor Melief will be the second recipient of the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Award, which was created in 2017 in commemoration of European cancer research and treatment pioneer Professor Georges Mathé, a founding member of the ESMO.

Professor Melief concluded: "To me, this award also means recognition of the outstanding teamwork delivered by talented investigators at Leiden University Medical Center and ISA Pharmaceuticals, as well as by many medical oncologists in the Netherlands, Belgium and the USA," he said. "The work would not have been possible without the highly appreciated participation of the patients in these early trials.”

(Credit: © European Society for Medical Oncology).

