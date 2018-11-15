Thu, 11/15/2018 - 05:48 — bioquicknews

In this grim honorless age of evil greedy Trump, there is yet some great good in the world. Yale College (1973) and University of Connecticut School of Medicine (1977) graduate Charles Halasz, MD, has just been awarded Americares Free Clinics' prestigious 2018 Dr. Patch Adams Award for over 20 years of distinguished community service to low-income patients with no insurance or not eligible for government support. Dr. Halasz is a Norwalk, Connecticut dermatologist, who is also board-certified in internal medicine. Dr. Halasz is also Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Columbia Univristy’s College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York City. The Dr. Patch Adams award was presented as part of the Fairfield County Medical Association (FCMA) Physician Extraordinaire Award Ceremony October 25. Dr. Halasz’s low-income patients, over 200 each year for over 20 years, are typically refugees from foreign countries and continents such as Nepal, the former Yugoslavia, Central America, and South America. When Americares opened its first free clinic, in Norwalk, CT, two decades ago, Dr. Halasz was one of the clinic's first volunteers. He provided his expert medical services for no charge in order to help people in need. And he has done so now for over 20 years. Below are comments given at the ceremony by the award presenters and by Charley himself. Suffice it to say that this is a great and well-deserved award that recognizes Dr. Halasz’s extraordinary compassion and nobility of soul. One of the presenters said the following: “Patch Adams said, ‘The unencumbered practice of care is an ecstatic experience worth paying to do.’ Dr. Patch Adams is a real physician. When most people hear the name Patch Adams, they think of Robin Williams (star of the Patch Adams movie). But actually, Patch Adams is a real physician, who is a visionary in the field of medicine In his idea of health care, he urges us to focus on care, compassion, and community. He himself started an independent free health care clinic where every health care provider donates his/her time and there is no cost to any patient. Patch Adams strongly believes that laughter and happiness cannot be separated from the health of the individual and that the health of the individual cannot be separated from the family, community, and society.”

“A DANCE WITH HUMANITY"--REMARKS BY AMERICARES PRESENTER, ROBIN GOTTLIEB, RN

“Americares Free Clinics is a program of the larger organization Americares. Americares is a disaster-relief, medical-relief organization that is all over the world, doing good work, not only delivering medications and supplies, but also doing programming. We've known Dr. Halasz since 1997. We asked him to see patients for us in his office at no charge and he consented to do that. He sees them as many times as they need to be seen. He goes to all lengths to discover what the problem is. He is just a very dedicated, passionate man, who takes really good care of our patients. I think Dr Halasz is special because he wants to give back. He has always been generous with his time. He has been generous with his procedures. He sees every patient whom we send to him. It doesn't matter what it is, he is dedicated to taking care of low-income, uninsured patients. Patch Adams said, ‘My life has been a dance with humanity.’ I can't think of anybody who exemplifies that better than Dr. Charles Halasz.”

“BE KIND TO THE STRANGER"--REMARKS BY DR. HALASZ

“I was in one of the early classes at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. I think the school was set up so we would give back to the state. They wanted some doctors to stay here. I went to Norwalk High School and I ended up coming back here to to work. I felt and I still feel that giving back to the people who live in this state is important. I think there is another thing. I think it is sort of a religious thing, a biblical thing-- to be kind to the stranger, to the person who doesn't have as much as you do. So, even before, years ago, we would give discounts to people who didn't have insurance or couldn't afford it. I guess I didn't go into it for the money, but it's been a good ride.”

“There's another benefit. I think when your whole office sees how you are helping people beyond what has to be or what's expected, it uplifts the whole office and the office becomes a special place. So it's kind of a religious thing, really. The Americares patients are so grateful. There was one patient I had years ago from Nepal. He kept bringing birthday cakes every year for every member of my staff, for maybe five years he would do it. Then he went on to nursing school. I believe he is a nurse now. I still run into him from time to time. So, it's not just a one-time thing. There is some continuity.”

“I think I wouldn't mind saying that it's been difficult trying to recruit other doctors to work at Americares Free Clinics. Some doctors do it when they retire, and they have the time. But I know I tried to recruit some people in my own specialty and they're so wishy-washy about it. They don't realize what you get back when you participate in an organization like this. And not just taking care of the patients--but meeting the staff at Americares and going to events there. It's so much fun, it just broadens your horizon.”

For many years, Dr. Halasz has served on the BioQuick News Board of Science & Medicine Advisors and the publication applauds Americares' recognition of Dr. Halasz's compassion & kindness toward needy low-income patients. His noble selfless efforts surely help make the world a brighter and more hopeful place. Congratulations and thank you, Dr. Halasz.

