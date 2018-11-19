Mon, 11/19/2018 - 21:02 — bioquicknews

(BY RACHEL DERITA, PhD Candidate,Thomas Jefferson University, Department of Cancer Biology) Epileptic seizures are established to neuroscience as global excitation of neurons in the brain. However, new research from Jefferson (Philadelphia University & Jefferson University) in Philadelphia and collaborating institutions has uncovered a previously unknown period of time before an epileptic seizure in which there is an activation of inhibitory neurons. “This is the first time, to our knowledge, that this phenomenon of inhibition at the start of a seizure has been observed in humans,” states senior author of the study Shennan Weiss, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Head of the Thomas Jefferson Computational Epilepsy Laboratory at the Vickie & Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience at Jefferson. Before now, this was a phenomenon only observed in chemically-induced seizures in research animals, and was therefore considered an artifact of the experimental models. In the current study, published online on September 4, 2018, in the Annals of Neurology, surgeons collaborating between Jefferson and the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), used electrodes to determine the exact location of the seizures occurring in an epilepsy patient. They then were able to track action potentials from single neurons, classified as either excitatory or inhibitory. It was observed that there was a burst of activity from the inhibitory neurons prior to activity of the excitatory neurons. Epileptic patients often experience a period of time prior to a seizure characterized by auras, confusion, and an inability to speak clearly or form coherent sentences. This period of dyscognition is now being correlated with the period of inhibitory neuron activation uncovered in this new study. It is also speculated that this inhibitory brain activity may an attempt to shut down overexcitement, “…like when you pull the brakes too hard on a bike and you fly over the handlebars,”says Dr. Weiss.

While there are many different types of seizures and these results were obtained only observing one type (low-voltage fast onset, the most common), it is believed that these findings can apply to other types of seizures.

More investigation is needed before applying this data to clinical intervention, but there may be new avenues in future treatments involving the targeting of inhibitory neurons to prevent seizures.

IMAGE

This image shows the signal of inhibitory neurons recorded from pre-surgery microelectrodes during a seizure. Each line represents a single neuron.

(Credit: Shennan Weiss laboratory, Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University).

[Press release] [Annals of Neurology abstract]