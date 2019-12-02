Tue, 02/12/2019 - 13:43 — bioquicknews

On February 11, 2018, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) (NASDAQ listed Avalon GloboCare AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics headquartered in New Jersey, announced that its ongoing co-development program with Weill Cornell Medicine, led by Yen-Michael Hsu, MD, PhD, Director of cGMP Cellular Therapy Facility and Laboratory for Advanced Cellular Engineering, has identified novel human angiogenic exosomes/extracellular cellular vesicles (EV) derived from endothelial cells. These angiogenic exosomes contain angiogenic factors developed to promote new blood vessel formation and tissue regeneration upon release from exosomes. A podium presentation titled “Novel Angiogenic Extracellular Vesicles Induced by StemReginin1” will be presented by Dr. Hsu at the upcoming Annual ISEV Meeting 2019 in Kyoto, Japan (April 24-April 28) (https://www.isev.org/page/ISEV2019). “Identification and isolation of tissue-specific exosomes is considered by many as the ‘Holy Grail’ in this area,” stated David Jin, MD, CEO, and President of Avalon GloboCare. “This discovery is essential for future development of endothelial cell-derived angiogenic exosomes in treating ischemic vascular diseases, as well as contribution to tissue and organ regeneration,” added Dr. Jin. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to advancing cell-based technologies and therapeutics, with a focus on developing and empowering innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and their clinical applications. In addition, Avalon provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics, cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

