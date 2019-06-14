Fri, 06/14/2019 - 00:06 — bioquicknews

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced on June 13, 2019 that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin. MD, PhD, will participate at the Second International Aesthetic Industry Conference in Chengdu, China, the largest meeting of its kind across all of Asia. Dr. Jin will lead the "Application of Stem Cell Exosomes" session on June 15, 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm, in the city’s Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center (image), acting as both chair and speaker of the panel. At this time, Dr. Jin will also unveil the launch of Avalon's new exosome product commercialization plan. The company will be providing a series of skincare and wound-healing products with Avalon's Clinical-grade Tissue-specific EXosomes as additives (ACTEX). Additionally, Yu Zhou, MD, PhD, the Co-CEO of Avalon's subsidiary GenExosome Technologies, will provide the conference keynote address. GenExosome Technologies developed proprietary exosome isolation systems in order to promote implementation of exosome biotechnology in "liquid biopsies" and to provide innovative exosome products for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Zhou's keynote presentation is titled "Application of Exosome Technology in Aesthetic Industry: Isolation, Quality Control, and Exosomic Analysis." "Avalon GloboCare is dedicated to assembling and integrating the premier scientific, clinical, and regulatory resources from around the world, in order to accelerate innovative and transformative cellular and exosome-based technologies, as well as their clinical applications," stated Dr. Jin. "We are honored to lead a panel with international experts to discuss this evolving ecosystem, as well as showcasing our exosome product commercialization plan." Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

[Press release]