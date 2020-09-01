Thu, 01/09/2020 - 08:57 — bioquicknews

BioQuick News has just learned that, on January 5, 2019, one of the publication’s Science & Medicine Advisors, San Francisco State University (SFSU) Professor of Biology and Former SFSU Dean of Biology Michael Goldman (see photo here and below), PhD, was recognized with two separate awards for his exemplary contributions to biotechnology programs in the California State University (CSU) system. Dr. Goldman was the sole recipient of the 2019 Andreoli Faculty Service Award, and he was also only the third recipient in the program’s long history of the CSUPERB Leadership Award, granted to him “in recognition of his dedication to and steady leadership of the CSUPERB community, ushering in an era of growth for the organization,” the selection committee wrote. CSUPERB is the CSU Program for Education & Research in Biotechnology (https://www2.calstate.edu/impact-of-the-csu/research/csuperb). Dr. Goldman has a long history with CSUPERB. Chosen to represent SFSU in the program’s Faculty Consensus Group in 2003, he was elected to the group’s Strategic Planning Council two years later and in 2010 became the chair, a position he held for eight years. He stepped down as chair in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to serve on the Strategic Planning Council. Asked what accomplishments he’s most proud of during his years leading the group, Dr. Goldman has a distinctly student-oriented focus. “We’ve been able to be pretty influential in pushing new ways of learning science such as active learning,” he said, as well as pushing an interdisciplinary focus by broadening representation in CSUPERB beyond biology and biochemistry departments. “I also think that we’ve been able to build a better focus on what industry needs from us,” creating opportunities for students and for funding.

Dr. Goldman has also been instrumental in advancing biotechnology programs at SFSU. He launched and continues to help organize the annual Personalized Medicine Conference (http://personalizedmedicine.sfsu.edu/), which brings together over 140 scientists, professionals, educators, and students each year. The conference, organized together with the City of South San Francisco, is now in its 12th year.

In fact, this exceptional conference that Dr. Goldman launched over a decade ago was, in its early days, the inspiration for the now world-level conference known as the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) that now attracts thousands of top-level scientists from around the world to its annual Silicon Valley conference. PMWC 2020 (https://www.pmwcintl.com/) will take place January 21-24 in Santa Clara, California.

Part of the motivation for launching the SFSU conference, Dr. Goldman says, was to create connections and opportunities for SF State students in the biotechnology industry. “South San Francisco has the highest concentration of life science research companies anywhere,” he explained. SF State, just up the road, is a potential talent pool for those companies. “I kind of figure us as the university for South San Francisco,” Dr. Goldman said.

And, along with SFSU Professor of Biology Lily Chen, Dr. Goldman established the Professional Science Master’s program at SFSU in 2008. This program prepares students for the biomedical workforce, combining industry internships with training in the life sciences and workplace skills.

The Andreoli Award selection committee praised Dr. Goldman’s commitment to creating opportunities for students in biotechnology. “Through his committee work and program governance, he has contributed greatly to the effectiveness of CSUPERB in positively impacting biotechnology programs and providing access to under-represented and non-traditional students (from K-12 to university levels),” they wrote.

And Dr. Goldman’s contributions to the advance of science extend even beyond these many impressive achievements. He has authored numerous book reviews for the prestigious journals Nature and Science, and he has been a key contributor to BioQuick News, a multiple-award-winning online life sciences publication that has recently been named one of the “Best Biology Blogs on the Planet,” and ranked among the "Top 50 Biology Blogs Every Biologist and Biology Student Must Follow in 2020.”

Dr. Goldman has covered American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual conventions for BioQuick News and he has also contributed articles on other topics, as well as providing key authoritative advice on thorny biology questions that occasionally come up. Dr. Goldman is a member of the BioQuick’s distinguished Board of Science & Medicine Advisors (http://www.bioquicknews.com/node/34).

We at BioQuick News are extremely proud of Dr. Goldman’s myriad contributions to science and to thousands of students. Congratulations, Dr. Goodman !! Richly deserved.

[Press release] [BioQuick Online News]

IMAGE

CSUPERB's 2019 Anthony Andreoli Faculty Service Award and 2019 Leadership Award Both Went to SFSU Professor of Biology and Former SFSU Dean of Biology Dr. Michael Goldman, who is shown here with CSUPERB President Soraya Coley (left) (Cal Poly Pomona & Chair, CSUPERB Presidents’ Commission) and Katherine McReynolds (CSU Sacramento & Chair, CSUPERB Strategic Planning Council).