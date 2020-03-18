Wed, 03/18/2020 - 16:30 — bioquicknews

On March 17, 2020, Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other rare disorders, announced the expansion of its strategic plan to further develop the company’s exosome platform technologies. In conjunction with these efforts, Stephen J. Gould (photo), PhD. has been appointed as Executive Consultant to guide Capricor’s development of exosome-based vaccines and exosome-based therapeutics. Dr. Gould, a Professor of Biological Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University, is an internationally recognized exosome expert who brings an unparalleled understanding of exosome engineering to Capricor’s exosome-based research and development programs. “One of the reasons the exosomes are potentially so useful and transformative is their ability to speak the language of a cell. We are excited by the commitment of Dr. Gould to help us explore the potential of exosome-based vaccines to help prevent human diseases and exosome-based therapeutics in treating human diseases. We look forward to announcing more updates shortly which will further outline some of our near-term goals within our exosomes program,” said Linda Marbán, PhD, Capricor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gould stated, “Exosomes are the body’s natural way of sending complex signals between cells and tissues. As a result, exosome-based vaccines have the potential to elicit more effective immune reactions against infectious agents and cancers, while exosome-based therapeutics have the potential to stabilize drugs and deliver them to their intended site of action. In addition, Capricor’s extensive expertise in cell culture and exosome purification provide it with numerous advantages for the scale-up and processing of exosome-based products, and, togetherg we will work to apply that ability to the production of viral vaccines, vesicle-mediated protein therapies, and treatment of inherited diseases. It’s a pleasure to be working with the talented Capricor team as we work together to develop exosome-based vaccines and drugs.”

Capricor has presented strong preclinical data using its proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC)-exosomes in many animal models. More specifically, Capricor has utilized this technology in pre-clinical studies of inflammation and intense immune activation such as DMD, sepsis, graft- versus-host disease (GVHD), and trauma. While Capricor’s CDC-derived exosomes have strong clinical potential, Capricor is committed to developing precision-engineered exosomes that carry defined sets of effector molecules which exert their effects through defined mechanisms of action.

DR. STEPHEN J. GOULD

Dr. Gould is a Professor of Biological Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University where he directs a research laboratory dedicated to understanding the biology of exosomes, especially in the context of human disease, while also serving as Director of Johns Hopkins University’s Graduate Program in Biological Chemistry. Dr. Gould is Co-Founder and acting President of the American Society for Exosomes and Microvesicles (ASEMV) (https://www.asemv.org/), CSO of TAVEC Pharma, and consultant to numerous biotech and pharma companies. Dr. Gould’s team was the first to reveal the mechanistic link between exosome biogenesis and virus budding, the first to identify mechanisms of exosome engineering, and the first to develop an exosome-based cancer therapeutic. Dr. Gould has published numerous research articles, invited reviews, and several book chapters, received numerous public and private research grants, organized numerous scientific conferences, and served on an array of NIH and other grant-review panels.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles (EVs) and is exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat a variety of disorders. For more information, visit www.capricor.com.

