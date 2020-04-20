Mon, 04/20/2020 - 07:23 — bioquicknews

On March 30, 2020, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, announced that emergency expanded access treatment with its INOpulse(R) inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) system (iNO) was initiated for the first time in a patient with a diagnosis of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 at the University of Miami School of Medicine. The treatment follows the recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency expanded access that allows INOpulse to be used immediately for the treatment of COVID-19 under the care and supervision of the patient’s physician. "Based on previous studies that demonstrate the benefits of iNO in oxygenation and immune response, INOpulse has the potential to be used as a viable treatment option for COVID-19," said the treating physician, Roger Alvarez, DO, MPH, Assistant Professor, University of Miami School of Medicine. "The cardiopulmonary benefit demonstrated by INOpulse in various indications provides the potential to prevent deterioration in patients with COVID-19, allowing ventilators to be preserved for the most critically ill. INOpulse's ease of administration could significantly decrease the burden on therapists and nurses as they combat this pandemic with constrained resources." NO is a molecule naturally produced in the endothelial lining of blood vessels that plays a significant role in vasodilation, or opening of the arteries, including arteries in the lung.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is approximately 82% identical to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-related coronavirus (SARS-CoV) that caused a global outbreak between 2003 and 2004. Prior studies have shown that nitric oxide (NO) could provide benefit in treating SARS-CoV by preventing viral replication, improving arterial oxygenation, reducing the need for ventilation support, and preventing the proliferation of lung infiltrates. Based on the genetic similarities between the two coronaviruses, the historical data in SARS-CoV support the potential for iNO to provide meaningful benefit for patients infected with COVID-19. "We believe the first patient with COVID-19 to start treatment with INOpulse could be a critical step in the fight against this pandemic due to the therapy's potential to halt disease progression and reduce the need for ventilation support," said Fabian Tenenbaum, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon Therapeutics. "Moreover, INOpulse's ability to treat patients in the outpatient setting could help alleviate the mounting impact on the capacity of hospitals and intensive care units. We will continue to collaborate with the FDA and will work diligently to make INOpulse available to more patients at more sites around the U.S. as expeditiously as possible."

CURRENT STATUS OF INOpulse

Bellerophon is currently developing INOpulse for multiple unmet cardiopulmonary indications. The Company recently announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 studies for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis (PH-PF) and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study in PH-PF. Bellerophon's proprietary INOpulse delivery system is portable and designed to deliver NO in a targeted, pulsatile manner that ensures accurate drug delivery and allows for use in outpatient settings outside of the hospital.

ABOUT BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse(R) program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

[Editor’s Note: Bellerophon was a hero in Greek mythology who was known for defeating Chimera, a fire-breathing female monster with a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail. Bellerophon was also recognized by riding white Pegasus which was given to him by Athena.]

Greek mythical here Bellerophon astride the white, winged horse Pegasus.