Mon, 05/04/2020 - 05:24 — bioquicknews

On May 4, 2020, CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage, Vancouver, Washington-based biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced that the Company is expecting enrollment completion for its 75 patient, Phase 2 double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized study by the end of this month. CytoDyn has submitted a request to the FDA to grant expanded access, also known as “compassionate use,” to make leronlimab available for patients not eligible for participation in two ongoing clinical trials for coronavirus infections. Many severe and critically-ill patients, who have received off-label immunomodulatory treatments for COVID-19, are excluded from participation in the Company’s Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and could potentially benefit from access to leronlimab under a compassionate use program. There are 49 COVID-19 patients who have enrolled for treatment with leronlimab through emergency INDs (eINDs). Four out of 11 critically ill patients with a multitude of pre-existing conditions survived after treatment, and of the next 38 patients, many were extubated, improved, or were discharged. Nader Pourhassan, PhD, Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, said, “We are very excited about the continuing positive responses from eIND patients following their treatment with leronlimab. We are equally excited about the prospects for patients should the FDA grant access to leronlimab under the compassionate use program. During this past Saturday, we had to overcome many obstacles for two patients who desperately wanted leronlimab. One patient was in the same hospita (Montefiore Medical Center in New York City) that enrolled the first 11 patients and the second was a well-known patient in Los Angeles. Under the compassionate use program, we could avoid and quickly overcome this type of stress and turmoil which was very difficult for the patients, their families, the physicians, and CytoDyn. The daughter of a patient who was on a machine used for severe heart and lung failure contacted us directly and expressed her immense gratitude, believing leronlimab saved her mother’s life. These are amazing times for us at CytoDyn; with the opportunity to wake up every day with the potential of saving somebody’s life. For sure, I could never have imagined such an incredible honor.”

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019

CytoDyn is currently enrolling patients in two clinical trials for COVID-19--a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 population in the U.S. and a Phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for severe and critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals throughout the country.

SARS-CoV-2 was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. The origin of SARS-CoV-2 causing the COVID-19 disease is uncertain, and the virus is highly contagious. COVID-19 typically transmits person to person through respiratory droplets, commonly resulting from coughing, sneezing, and close personal contact. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. For confirmed COVID-19 infections, symptoms have included fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Clinical manifestations in patients have ranged from non-existent to severe and fatal. At this time, there are minimal treatment options for COVID-19.

LERONLIMAB (PRO 140) & BLA SUBMISSION FOR HIV COMBINATION THERAPY

The FDA has granted a “Fast Track” designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for deadly diseases. The first is as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that is important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH (non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis). Leronlimab has completed nine clinical trials in over 800 people, including meeting its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).

In the setting of HIV/AIDS, leronlimab is a viral-entry inhibitor; it masks CCR5, thus protecting healthy T cells from viral infection by blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype from entering those cells. Leronlimab has been the subject of nine clinical trials, each of which demonstrated that leronlimab could significantly reduce or control HIV viral load in humans. The leronlimab antibody appears to be a powerful antiviral agent leading to potentially fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements compared with daily drug therapies currently in use. We would like to provide an update that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Leronlimab as a Combination Therapy for Highly Treatment Experienced HIV Patients will be considered completed after the clinical datasets are submitted on May 11, 2020. The clinical datasets are updated to address FDA comments for mock datasets from March 12 and March 20, 2020. After the BLA submission is considered completed, FDA makes a filing decision and sets a PDUFA goal date. CytoDyn has Fast Track designation and a rolling review previously assigned by the FDA and plans to request a priority review for the BLA. A priority review designation means the FDA’s goal is to take action on the marketing application within 6 months of receipt (compared with 10 months under standard review).

In the setting of cancer, research has shown that CCR5 may play a role in tumor invasion, metastases, and tumor microenvironment control. Increased CCR5 expression is an indicator of disease status in several cancers. Published studies have shown that blocking CCR5 can reduce tumor metastases in laboratory and animal models of aggressive breast and prostate cancer. Leronlimab reduced human breast cancer metastasis by more than 98% in a murine xenograft model. CytoDyn is, therefore, conducting a Phase 1b/2 human clinical trial in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and was granted Fast Track designation in May 2019.

The CCR5 receptor appears to play a central role in modulating immune cell trafficking to sites of inflammation. It may be crucial in the development of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and other inflammatory conditions. Clinical studies by others further support the concept that blocking CCR5 using a chemical inhibitor can reduce the clinical impact of acute GvHD without significantly affecting the engraftment of transplanted bone marrow stem cells. CytoDyn is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study with leronlimab to support further the concept that the CCR5 receptor on engrafted cells is critical for the development of acute GvHD, blocking the CCR5 receptor from recognizing specific immune signaling molecules is a viable approach to mitigating acute GvHD. The FDA has granted “orphan drug” designation to leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD.

CYTODYN

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn completed the filing of its BLA in April 2020 to seek FDA approval for leronlimab as a combination therapy for highly treatment experienced HIV patients. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients.

[CytoDyn press release, 5-4-20] [CytoDyn]