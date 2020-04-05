Mon, 05/04/2020 - 08:19 — bioquicknews



On Friday, May 1, 2020, CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), a late-stage, Vancouver, Washington-based biotechnology company that is developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications –including in HIV/AIDS, cancer, COVID-19, GvHD (graft versus host disease), and NASH (non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH)—participated in a Wall Street Reporter’s “Next Super Stock” Webinar (Hear Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N__GrLtM1ls&feature=youtu.be).

Nader Pourhassan, PhD, Director, President, & Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, and Bruce Patterson, MD, a pathologist and advisor to CytoDyn, and Chief Executive Officer & Founder of IncellDx, a diagnostic services provider, provided a comprehensive update on use of leronlimab (Vyrologix) (https://www.cytodyn.com/about-cytodyn) as a treatment for COVID-19. Dr. Pourhassan gave an update on patient enrollment in emergency INDs, and in Phase 2 and Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 trials.

Dr. Patterson discussed his latest discovery of the mechanism of action of COVID-19 and the effect of leronlimab. Dr. Patterson has shown that levels of the master immunomdulator RANTES are 100X normal levels in critically ill COVID-19 patients, and he believes that COVID-19 is completely a RANTES-driven disease. Leronlimab blocks the normal receptor (CCR5) for RANTES and thus effectively reduces the influence of RANTES, enabling the calming of “cytokine storms,” restoration of immune homeostasis, and decrease of plasma viral loads. This triad of improvements restores lung function and often enables critically ill, ventilated patients to be ex-tubated and discharged from the hospital in just 5 days.

Additional details can be viewed in the text of the Webinar presentations and of the following Q & A session below. The results described by Dr. Patterson suggest that leronlimab is far superior to Gilead’s remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

CytoDyn is currently enrolling patients in two clinical trials for COVID-19, a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 population in the U.S. and a Phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for severe and critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals throughout the country.

Below this introduction is a transcript of the Friday (May 1) presentations provided by Dr. Pourhassan and Dr. Patterson, and of the 29 questions and answers in the Q & A session that followed. These questions were selected from over 200 questions that had been submitted by the thousands of listeners to the call when they registered to participate in the webinar.

This transcription was prepared by BioQuick News Editor & Publisher Mike O'Neill

After the transcript of the presentations and Q & A session are brief backgrounds of Dr. Pourhassan and Dr. Patterson, and short descriptions of lenorlimab and CytoDyn.

These are followed by a number of links to related information, including links to CytoDyn & Gilead press releases, to YouTube videos on CytoDyn, lenorlimab, and lenorlimab mechanism of action, and to lenorlimab-related articles in the popular press and on TV.

TRANSCRIPT OF PRESENTATION BY CYTODYN CEO DR. NADER (May 1, 2020)

“It’s a very impressive product called leronlimab and it binds to CCR5 on the membrane of T-cells and other cells. We will get to that in a minute. But the potential of this product is just really stunning for us-- to have positive results in HIV, positive results in cancer, positive results in animal studies with NASH (non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis), positive study in animal study and positive study in humans for GvH (graft versus host disease), and then we are going to file a Phase 2 protocol and new IND for multiple sclerosis (MS).”

“Now, the whole world is worried about one thing. None of these are they worried about as much as they worry about right now, corona virus. And, lo and behold, xxx Dr. Bruce Patterson for guiding the company in the right direction and and saying this is probably the best solution for ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) that kills corona virus patients, we got into corona virus. So, I can never thank him enough, and our shareholders should be aware of that.”

“Now, in regards to the results we just put out in a press release (https://www.cytodyn.com/newsroom/press-releases/detail/424/cytodyn-repor...), I want to emphasize what this means as there has been a lot of confusion. So I want to break it down the way it was in the press release, and just speak about it for a few minutes, and then go to Questions & Answers and Dr. Patterson and I will address those.”

“In regards to 11 patients at Montefiore Medical Center, the Hospital for Albert Einstein College of Medicine, we had 11 patients. A lot of them had failed everything and they were very close to a very dangerous position—some of them old, but many different problems. From those 11 patients, all of them were in the ICU, 8 of them were intubated with mechanical ventilation [3:50], 7 were organ transplant recipients (one of them with a heart transplant), 7 were on immunosuppressive regimens, 10 were on dialysis, and 10 were on vasopressors.”

“So, saving 4 of these patients’ lives was a very big achievement for Dr. Harish Seethamraju, MD (Montefiore’s Medical Director for Advanced Lung Failure and Lung Transplant, and an internationally recognized expert in lung transplantation) (https://www.montefiore.org/body_mobile.cfm?id=1743&action=detail&ref=18574), who told me he had no other option—‘I am watching these patients die,” thst’s exactly what he told me when he called me. He called me and said, ‘I need this,’ and I told him, we’re waiting 60 days to get a pre-IND through the FDA. And his heroic move of believing Dr. Bruce Patterson’s talk about the mechanism of action (MOA); he was able to convince the FDA to give him an emergency IND because there was no other hope for these patients.”

“And that started everything for us.”

“Then, there were more patients—23 in Southern California. One of these 23 patients is Samantha Mottet (https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/04/10/coronavirus-survivor-leronlimab/) who has talked about how her life was saved. There were two different categories in those 23 patients—6 were critical and intubated, and from those 6, 3 were ex-tubated, for 1 we haven’t seen any improvement, yet 2 have improved, but are still intubated. The 17 severely ill—7 of them 8 are discharged from the hospital." [5:01]

“And it’s very important for everyone to know that the time to discharge was about 5 days. Just keep in mind that the data that just came out—congratulations to Gilead with remdesivir—showed that their time to discharge or improvement was about 11 days versus 15 days for placebo. We had just a small number of patients and we can’t make a lot out of it, but it’s nice to see that [ours] is about 5 days.”

“So now, 2 are stable, and 2 of these patients we haven’t read anything--we have just barely injected them, and 2 we have not seen improvement yet.”

“Now, the third group was 3 different hospitals and there are 5 patients—they’re critical, they’re intubated, and 4 of them have already been ex-tubated. One of these patients was in ECMO and Dr. Patterson will talk about that one patient, who was very, very sick.”

“Dr. Patterson, would you like to explain a few things about her and then I’ll continue?” [6:00]

DR. PATTERSON

“Yeah, this was a very heart-breaking story, where a woman came down with COVID after both of her parents got infected with COVID. Both parents were in the ICU. Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to get drug to her father and we got drug to her mother when she was already on ECMO, which is a heart-lung bypass machine, essentially life-support (Editor’s Note: even closer to death than when on a ventilator). Within 24 hours, she was off ECMO. She’s now been almost completely weaned off the ventilator and is in the process of being transferred to a rehab hospital for physical therapy to get back to normal every-day life.”

“So, such a touching story--that somebody who had lost a loved one, we were able to save her mother, who, for all intents and purposes, was facing the same fate.”

CEO SUMMARIZES PATIENTS SO FAR

“Thank-you, Dr. Patterson. Let me summarize the patients we have so far. So, very critically ill is how I’m categorizing the first 11 patients. The FDA has 3 categories and we need to be aware of that—one is critical, one is severe, and one is mild-to-moderate.”

”We had no mild-to-moderate cases among these patients (39 patients). There were 54 emergency-approved INDs, but we are just reporting the 39 because we don’t have the results for the others. Now, remember we are calling 11 as very critically ill and 4 of these were saved.”

“Now, I am going to have Fr. Patterson explain his understanding of the blood samples of these 11 patients at day 0, 3, 7, 14, 21, and, for som, day 23. 11 patients were critically ill and 10 of these were ex-tubated; 17 were severely ill and (no results on 2), but the remaining 13 of 15 were either discharged or improved and we have no mild-to-moderate.”

“Now, what I want to do right now is to let Dr. Patterson speak about what he found out after researching and doing fabulous job. A lot of us scientists believe he will be recognized very well for his discovery about those 11 patients which will be [the subject of] a publication hopefully coming out soon [in a prestigious journal].”

“Dr. Patterson, could you please tell us what you can about those?”

PRESENTATION BY BRUCE PATTERSON, MD, PATHOLOGIST, ADVISOR FOR CYTODYN, CEO & FOUNDER OF INCELLDX

“Yes, we looked at these patients at day 0, day 3, and day 7. What was absolutely amazing was that we discovered a protein that was 100-times (100X) the normal level in these patients—far greater than the increase of interleukin-6 (IL-6) and other “cytokine storm” components. This protein, called RANTES (also called CCL5) is actually blocked by leronlimab from binding to CCR5 on immune cells.”

"Essentially, RANTES is like a magnet for immune cells in the lung [and it]was drawing in enormous numbera of immune cells into the lung and more cytokines and more RANTES and then more cells came in and what happened is that you got a sequestration of immune cells in the lungs that were causing the severe damage and mortality.”

“The other part of this is that RANTES is toxic to the kidneys and is toxic to the liver and is part of the coagulation cascade that can be responsible for all the clots that were seen.”

“So, there’s no question that COVID-19 is a RANTES disease. It is certainly not an IL-6 disease and the exciting clinical results that Nader has described is a testament to the mechanism of action (MOA).”

“So, you know, leronlImab does three things: it restores the immune system, it quiets the cytokine storm, and much to our delight, this is the first time ever we’ve shown that an immune modulator can decrease viral load by improving the immune system.”

“Everything that everyone is looking for in COVID, which is those three components--restore the immune suppression to normal levels, quiet the cytokine storm, and reduce he viral load--are all accomplished with one drug, not two drugs, not a combination of drugs that was suggested by Dr. Fauci the other day who said that any anti-viral would have to be accompanied by an anti-inflammatory.”

“This one drug has accomplished all three of these goals with a single, once-a-week injection over 2-3 weeks and we’ve shown tremendous improvement in all of these categories.”

“And I should mention that preliminary studies have shown that RANTES is also increased 5-fold in mild-to-moderate patients. So, this is not a protein that just occurs in critically ill patients. It starts early and is probably the reason why this disease progresses so quickly.”

“So, if we can intervene early with leronlimab, we have tremendous potential of keeping people from going from mild-to-moderate disease to severe disease. And, if we can do that, and we can take the specter of death and morbidity out of the community, out of the population, out of the world’s thinking, we can get people back to work and start to build our normal lives again.” [12:17]

“The one concerning point about the study we just accomplished is that we found COVID-19 in blood. That has critical implications for our blood supply. Our blood supply is [currently] tested for HIV, hepatitis C, hepatitis B, and West Nile virus. We have got to be able to alter how we test our blood supply to include COVID testing to ensure the safety of our people around the world.”

“So, the importance of this study, which is off for review at a prestigious journal, is its overwhelmingly having identified a major mechanism of COVID, in addition to identifying a major concern about this infection that goes beyond the health of the infected and can infect all of the uninfected as well.”

DR. POURHASSAN

“As you told me before, the body of information in the blood samples you analyzed, probably you could get 5 or 6 publications—is that true? How many more publications would you expect?”

DR. PATTERSON

“Absolutely. This is just the beginning. There’s so much information from these first 10 patients in response to leronlimab, we couldn’t possibly put it all in a single paper. It could almost be a book chapter. And, for that reason, we’re going to continue to publish these results in the very critically ill, but also, as the data comes in, on the initial presentation of the moderate patients.”

“I think it’s just as important to see how many of these patients with less severe disease also have COVID in the blood. It’s absolutely critical to understand the dynamics of viral load, or how much virus is in blood. And this measurement is far more accurate than nasal swabs or swabs from the lung or tracheal aspirates or [samples] from the lungs, because there is a denominator. It’s the number of copies of virus per milliliter of blood. That’s very, very reproducible. I think we have to look at that parameter across the spectrum of the disease for the safety of everyone around the world.” [15:07]

DR. POURHASSAN

“Thank you, Dr. Patterson. I’d like to ask if you don’t mind, the viral load in the study that was done with [xxxxxxxx]. Again, congratulations to Gilead for reaching the primary end-point as it was reported. We need products desperately and that was a great step forward, but if I am correct the primary end-point to get discharged versus placebo, they showed, if what I received was the correct graph, that there was no difference between placebo and the active arm, there was no difference in the viral load. Now, this was the viral load difference.”

DR. PATTERSON

“That’s a very important point. The first thing I have to point out is that the [Gilead] viral load was not in plasma or in blood. That was viral load from pharyngeal swabs or from samples from the lungs. So, it’s very, very different. We would expect virus to be there. And you’re absolutely right, there isn’t a statistical difference between the two groups.”

“We are the first to report a viral assay from the actual blood and to be able to show that, over time, in response to a drug, leronlimab is capable of decreasing it, and it is statistically significant at day 7 in all of the patients we tested.”

DR. POURHASSAN

“How do you explain the drop in viral load that we saw with leronlimab? What do you actually attribute that to?”

DR. PATTERSON

“This is an enhancement of the immune system by inhibiting T-regulatory cells (Tregs), which shut off the immune response. And by restoring immune system homeostasis, we’re allowing the patient’s own immune system to eliminate virally-infected cells. People talked about monoclonal antibodies against COVID, but that’s only going to inactivate--what we call in virology ‘neutralize’--free virus. But it does nothing really for virally infected cells.”

“Virally-infected cells are cleared by the immune system, much like cancer cells are cleared by the immune system. [17:51] There is an [apt] analogy between leronlimab and COVID, and leronlimab and cancer. What we’re doing is taking advantage of everything we’ve learned in cancer—the seminal discoveries of PDL-1 and other checkpoint inhibitors.”

“Our own immune system is the strongest weapon against tumor cells.… cancer, there are directed therapies against lung cancer, against breast cancer, and others-- the target cancer genes in those cancers. However, PDL-1, which is a quote ‘non-specific’ approach to cancer elimination can be used in many, many different cancers. Why? Because it actually enhances the immune response against those cancers that express the PDL-1 marker.”

“Leronlimab is similar; it enhances the immune response, and whether that’s a immune response against cancer, or a immune response against COVID, does it matter? The fact is it’s capable of enhancing the immune response against any foreign cells—whether it be a tumor cell or a virally-infected cell.”

“And, frankly, leronlimab has to be in our armentarium for emerging pathogens going into the future. [19.24] xxxx care what the agent is. All it does is that it enhances our own body’s immune system, which we’ve shown in cancer is our body’s strongest weapon against cancer and other foreign agents.”

“We are cranking up the immune system to be able to target these foreign invaders. So, I think it has to be, going forward, a part of our strategy for addressing emerging pathogens that we’ll see in the future, not only COVID.”

DR. POURHASSAN

“That’s very amazing. Now, my last question for you is, if remdesivir is an anti-viral drug, and if the virus did not show any difference between placebo and the active arm then perhaps was there a different mechanism that we are missing? They (Gilead) saw the difference between the release time of the patients from 15 to 11. But virus didn’t go down………. What would be the reason it had some positive effect?”

DR. PATTERSON

“Right now, we don’t know. That’s why we we’ve worked so hard, in coordination with the clinical trials of leronlimab, in defining, very, very well, the mechanism by which leronlimab is working in COVID.”

“You have to have the basis of the mechanism to provide input in the clinical trials in terms of output and whether or not the therapy worked, because, at the end of the day, you know, that’s what you’re looking for. Is the mechanism solid enough to support a clinical trial? and the end-point is to see that the clinical trials are working because you understand the mechanism.”

“So, anti-virals, what should they do? Lower the virus. Immune modulators, anti-inflammatories as Dr. Fauci refers to them, what do they need to do? Calm the inflammation. Right?”

“With leronlimab, we see both—calming the inflammation, restoring the immune system, and decreasing the viral load. It’s a triple threat, and we haven’t seen this with any other drug on the market right now.” [21:52]

DR. POURHASSAN

“Thank you so much. So, with that, can we go ahead and go to Question & Answer, please?”

Q & A SESSION

QUESTION 1

“Can this drug be used a single-agent treatment in COVID or do you foresee a combination drug therapy helping in the final analysis?”

ANSWER—DR. PATTERSON

“This can function on its own. I think it’s exciting that we also did a mild-to-moderate study, in addition to the severe study based on the results that we saw, because, frankly, RANTES is increased 5-fold in mild-to-moderate patients and, if it’s not blocked and not addressed, that could account for the very quick transition from mild-to-moderate disease to severe disease.”

QUESTION 2

“Why is it so hard for the FDA to realize how many lives could be saved by using leronlimab?” [23:00]

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“FDA has rules and regulations—they just don’t get excited because somebody calls them up and says ‘hey, I have something that works on a few people.’ They have well-established trials, called placebo-controlled clinical trials. We have done that with HIV and we had a primary end-point and they had no problem giving us approval for going to the next step. So, please don’t point fingers at the FDA at time they’re doing fantastic job, separating 200 companies from real to fiction.”

“They’ve been giving us Phase 2 and Phase 3 and emergency IND approvals left and right, one after another. Obviously, they believe we have something here—that’s why.”

“I don’t know what more a regulatory agency/body should do for a country. And right now, I hope that other countries learn from that. The European countries have a beautiful regulatory system. And other countries will, hopefully, have that too.”

QUESTION 3 [24:15]

“Is leronlimab’s bility to reduce plasma viral load due primarily to restoration of the immune system or some new mechanism?”

ANSWER—DR. PATTERSON

“It’s restoration of the immune system. Clearly, the blocking of T-regulatory cells, which are involved in inhibiting the innate and adaptive immune systems—the innate being the first thing your body uses with a foreign pathogen it’s never seen before and then, eventually, having seen the virus for a few weeks, we start to get what’s called ‘adaptive immunity’ which is specific immunity.”

“I think leronlimab’s ability to inhibit cells that inhibit both of those processes--allow the immune system to do its job and clear out infected cells, and lower the viral burden. And that’s what we’re seeing.”

“I’ve seen reports, ‘Does leronlimab actually target the virus?’—it doesn’t. But like we said in the cancer example, PDL-1 doesn’t target the exact type of cancer; it targets the immune system against that cancer. There are other drugs that target the actual cancer. So, it’s a very appropriate analogy, and leronlimab is doing, much like PDL-1 does for cancer, it targets the immune response against the virally-infected cells, and enhances it and allows it to do its job, which, again from the cancer example, we know is the most powerful weapon we have in the world.”

QUESTION 4

"What’s the progress in government funding on COVID-19?"

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“So, we’re in talks with a government agency. We’re not in the position to name that agency, but it is going forward very well, thanks to Dr. Patterson’s many interactions with them, showing the mechanism of action. They have said they would like to partner with CytoDyn and we’re going forward with the application. Nothing solid. We don’t have anything that gives us green light to funding, but it is very, very positive.” [26:38]

QUESTION 5

“Please elaborate on the amount of warrants outstanding.”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“It’s over 100 million, obviously, and if everybody exercises their warrants, which all of them are in money, averaging 60 cents, then the company could probably up to Nasdaq without raising funds or diluting the company, so I’m waiting for everyone to go ahead and exercise their warrants to help the company to up the stock without dilution.”

QUESTION 6

“Have you provided updated status to FDA on 49 patients who have been treated with leronlimab?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“So, when we do emergency IND, the FDA is in touch with the physician directly, so I’m almost certain that they have as they waived our waiting for pre-IND and immediately pressed to Phase 2 because they saw the results. That’s my guess. We are submitting data as soon as we get it to the FDA as the data comes in—but we don’t do that for every patient, but as a group of them.” [27:50]

QUESTION 7

“We have doctors interested in for your [xxxx] and are interested in the Canadian rights to leronlimab. Whom do we speak to?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“That’s a good question. As soon as a person sends me a personal email, their doctor, not themselves, their doctor—and requests anything, Dr. Kush Doty immediately sends them the guidelines of where to call, how to go forward. They can call the FDA with the number we provide and they can get emergency IND very quickly, and the product can be shipped to them within 24 hours. So, with Canadian government, and so we have Canadian hospitals and physicians are reaching out and we are working with some of them.”

QUESTION 8

“What are the two most significant challenges your company leadership faces in the next four months”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“Manufacturing, manufacturing, and manufacturing. [28:48] We have a solution to the world, we potentially have. We’re waiting in desperate, desperate days. These are very valuable days we are waiting and I have gotten hold of Dr. xxxxx at Samsung. That’s the only company that can produce whatever we need. AGC is not capable of producing that kind of volume, but they’re doing a good job giving us the small volumes. But we could get 1.2 million doses this year and I have heard that Gilead is prepared for 130,000 patients, and to get any more from them will have to wait until next year.”

“So, we’re ahead of them. We’re way ahead of them, because we could have 1.2 million if not more, but we need to get funding to get Samsung to expedite everything. And I’m not able to use shareholder value because the company doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to the shareholders, and we don’t want to dilute the company because that’s not what our shareholders want. So, we need the government to help us…… work with the data.” [29:57]

QUESTION 9

“Please elaborate on how published scientific journal articles are used by the FDA and also by hospital medical doctors.”

ANSWER—DR. PATTERSON

“That’s a great question. I think what we’ve done is we’ve been able to submit for publication and, hopefully, we’ll hear very soon—submit for publication statistically significant changes associated with treatment with leronlimab that pre-date clinical trial-significant data. But that also forms the basis of why something is going to work.”

“So, I think the publications are critical as we continue to test patients in these trials. And I do think that the publications in very high-profile, prestigious journals—which is what we’re talking about—do have a significant influence with clinicians, other scientists, etc., in showing getting their buy-in as to why this should work and also informing them of what they should be looking for in terms of end-points in these clinical trials.”

“There’s been a tremendous coordination within CytoDyn amongst all of us. This is the outcome we’re expecting—why?—because we know the mechanism. Well, I think it is so important to know what’s causing the deaths, what’s causing the morbidity, in COVID. How is our drug affecting that? And that we have statistical significance in the paper…..”

“So, knowing that the mechanism is holding up is clinically significant and giving us great confidence in the clinical trials ultimately being clinically significant. And those two in concert puts us far in front of the pack because we understand the disease now, we’ve made these discoveries that haven’t been reported, we have the drug that targets what we found, and the clinical trials have been designed accordingly.”

“That’s just good medicine.” [32:33]

“As a result of being very forward-looking we started on this two and a half months ago—others believed that leronlimab would not have any effect on COVID because it blocks CCR5, which is not the COVID receptor, but we knew what we had, and that allowed us to plan ahead accordingly beautiful clinical trials. As a result of Dr. Kush Doty Amarex/Amerex?? has done a terrific job writing these up with a full understanding of the mechanism. They’ve been designed beautifully and we’re all very excited to ultimately have those results.”

DR. POURHASSAN–"What Dr. Patterson just said that he discovered that we should go forward for COVID-19 with leronlimab, he also came after we were not enrolling any patients in our cancer trial because our inclusion criteria was that, if the cells in the cancer had CCR5, we let the patients come in. Dr. Patterson over-ruled that. He said that you guys are not doing that right, the cancer has to also have the macrophages around it, the leucocytes in sequestration around the tumor, you need to look at that. And we did that and immediately enrolled patients and stopped that we have no patients coming. So far, all the patients that we have gotten, I would say 90-95% are meeting the criteria because of Dr. Patterson. So, the track record of what he has done for our program is really impressive.” [34:20]

QUESTION 10

“How do your blood test findings help explain the clotting issues being reported for severe to critical COVID patients?”

ANSWER--DR. PATTERSON

“It’s a beautiful puzzle, unfortunately for the patient, but it’s a puzzle. Platelets, which are intimately involved in clotting, produce RANTES. And by producing RANTES, they pull in, again the magnet analogy, pull in immune cells, so you get these thromboembolic events due to a combination of platelet aggregation, immune cell aggregation, that can cause clots, and, in some cases, those get released and can cause stroke and other events. So, there isn’t a co-morbidity in COVID that doesn’t involve a role of RANTES, and that includes renal failure, elevation of liver enzymes, and clotting. So, I think, to date, we haven’t seen one of the patients on leronlimab with any clotting issues.”

QUESTION 11

“If your hospital studies are successful, will you be allowed to send your drug globally to help very sick COVID patients?”

ANWSWER--DR. POURHASSAN

“Yes, we could perhaps, but again, each country has to go through its own regulatory department. So, we can move as fast as the regulatory team of each country allows us to do so.”

QUESTION 12

“What is the improvement in length of stay for patients given leronlimab? Do patients develop increased levels of IgM or IgG after?”

ANSWER—DR. PATTERSON

“Yes, as Nader showed in one of his slides, in the study of the severe patients, not the critically ill patients, the average time (from leronlimab treatment to hospital discharge) was 5 days, which of course is much sooner than we’ve seen discussed in the past few days (i.e., for Gilead’s remdesivir). So, that’s great news.”

“I think the better news is that we’re able to save a significant number of the critically ill patients as well, especially the ones where resources weren’t critical like in the New York cohort.”

“And I think, at the end of the day, you know, that’s going to be a huge positive, is that we’re correcting all the deficiencies—the immune cell deficiencies, we’re lowering the plasma viral loads, and people are going to get out of the hospital sooner.”

“And we’re seeing them come off machines much, much more quickly—even coming off ECMO in 24 hours--that is incredible for someone who has been basically on life-support for a number of days.”

QUESTION 13

“Nasdaq listing timeline?” (a number of questions about this)

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“Nasdaq has a number of criteria. We meet most of the criteria, but we don’t meet is the equity value of $5 million by raising funds based upon the last 4 quarters we spent is about $55 million or so. So, now we have a decision to make—do we want to do xxxxx and be able to up-list or do we want to xxxx we need to authorize more shares [xxxxx] we don’t want to dilute the company the way it was diluted before that, under different leadership. And 100 million shares were authorized and the [xxxx] was very bad news for us make that decision, we want to wait a little bit—see how our trials come out and how the stock price comes up. If the stock price goes to double-digit ….. the main criteria.” (Double-check this paragraph)

“The other criteria we need to be very careful about is do we have the share price above $3 for several days in a row. Over $2 [xxxxx]”

“So, all those criteria have been met, but the fund-raising. I want all the sharehlolders to know that if they exercise their warrants, then we will have enough funds without diluting the company…. to offer this to New York or to Nasdaq, I believe.” [39:46]

QUESTION 14

“No question, but I would like to compliment CytoDyn’s team, and I would like to applaud Drs.NP, BP, and JL, and your associates. Excellent work!”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN & DR. PATTERSON

Thank you.

QUESTION 15

“What is CytoDyn’s position if asked to combine leronlimab with remdesivir?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“So, as Dr. Patterson indicated, we believe that we are not only having a great effect on the virus itself, but we are also an immune modulator, correcting the immune system, and, because of that, if there was an offer to some background noise that people are saying that that Anthony Fauci would like to see something like that, we would love to do what our scientists and experts would suggest. We’ll have a board meeting immediately and Dr. Patterson will weigh in on all of those, and look at the pros and cons, and do what is best for our shareholders and the patients of the world, which is our number one priority for all of our shareholders.” [40:56]

QUESTION 16

“Please discuss patent protection.”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“Over 57 countries or more, and we also have about 60 or 70 patents. There are more patents that have been added to us for monotherapy (HIV), for cancer… We’ve spent millions of dollars a year of shareholders’ money on patent protection, so we’re set pretty well.”

QUESTION 17

“Why is Gilead grabbing all the attention when their COVID-19 results are so poor?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“We don’t want to pour water on somebody else’s results. We’ve got to let their experts comment on that. Dr. Anthony Fauci will let us know how everything is and we’ll see what comes up. Gilead was not given any special privileges. Actually, I think we got the special privileges of doing a 75-patient trial. They’re [Gilead] doing everything they can. They’re a company that saves people’s lives and they make money for their shareholders, so I have nothing to say about that, but good things. And, hopefully, one day we can be in that position. But I don’t see anything like that (check this!!).” [42:13]

QUESTION 18

“Other than the FDA, have you had any discussion with any other government agencies or affiliates regarding leronlimab?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“We were talking with England, and we talked to Italy. Obviously, we have to be careful with the amount of dose of product that we have. We are talking to many countries, including Iran even.”

QUESTION 19

“Is the availability of the drug still in the range of 130,000 to 160,000 doses?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“The availability--if you look at 1.2 million til the end of the year, if we get that, that’s equal to 600,000 doses which will take care of 300,000 patients because they require two doses, which is two weeks.”

QUESTION #20

“Can you produce enough Vyrologix [leronlimab] to meet the demand?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“We hope so. If we get funding. Again, we are a small company and we need funding and help from government.”

QUESTION #21

"What’s your timeline for bringing leronlimab (Vyrologix) to market?"

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

Well, as you have heard, we are working on the first approvals so that BLA we have to work on that for HIV; we have to work on that and then COVID-19 if we can expedite things, great; and for cancer, same thing, we’re going for xxx population. Don’t know if we’ll get it or not, but we’re working on all of that.”

QUESTION #21

“Did Gilead do [blunt/blind (?)] studies like we’re doing?"

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“Yes.”

QUESTION #22

“MOA is to inhibit CCR5 receptors on healthy cells?”

ANSWER—DR. PATTERSON

“Yes. But remember that CCR5 is highly, highly regulated, and it’s also expressed on a certain subset of immune cells. That’s why we have to do these special tests called ‘receptor occupancy’ because the levels of CCR5, especially in infectious and inflammatory conditions like COVID, and cancer can actually be considered an inflammatory condition as well, to some extent, the levels of CCR5 in these cells vary, and we need to ensure proper dosing.”

“Again, the whole team working here has thought exquisitely about the minutest of detail of how to succeed. That’s what’s so impressive about this team that’s together right no—it has not left any stone unturned to get the results that we expect.”

“We’re able to monitor that; we’re able to test using very specific, what we call ‘companion diagnostics,’ to show efficacy, to show safety. So, we’ve thought 4 move ahead, as we commonly say in reference to chess.”

“You know, it seems like everyone else is going sequentially—testing for the virus, testing for antibodies to the virus—well, you know what, the next big diagnostic hurdle is testing to see if the drugs are working and that has to be implemented, and, because we’ve already implemented that in collaboration with the clinical trials, we know! We know as the trial is proceeding, exactly what things are fitting to what we expect because of the mechanism of action.”

“And, to me, that’s the elegance of how we’re doing this as a group--we’re able to see this on a day-to-day basis and say, ‘Hey, you know what, I think we’re on the same track.’ And then to be able to publish, with statistical significance, the findings encoded that underlie why lenorlimab will work before the statistical significance comes from the trials is a source of great excitement.”

“Because there are two levels of clinical significance. Obviously, we have to let the FDA do their thing. We are absolutely on board with that and doing it the right way with the FDA, but, at the end of the day, we’re looking at the data on how the drug works on COVID and saying, hey, the drug is doing what it’s supposed to be doing and that’s statistically significant.”

“So, we have great confidence that, because it’s been embedded into the trial design, we’re going to have a positive outcome, at least in my opinion.”

QUESTION #23

“How many patients have been recruited for each of the two FDA-approved trials and when do you expect to complete recruitment?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“In the Phase 2 mild-to-moderate trial, as we reported a few days ago, there are about 30 patients. We’re ramping up enrollment, perhaps quite a bit, now, because the enrolling hospitals usually take months, and we have done that with very impressive speed. So, hopefully, we will get a number of patients coming in very quickly, but, as you know, and I said that before to the shareholders, we could do interim analysis next Friday if we decide to do so, but we are going to have to wait for our scientific community to talk to us. But, by next Friday, if we have 45 perhaps with interim analysis.”

“In the other study, we were really not pushing enrollment because we just have limited resources. But it’s getting close to 15 patients and it’s picking up. It’s critical patients, so if we get to 50, we can do interim analysis. We could even do interim analysis at a sooner time if we ask the FDA and they allow us. So, we’ll see what happens.”

QUESTION #24

“What are the primary long-term side-effects?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“Well, we have patients who have gone 6 years, about 5 of them with leronlimab, with hardly any side effects or toxicity. We have over 850 patients that have 0 drug-related serious events, so we don’t see any problems. And with COVID-19, we haven’t had anything that I’m aware of. Obviously, the trials are ongoing, so I will have to check back on this and, as we get data, I will let everyone know if there are any side-effects. We don’t expect any side-effects or toxicity that is major that constitutes serious adverse event.”

“Dr. Patterson, would you like to add anything to that?”

ANSWER—DR. PATTERSON

“Yes. What’s important is that in COVID there are significant co-morbidities—there’s acute renal failure; there’s liver enzymes. There are not a lot of drugs on the market that can say they don’t have any effects on renal function and liver function, especially a lot of the drugs being used now, or tried, in COVID. So, I can’t overestimate the impact of having a drug that has no serious adverse effects in over 800 patients, and how that impacts its utility in this disease. That, on top of the fact that it’s basically a once-a-week insulin-like injection, and not IV or something else that requires hospitalization.”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“Remdesivir, as everyone knows, is a once-a-day, hour-long IV injection. So, we have an advantage over that, as leronlimab is once-a-week and sub-cu, as Dr. Patterson has indicated."

QUESTION #25

“How is our solution different from Gilead’s remdesivir and Actemra (tocilizumab) from a company called Genentech?”

ANSWER--DR. PATTERSON

“I regard both of those as ‘piecemeal’ approaches to something that has a much more complicated pathogenesis. Actemra only addresses interleukin-6 and, as I said before, the levels of RANTES far exceed the levels of interleukin-6 (IL-6), and the other aspect of our study is its effects on macrophages and T-cells. Leronlimab reduces levels of interleukin-6 to normal levels by 14 days. So, it (leronlimab) is the Swiss Army Knife of COVID-19 therapies, and these other approaches, whether it be an anti-viral (remdesivir) or an IL-6 inhibitor (Actemra), are just one aspect of alterations in this disease. You know the guess is that those piecemeal approaches are not going to be the solution, and, in fact, Dr. Fauci said so much the other day, when mentioning that there would have to be an anti-inflammatory drug, in addition to an anti-viral, which really set up leronlimab perfectly because of those activities.” [52:37]

QUESTION #26

“What’s the clinical indicator for leronlimab use—CT scan, saO2, [xxx], CXR? Can you share data about leronlimab?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“Are we talking about cancer, are we talking about HIV, are we talking about COVID? That has to be clarified. Next question, please.”

QUESTION #27

“What steps are you or your partners taking now to jump-start sales once approved?”

ANSWER—DR. POURHASSAN

“As we said, we saved the company $70 million by signing an agreement with Wxxxreth (name not clear on tape) Pharmaceutical, so we don’t have to take those steps ourselves or we don’t have to spend that kind of money diluting the caliber shareholders. So, we’re very proud of what we did about signing a licensing agreement. They are preparing right now. We had a meeting with them yesterday. They are preparing their whole staff. They’re talking to our manufacturing folks and Dr. Nitya Ray is leading that; Dr. Nitya Ray, Dr. Scott Kelly was there, and I was there with whatever meeting they need. So, they are preparing right now.”

QUESTION #28

“What would be the earliest point in COVID-19 treatment that leronlimab might be considered for use (e.g., before intubation?” [54:05]

ANSWER: DR. PATTERSON

“First of all, we’ve heard about people using what’s called a “pulse oxymeter,” a little device that you put on your finger to measure your oxygen. You know patients are being managed in an out-patient setting.”

“They get this little device and if their oxygen gets below 90%, that’s the indication they go to the hospital. I think the other indication, ultimately, would be drop in pO2, which is this device, but also when you start to see incredible elevation of RANTES.”

“That’s the hallmark of the start of the start of the cytokine storm and the start of the mass migration of immune cells into the lungs, and, you know, for us that’s Go Time. And that [treatment with leronlimab] will keep patients from going from mild-to-moderate to severe, in my opinion.”

QUESTION #29

“How specifically do you believe RANTES over-expression is caused by SARS-CoV2, by what direct or in-direct mechanism?”

ANSWER: DR. PATTERSON

“RANTES is produced by immune cells, so it’s a vicious cycle. And it’s also, as I discussed, produced by platelets and other cells throughout the body. But it’s basically produced by immune cells. So what happens is that you get a migration of immune cells into areas of inflammation and this is the same mechanism for cancer. The T-cells and macrophages come in, RAANTES is produced, that brings in more T-cells and more macrophages, which produces more RANTES, and, again, you get into a situation where that vicious cycle is uncontrolled and leronlimab is really restoring order and blocking, you know, the most important cells, the T-regulatory cells, which are actually inhibiting the immune response and it’s also making the macrophages less of a pro-inflammatory macrophage and producing less of cytokine storm cytokines, and more of an effector or a positive-functioning immune cell.”

“So, you know, that’s the story about RANTES.”

“And, like I said, the pathogenesis of RANTES in renal disease and liver disease is merely because it brings in inflammatory cells.”

“So, you know what, in COVID, you reach a certain point where, literally, the body is on fire with inflammation and that’s causing mass multi-organ system issues that are blocked by leronlimab, and I’ll leave it at that.”

END OF WEBINAR [57:58]

BACKGROUNDS OF SPEAKERS

NADER Z. POURHASSAN, PHD; DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT, & CEO OF CYTODYN

Dr. Pourhassan received his Bachelor of Science from Utah State University in 1985, his Master’s of Science from Brigham Young University in 1990, and his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Utah in 1998. Dr. Pourhassan has authored three books.

His 20 years of business development experience set the stage for him to transform a publicly traded biotech company on the brink of bankruptcy, into a company on the cusp of potentially obtaining FDA approval for its first drug. If granted approval, the drug called leronlimab (PRO 140) could change the treatment paradigms in both HIV and metastatic cancer.

Dr. Pourhassan joined CytoDyn (CYDY) in 2008 as Chief Operating Officer and by September, 2012, he was appointed President and CEO. He was responsible for identifying significant opportunities for leronlimab, and single-handedly raised enough capital for CytoDyn to complete an acquisition of leronlikab (PRO 140) from Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Pourhassan has overseen the rapid preclinical and clinical developments of leronlimab (PRO 140) as a therapy for HIV, from Phase 2 development into successful completion of Phase 3 trials. This includes oversight of the development of trial protocols and interaction with the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Pourhassan also opened the door for exploring leronlimab (PRO 140) for other indications, most notably, he has been involved in the preclinical and clinical developments of leronlimab in indications for triple-negative breast cancer, colon cancer, GvHD, NASH, and, most recently COVID-19.

To advance the drug development of leronlimab, Dr. Pourhassan has raised capital for CytoDyn of approximately $200 million over the last 5 years.

BRUCE PATTERSON, MD, ADVISOR FOR CYTODYN, CEO & FOUNDER OF INCELLDX

Bruce Petterson, MD, is the CEO & Founder of IncellDx (https://incelldx.com/) and an advisor to CytoDyn. Dr. Patterson received his undergraduate training in molecular biology from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He then went on to Northwestern University Medical School for training in medicine. During the early stages of the AIDS epidemic, Dr. Patterson began investigating cellular reservoirs of HIV-1, using molecular and in situ technology patented in his laboratory.

Dr. Patterson went on to a residency in Pathology, focusing on viral pathogenesis. While in his residency, Dr. Patterson determined that enough HIV virus was present in infected individuals to account for the massive destruction of the immune system. This paradigm-altering work was published in Science in 1993 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8493534). Dr. Patterson was later named Chief Resident of Pathology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Patterson has authored over 100 manuscripts and book chapters and he continues his work on HIV-1 pathogenesis and reservoirs at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Patterson was the Medical Director of Diagnostic Virology at Stanford University Hospitals and Clinics.

LERONLIMAB

The FDA has granted a “Fast Track” designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for deadly diseases. The first is as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that is important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH (non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis). Leronlimab has completed nine clinical trials in over 800 people, including meeting its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).

In the setting of HIV/AIDS, leronlimab is a viral-entry inhibitor; it masks CCR5, thus protecting healthy T-cells from viral infection by blocking the predominant HIV (R5) subtype from entering those cells. Leronlimab has been the subject of nine clinical trials, each of which demonstrated that leronlimab could significantly reduce or control HIV viral load in humans. The leronlimab antibody appears to be a powerful antiviral agent leading to potentially fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements compared with daily drug therapies currently in use. CytoDyn would like to provide an update that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for “Leronlimab As a Combination Therapy for Highly Treatment Experienced HIV Patients” will be considered completed after the clinical datasets are submitted on May 11, 2020. The clinical datasets are updated to address FDA comments for mock datasets from March 12 and March 20, 2020. After the BLA submission is considered completed, FDA makes a filing decision and sets a PDUFA goal date. CytoDyn has Fast Track designation and a rolling review previously assigned by the FDA and plans to request a priority review for the BLA. A priority review designation means the FDA’s goal is to take action on the marketing application within 6 months of receipt (compared with 10 months under standard review).

In the setting of cancer, research has shown that CCR5 may play a role in tumor invasion, metastases, and tumor microenvironment control. Increased CCR5 expression is an indicator of disease status in several cancers. Published studies have shown that blocking CCR5 can reduce tumor metastases in laboratory and animal models of aggressive breast and prostate cancer. Leronlimab reduced human breast cancer metastasis by more than 98% in a murine xenograft model. CytoDyn is, therefore, conducting a Phase 1b/2 human clinical trial in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and was granted Fast Track designation in May 2019.

The CCR5 receptor appears to play a central role in modulating immune cell trafficking to sites of inflammation. It may be crucial in the development of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and other inflammatory conditions. Clinical studies by others further support the concept that blocking CCR5 using a chemical inhibitor can reduce the clinical impact of acute GvHD without significantly affecting the engraftment of transplanted bone marrow stem cells. CytoDyn is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study with leronlimab to support further the concept that the CCR5 receptor on engrafted cells is critical for the development of acute GvHD, blocking the CCR5 receptor from recognizing specific immune signaling molecules is a viable approach to mitigating acute GvHD. The FDA has granted “orphan drug” designation to leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD.

CYTODYN

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn completed the filing of its BLA in April 2020 to seek FDA approval for leronlimab as a combination therapy for highly treatment experienced HIV patients. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients.

Article prepared by Michael D. O’Neill, MA, Editor & Publisher, BioQuick News.

DISCLOSURE

Mr. O’Neill discloses that he has a very small equity investment in CytoDyn. This investment played no role in the selection, development, or publishing of this story.

