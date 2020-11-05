Mon, 05/11/2020 - 22:33 — bioquicknews

On May 11, 2020, Mologic Ltd, a leading developer of diagnostic technologies, announced today that it has joined forces with BioSure, leading experts in self-testing, to produce a COVID-19 antibody self-test. By combining Mologic’s independently verified COVID-19 lateral flow test with BioSure’s market-leading design, the companies have created a self-test for COVID-19 that can be used without any training being required. The innovative design has been proven to be extremely easy to use, requires only a fraction of a drop of blood, and gives the user his or her own result in just 10 minutes. Since launching the first CE-marked HIV self-test in 2015, BioSure has become a world leader in self-testing. The BioSURE COVID-19 Antibody Self-Test will be ready for mass production at the beginning of June. It will be available to the UK and global markets and will also be available to be directly purchased by end-consumers. Building on a longstanding partnership, materials for all of Mologic’s COVID-19 diagnostics are being supplied to the Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal who will manufacture tests for the African continent at their flagship facility diaTROPiX in Dakar. Since March, alongside the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and St George’s, University of London; leading laboratories across the world have partnered with Mologic to rapidly iterate, improve, and validate the company’s COVID-19 diagnostic prototypes and independently assess performance. Mark Davis, Co-Founder & CEO, Mologic said, “Mologic is thrilled to be partnering with BioSure on this COVID-19 self-test, which will enable people to quickly and safely test for antibodies to the virus in their own home. The team and our independent validation partners have worked tirelessly to develop and optimize this quality rapid diagnostic in record time and this partnership brings it one step closer getting it on the market. To all those who have contributed to this project and supported us thus far, I offer my sincere gratitude.”

Brigette Bard, Founder & CEO, BioSure, said, “We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Mologic, the world-leading scientific researchers. Our companies are very aligned in their dynamic thinking and the way we both have a strong passion to find solutions to problems. Their expertise and creativity mean that, together, we have an outstanding test, that everyone, everywhere, will be able to test on their own terms. I cannot thank them enough for their phenomenal approach and extraordinary hard work and I would also like to thank the general public for their unwavering support. Our companies have already developed life-saving diagnostics across our individual product portfolios, including HIV and Ebola, and jointly we can now continue to accelerate our impact by putting the test into the end users’ hands, who will get their own result while they wait.”

MOLOGIC (https://mologic.co.uk/)

Mologic is a leading developer of advanced lateral flow and rapid diagnostic technologies. Leveraging its core technology platforms, the company works with global organizations, researchers and clinicians to help them deliver fast, reliable, and accurate diagnosis at the point-of-need. Mologic’s founder, Professor Paul Davis, was one of the co-inventors of the Clearblue pregnancy test that was launched in 1988 as the world’s first commercial application of lateral flow technology. The creativity, insight, and knowledge that led to that ground-breaking invention has guided Mologic since its formation in 2003.

Mologic offers world-leading technology and scientific research expertise for contract research and development, alongside a portfolio of device and reagent products for clinical and commercial applications. The company also helps organizations to scale-up manufacturing from initial prototyping through low- to mid-scale production. Mologic’s science has broad application across markets and disease states where rapid, accurate point-of-need testing can help make a difference in patient care and patient outcomes.

Clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where Mologic is leveraging core technology through its Centre for Advanced Rapid Diagnostics (CARD) to develop the next-generation of ultra-sensitive point-of-need diagnostics which are easy to use and low cost to manufacture--critical to the success of many global health programs.

The company is actively seeking strategic partners for its internal pipeline of respiratory, infectious disease, and women’s health diagnostics.

Mologic is headquartered in Bedford, UK, and has a US subsidiary in the greater Boston area, Massachusetts, USA.

BIOSURE (http://www.hivselftest.co.uk / http://www.biosure.co.uk)

BioSure is a UK diagnostic manufacturer, specialist in disruptive technology, provision of rapid point-of-care testing, and self-testing solutions. The company’s success is built its consumer-responsive approach--everything the company does is designed and refined with the unique needs of its customers in mind.

The company truly believes that self-testing will revolutionize disease diagnostics in our lifetime.

BioSure is passionate about offering new testing choices and empowering people to take ownership of their status, increasing earlier diagnosis, relieving the burden on overstretched healthcare systems, and helping people to stay HIV free and now to beat COVID 19.

The BioSure HIV Self Test is now available in 4 continents and was the world's first approved blood-based HIV Self-Test.

BioSure (UK) Ltd are the manufacturers of the first CE-Marked HIV-Self Test for personal use. Since launching in 2015, BioSure products have helped people throughout the UK and the world to “know their status” on their own terms.

Accredited and clinically recognized, BioSure is registered with the Medicines and Healthcare Agency (MHRA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and The British Standards Institute.

DIATROPIX

diaTROPiX is a joint initiative currently supported by 4 core members (Fondation Mérieux, the Foundation for Innovative and New Diagnostics, Institut de Recherche pour le Développement, & Institut Pasteur de Dakar) and two technology transfer partners (Mologic and bioMérieux).

