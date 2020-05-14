Thu, 05/14/2020 - 18:56 — bioquicknews

A team of biochemists and virologists at Goethe University Frankfurt and the Frankfurt University Hospital in Germany were able to observe how human cells change upon infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19 in people. The scientists tested a series of compounds in laboratory models and found some that slowed down or stopped virus reproduction. These results, published online on May 14, 2020 in Nature (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2332-7_reference.pdf), have enabled the search for an active substance to be narrowed down to a small number of already approved drugs. The Nature article is titled “Proteomics of SARS-CoV-2-Infected Host Cells Reveals Therapy Targets.” Based on these findings, a US company (Moleculin Biotech) reports that it is preparing clinical trials. A Canadian company (Bausch Health Americas) is also starting a clinical study with a different substance. Since the start of February, the Medical Virology Department of the Frankfurt University Hospital has been in possession of a SARS-CoV-2 infection cell culture system. The Frankfurt scientists in Professor Sandra Ciesek's (photo) team succeeded in cultivating the virus in colon cells from swabs taken from two infected individuals returning from Wuhan (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2001899). Using a technique developed at the Institute for Biochemistry II at Goethe University Frankfurt, researchers from both institutions were, together, able to show how a SARS-CoV-2 infection changes the human host cells. The scientists used a particular form of mass spectrometry called the mePROD (multiplexed enhanced protein dynamics) method (https://aktuelles.uni-frankfurt.de/englisch/biochemistry-researchers-at-...), which they had developed only a few months previously. This method makes it possible to determine the amount and synthesis rate of thousands of proteins within a cell.

The findings paint a picture of the progression of a SARS-CoV-2 infection: while many viruses shut down the host's protein production to the benefit of viral proteins, SARS-CoV-2 only slightly influences the protein production of the host cell, with the viral proteins appearing to be produced in competition with host cell proteins. Instead, a SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to an increased protein synthesis machinery in the cell. The researchers suspected this was a weak spot of the virus and were indeed able to significantly reduce virus reproduction using something known as translation inhibitors, which shut down protein production.

Twenty-four hours after infection, the virus causes distinct changes to the composition of the host proteome: while cholesterol metabolism is reduced, activities in carbohydrate metabolism and in modification of RNA as protein precursors increase. In line with this, the scientists were successful in stopping virus reproduction in cultivated cells by applying inhibitors of these processes. Similar success was achieved by using a substance that inhibits the production of building blocks for the viral genome.

The findings have already created a stir on the other side of the Atlantic: in keeping with common practice since the beginning of the corona crisis, the Frankfurt researchers made these findings immediately available on a pre-print server and on the website of the Institute for Biochemistry II (https://www.biochem2.com/research-group/protein-quality-control#coronavirus).

Professor Ivan Dikic, Director of the Institute, comments: "Both the culture of 'open science,’ in which we share our scientific findings as quickly as possible, and the interdisciplinary collaboration between biochemists and virologists contributed to this success. This project started not even three months ago, and has already revealed new therapeutic approaches to COVID-19."

Professor Ciesek (photo), MD, Director of the Institute for Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt, explains: "In a unique situation like this, we also have to take new paths in research. An already existing cooperation between the Cinatl and Münch laboratories made it possible to quickly focus the research on SARS-CoV-2. The findings so far are a wonderful affirmation of this approach of cross-disciplinary collaborations."

Among the substances that stopped viral reproduction in the cell culture system was 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), which interferes directly with the carbohydrate metabolism necessary for viral reproduction. The US company Moleculin Biotech (https://www.moleculin.com/) possesses a substance called WP1122, a pro-drug similar to 2-DG. [Editor’s Note: A pro-drug is a a biologically inactive compound which can be metabolized in the body to produce a drug.] Recently, Moleculin Biotech announced that it is preparing a clinical trial with this substance based on the results from Frankfurt (https://www.moleculin.com/covid-19/).

Based on another one of the substances tested in Frankfurt, Ribavirin, the Canadian company Bausch Health Americas (https://www.bauschhealth.com/) is starting a clinical study with 50 participants (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04356677?term=04356677&draw=2&rank=1).

Dr. Christian Münch, Head of the Protein Quality Control Group at the Institute for Biochemistry II and senior author of the Nature article, comments: "Thanks to the mePROD-technology we developed, we were, for the first time, able to trace the cellular changes upon infection over time and with high detail in our laboratory. We were obviously aware of the potential scope of our findings. However, they are based on a cell culture system and require further testing. The fact that our findings may now immediately trigger further in vivo studies with the purpose of drug development is definitely a great stroke of luck."

Beyond this, there are also other potentially interesting candidates among the inhibitors tested, says Dr. Münch, some of which have already been approved for other indications.

Professor Jindrich Cinatl from the Institute of Medical Virology and one of the co-authors of the Nature article explains: "The successful use of substances that are components of already approved drugs to combat SARS-CoV-2 is a great opportunity in the fight against the virus. These substances are already well characterized, and we know how they are tolerated by patients. This is why there is currently a global search for these types of substances. In the race against time, our work can now make an important contribution as to which directions promise the fastest success."

[Press release] [Nature article] [The Science Advisory article "Proteomics Provides Insights into SARS-CoV-2 Infection, Potential Therapies"]

RELATED MEDIA ARTICLES

[Outlook article "German Researchers Discover Potential Cell Targets for Treating COVID-19" (May 15, 2020)]